SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
Fewer than four weeks remain before the midterm elections. Seasoned political pundits always await the “October Surprise,” some last-minute revelation that impacts the outcome. Short of the Herschel Walker expose, this has been a relatively quiet campaign season. Election polls are frequently dead wrong in predicting outcomes. Polling is difficult today. Since landline phones are all but abandoned, phone surveys, especially mobile phones, don’t give a conclusive reading. We won’t answer calls from callers we don’t recognize. Online polls also have problems and mail is...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has adopted a new tack in trying to stem thousands of teacher vacancies across Virginia. He wants to hire more educators for the state’s 1.25 million students in K-12 public schools, and the guv has bet that lowering the bar for licensure will ease the shortfall. He should reassess that wager. Youngkin […] The post Collaboration, instead of lower standards, is a better fix for teacher shortages appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
The governor of Mississippi transferred millions if dollars from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families to the University of Southern Mississippi for the purpose of funding a volleyball stadium. The funds were moved at the behest of former football star Brett Favre, whose daughter plays volleyball at that college. This is all that happened. There is no need to embellish or accentuate the outrage. But, a deeper meaning exists beneath the tawdry surface of Mississippi’s scandal. For centuries, Mississippians and other Southerners have demanded leeway to...
