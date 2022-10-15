Read full article on original website
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
mercerbears.com
Pinetree Champs!
Kennesaw, Ga.—Mercer men's golf coach Jason Payne likes the way his team has competed this fall, but said the team just needed to win a tournament. With such motivation, the Bears simply went out and won the 11-team Pinetree Intercollegiate Tournament by 22 shots over Western Kentucky and Francis Marion.
mercerbears.com
Second Round Puts Bears On Top
Kennesaw, Ga.—In their first two fall tournaments, middle round struggles hampered the Mercer men's golf team. The Bears flipped that script in the second round of the Pinetree Intercollegiate Tournament In Kennesaw on Oct. 17. Mercer was the only team to have a team round under par in the...
mercerbears.com
Bears Having Tough Time At Ally
West Point, Miss.—The Mercer women's golf team had team rounds of 22 and 24 over par and sits in 11th place of the 11 team field of the Ally golf tournament hosted by Mississippi State after play on Monday Oct. 17. The final 18 holes are scheduled for Oct. 18.
New online tool locates food pantries for those in need in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences (CBSHS) at Clemson University has partnered with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Environmental Affairs to create a new online resource for those families facing food insecurity. The Food Access Map can be used to...
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
DJ Uiagalelei asked about if he could return for another season
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is having an outstanding junior season throwing for 17 touchdowns and only two interceptions after seven games. During his weekly press conference Monday Uiagalelei was (...)
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe Academy class cancelled for safety reasons
Ft. GORDON, Ga. ( WJBF) – The participants of Ft. Gordon’s most recent Youth ChalleGNe Academy were sent home after only a short time. This program is run by the Georgia National Guard. More stories about Ft. Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy: 08/27/2016: Students graduate from Fort Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy 11/10/2017: Behind the scenes look […]
14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
Man sentenced to 25 years for killing 8-year-old in South Carolina
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man sent to prison for firing into apartment, killing young girl, AG says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Upstate man who shot into an apartment, killing an 8-year-old girl, is headed to prison, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Donald Martin, III, 20, was 15 years old when he fired multiple gunshots into an apartment on Buford Street in Gaffney on Aug. 20, 2017, according to Wilson.
WYFF4.com
Young Upstate woman killed walking along highway in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A young Upstate woman was killed Thursday night while walking along a highway in Spartanburg County, according to Jonathan Lawson with Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Madison Rose McCloud, 21, of Inman was struck by a vehicle near the 4,000 block of Highway 11 in...
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished over the weekend
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Amyah Escarlett Bessant was reported missing Saturday morning by the Jones County Sheriff's Office. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 123 pounds with brown...
Shooting kills 1 near Spartanburg Co. bar
Upstate man dead following weekend shooting
An Upstate man is dead following a weekend shooting incident. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on South Church Street in Spartanburg, around 4:45 Sunday morning.
FOX Carolina
Mother of man killed in shooting sues Greenville County nightclub
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died after a shooting outside a club in Greenville County in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Torri Pone, 27, was shot in the parking lot of Club Reign on South Pleasantburg Drive on Halloween. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Macon 13-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into truck on Napier Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager whose motorcycle collided with a truck Monday night has died. That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. He identified the victim as 13-year-old Markez Taylor. Jones says Taylor died around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. The sheriff's office...
wgxa.tv
GBI: Fight at Laurens County party between two men turns violent leading to man's death
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend murder in Laurens County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a fight broke out between two men at a party late Saturday night at a home on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Investigators say during that fight, 25-year-old Nicholas Parks, of Dublin, shot 24-year-old Cordeveon King, also of Dublin. King died on the scene.
