Spartanburg, SC

Pinetree Champs!

Kennesaw, Ga.—Mercer men's golf coach Jason Payne likes the way his team has competed this fall, but said the team just needed to win a tournament. With such motivation, the Bears simply went out and won the 11-team Pinetree Intercollegiate Tournament by 22 shots over Western Kentucky and Francis Marion.
Second Round Puts Bears On Top

Kennesaw, Ga.—In their first two fall tournaments, middle round struggles hampered the Mercer men's golf team. The Bears flipped that script in the second round of the Pinetree Intercollegiate Tournament In Kennesaw on Oct. 17. Mercer was the only team to have a team round under par in the...
Bears Having Tough Time At Ally

West Point, Miss.—The Mercer women's golf team had team rounds of 22 and 24 over par and sits in 11th place of the 11 team field of the Ally golf tournament hosted by Mississippi State after play on Monday Oct. 17. The final 18 holes are scheduled for Oct. 18.
Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe Academy class cancelled for safety reasons

Ft. GORDON, Ga. ( WJBF) – The participants of Ft. Gordon’s most recent Youth ChalleGNe Academy were sent home after only a short time. This program is run by the Georgia National Guard. More stories about Ft. Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy: 08/27/2016: Students graduate from Fort Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy 11/10/2017: Behind the scenes look […]
14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
GBI: Fight at Laurens County party between two men turns violent leading to man's death

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend murder in Laurens County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a fight broke out between two men at a party late Saturday night at a home on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Investigators say during that fight, 25-year-old Nicholas Parks, of Dublin, shot 24-year-old Cordeveon King, also of Dublin. King died on the scene.
