Children watch as Worcester bus driver battles car fire
WORCESTER, Mass. — It was to be a typical afternoon run for Worcester School Bus Driver Peggy Holloway — until it wasn’t. Monday, Holloway was about to pull away from the La Familia Dual Language School on Grafton Street. “And all of a sudden I hear a...
Police offer no update on mass shooting at Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER — There are still many unanswered questions following a mass shooting at a Webster Street warehouse early Saturday morning. Police declined Monday to provide an update on the conditions of any of the six people injured in the gunfire, which erupted just after 3 a.m. at 88 Webster St. They also declined to say...
Worcester firefighters find 20 pounds of fentanyl during Clement St. fire
Joseph Boucher was placed under arrest Monday after Worcester firefighters responding to a fire in a another section of his apartment building discovered 20 pounds of fentanyl in his apartment. While firefighters were at 4 Clement St extinguishing a cooking fire that had extended to the kitchen cabinets, they forced...
Leominster police officer stabbed during wellness check, suspect facing attempted murder charges
A Leominster police officer is recovering from serious stab wounds and a Leominster woman is facing attempted murder charges after a wellness check turned violent Monday morning, according to the police department. At approximately 10:49 a.m. officer Mathew Chagnon and at least one other officer responded to a home on...
Tractor-Trailer Reportedly Carrying Tomato Sauce Crashes On I-290 In Worcester
A tractor-trailer rollover crash in central Massachusetts made for quite the messy morning commute as the truck reportedly carrying tomato sauce blocked a major highway. The crash happened on I-290 west at I-90 on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a Tweet from WBZ Traffic. The overturned truck was reportedly blocking the center and two right lanes.
Woman charged with OUI after crashing into Springfield police cruiser, gun seized from vehicle
A woman from Adams was arrested after crashing into a Springfield police cruiser early Saturday morning.
Family of Chicopee pedestrian crash victim demands justice after driver makes bail
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of the man killed in the pedestrian crash outside of Rumbleseat Bar & Grill in Chicopee is speaking out after the man who allegedly hit him has made bail. Nicholas Weichel’s family sat in a courtroom, facing the man who is accused of hitting...
‘Suspicious powder’ found during Clement St fire in Worcester triggers HazMat response
Worcester firefighters discovered a “suspicious powder” while putting out a fire in an apartment building at 4 Clement St, triggering a HazMat response, according to Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche. The Worcester fire department was dispatched to the Clement Street Apartments around 1:45 p.m. after reports of...
6 people shot near Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse. Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area. No arrests...
Worcester Fire Department knocks out fire at Clement Street Apartments
The Worcester Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at the Clement Street Apartments in Worcester on Monday. Several fire units, along with Worcester police and EMS, arrived at around 2 p.m. Fire officials were not immediately available to comment on what caused the fire or how many, if any, people were evacuated from the building, or if anyone was injured.
Ryan Kennedy, 36-year-old Hampden correctional officer, dies Monday
A 36-year-old Hampden County correctional officer — who despite his age had earned distinction among his peers — died Monday, the county sheriff’s office announced. Ryan Kennedy, a Springfield resident, worked seven years for the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. “Losing someone like Ryan at...
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Five Arrested in Southbridge on Drug Distribution Charges
SOUTHBRIDGE - A dual agency execution of a search warrant in Southbridge on Friday, Oct. 14, led to the arrest of five individuals in a drug distribution investigation. Southbridge police and officers from the Southern Worcester County Counter Crime and Drug Task Force executed the warrant at 120/122 River Street at round 6 AM on Tuesday, according to the Southbridge Police Department.
Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along River Street in Palmer. Our crew on-scene reports seeing several Mass. State Police cruisers, as well as a Palmer police cruiser, and police appear to be searching the area. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a perimeter...
Salem man, killed in motorcycle crash in Beverly, was identified
BEVERLY, Mass. — A 41-year-old Salem man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Beverly on Sunday morning. According to Beverly Police Department, crews responded to the area of 46 Mckay Street just before 2 a.m. where they located the motorcycle on its side after it appeared to have struck the utility pole and the driver, Michael Abraham 41, of Salem, laying on the ground.
Trial set to begin for Lawrence officer accused of raping teen boy
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial is set to begin Monday for a Lawrence Police officer accused of raping a teen boy. Prosecutors allege that Carlos Vieira met a 13-year-old boy on a dating app in 2018, then had a sexual encounter with him at an area park. The teen...
Police Arrest Framingham Man For Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Arrested at Bishop & Mansfield streets was Rodrigo Gomes, 41, of 32 Wilson Drive of Framingham. He was arrested on a charge of unlicensed...
14 families in Springfield to be out of a home after apartment was condemned
No heat, no hot water, and a sewage leak in the basement: that's what the city's code enforcement said led to 683-687 State Street being condemned.
Matthew Tidman, guard attacked by Shirley prison inmate, is off life support
The corrections officer who survived an alleged brutal attack by an MCI-Shirley prison inmate took an “unbelievable step” forward in his recovery, according to a union statement last week. Matthew Tidman, 36, was reportedly attacked by an inmate of the MCI-Shirley medium-security prison with a metal weight to...
Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
