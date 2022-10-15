A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Sevilla hopes to keep its momentum when it hosts Valencia in the league. The team coached by newly hired Jorge Sampaoli is coming off a win at Mallorca to end a six-match winless streak in all competitions. Third-placed Atlético Madrid, which has struggled in the Champions League but has won three in a row in the Spanish league, hosts Rayo Vallecano. Athletic Bilbao, coming off a home loss against Atlético, visits Getafe.

