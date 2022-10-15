After overcoming at 14-3 deficit in the first half to ultimately beat Northern Colorado 37-14, Montana State Football started Week 8 with a number of victories. The Bobcats are ranked second in the FCS Coaches Poll and third in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 for the first time this season. In addition, senior wide receiver Willie Patterson earned his first Co-Offensive Big Sky Player of the Week honors after his career high performance of seven catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO