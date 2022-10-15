ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

cascadiadaily.com

Skagit County no longer in running for major airport site

Skagit County’s “greenfield sites” will not be considered for Washington’s next major airport hub, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The sites, called “Skagit County Northwest” and “Skagit County Southwest,” were eliminated from consideration by the WSDOT’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) during...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

The Hammer, Vol. XL

Uncanny Ungulate Update: Nice to see one of our ace outdoor reporters this week address the issue of wildlife encounters, specifically mountain goats. Generally peaceful creatures, in The Hammer’s long experience visiting their haunts. Give them wide berth. Too Bad That: The National Park Service, in a shameful act...
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Whatcom, Skagit home sales drop as mortgage rates rise

Cash is king. If third-quarter home sales data in Whatcom and Skagit counties seem like a Halloween trick, a compensating treat might be ahead — assuming buyers and sellers can stand the delayed gratification. New figures from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS) released by Muljat Group Realtors in...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

This Modern World, Oct. 19, 2022

Have a news tip? Email newstips@cascadiadaily.com or Call/Text 360-922-3092. Sehome's Evelyn Keay helps lead team with title aspirations. Senior captain seeks to improve on last year's disappointing finish. ELECTIONS. Signs point to close state races in 42nd. Republicans seek gains in north Whatcom district. DANCE. The art of the pole:...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Naval Station Everett Updates Jim Creek Fire Response

An update in this morning from Naval Station Everett on the response to a good-sized brush fire in the area of the Jim Creek Recreation Area. Here’s the latest. Today approximately 31 Navy firefighters and local community responders continue to fight the fire at the Navy’s Jim Creek Recreation Area near Arlington, Wash.
EVERETT, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Letters to the Editor, Week of Oct. 19, 2022

Your recent article and headline on the EMS levy (CDN, Oct. 12, 2022) need both clarification and education. First, this is a renewal, not a new levy. Yes, the dollar cost per home unit has risen, but so has the home value and population. Further, in parallel, so has the dollar cost to provide the life-saving care that EMS provides. Also, EMS is more than an “ambulance.” It is a coordinated system of trained dispatchers, responders and community health professionals. The system impact is far greater than the small cost increase; about one Starbucks latte a month. Let me close with a quote from the Whatcom County Medical Society’s Board:
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
KING COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

CDN Voter Guide

Just by reading this guide, you’re participating in our inaugural “Citizens Agenda” project. First: Thank you. Second: Here’s a refresher on what that means. Cascadia Daily News began the 2022 election season determined to put campaign issues in the hands of readers in the run-up to the critical midterm election on Nov. 8. In Washington state, of course, “Election Day” is more like “election weeks” because of an all-mail voting system. That means you’ll get your first chance to vote this week, when ballots are mailed to voters, with a Nov. 8 due date.
WASHINGTON STATE
cascadiadaily.com

Illuminations, Rocky Horror, pianists and poets

Celebrate the majestic landscape of the Pacific Northwest, get involved in poetry and have fun at some pre-Halloween events. The Bellingham Youth Jazz Band (BYJB), is back in session and director Mark Kelly is looking for students to fill the chairs. The BYJB is Kelly's major contribution to the development of music skills in the county's seventh- through ninth-grade kids. For the past 25 years, Kelly has won numerous awards and accolades for this work, which fills a need for pre-high school musical education.
BELLINGHAM, WA

