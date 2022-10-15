Read full article on original website
Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Letters to the Editor, Week of Oct. 19, 2022
Your recent article and headline on the EMS levy (CDN, Oct. 12, 2022) need both clarification and education. First, this is a renewal, not a new levy. Yes, the dollar cost per home unit has risen, but so has the home value and population. Further, in parallel, so has the dollar cost to provide the life-saving care that EMS provides. Also, EMS is more than an “ambulance.” It is a coordinated system of trained dispatchers, responders and community health professionals. The system impact is far greater than the small cost increase; about one Starbucks latte a month. Let me close with a quote from the Whatcom County Medical Society’s Board:
CDN Voter Guide
Just by reading this guide, you’re participating in our inaugural “Citizens Agenda” project. First: Thank you. Second: Here’s a refresher on what that means. Cascadia Daily News began the 2022 election season determined to put campaign issues in the hands of readers in the run-up to the critical midterm election on Nov. 8. In Washington state, of course, “Election Day” is more like “election weeks” because of an all-mail voting system. That means you’ll get your first chance to vote this week, when ballots are mailed to voters, with a Nov. 8 due date.
Illuminations, Rocky Horror, pianists and poets
Celebrate the majestic landscape of the Pacific Northwest, get involved in poetry and have fun at some pre-Halloween events. The Bellingham Youth Jazz Band (BYJB), is back in session and director Mark Kelly is looking for students to fill the chairs. The BYJB is Kelly's major contribution to the development of music skills in the county's seventh- through ninth-grade kids. For the past 25 years, Kelly has won numerous awards and accolades for this work, which fills a need for pre-high school musical education.
