Saturday's loss presents must-win situation for Montana Griz football
MISSOULA – The expectations internally and externally regarding the Montana football team are all the same: compete for a Big Sky championship. Though they are traditionally in the mix, they haven’t done that outright since 2009, and the road to do it again looks much more complicated after suffering their first loss to Idaho on Saturday afternoon.
Week 7 Recap: Bobcat Football is a Top 3 Program in the FCS Top 25
After overcoming at 14-3 deficit in the first half to ultimately beat Northern Colorado 37-14, Montana State Football started Week 8 with a number of victories. The Bobcats are ranked second in the FCS Coaches Poll and third in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 for the first time this season. In addition, senior wide receiver Willie Patterson earned his first Co-Offensive Big Sky Player of the Week honors after his career high performance of seven catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
Billings West, Bozeman carry winning streaks into Friday's showdown
BILLINGS- An Eastern AA championship is on the line on Friday night when Billings West travels to take on Bozeman. It's a game that always carries meaning in the final week of the regular season and this year should be another good one as both the Hawks and Bears enter the matchup unbeaten in conference play.
'Skeletons for St. Jude' home in Big Timber raising money St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital
BIG TIMBER, Mont. - A home in Big Timber is participating in 'Skeletons for St. Jude' to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. "For years and years, we never got any trick or treaters," Homeowner Celia Hulin said. She said that changed in 2020 when she and her husband...
