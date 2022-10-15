ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Klopp Explains “Probably Deserved” Red Card

Mohamed Salah not getting free kicks despite obvious fouls committed against him has been an ongoing theme for the Egyptian’s entire tenure at Liverpool. Many referees just do not award him blatant, obvious fouls, and that trend continued in LFC’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield today.
mailplus.co.uk

5 asides: West Ham face charge after Cissoko punch

1 WEST HAM could face an FA charge after defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were sent off in the final minutes of their 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Cissoko saw red for a punch on Sarah Mayling. Then a confrontation with the Villa dugout saw tensions rise further. Konchesky, who claimed to be defending his player, was sent off for aggressive behaviour.
BBC

N﻿ewcastle v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Newcastle have won three of their past four Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17. However, they did lose the last such meeting 1-0 in March. After a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games against Newcastle between 2013 and...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Nottingham Forest can leave EPL cellar at Brighton

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Sevilla hopes to keep its momentum when it hosts Valencia in the league. The team coached by newly hired Jorge Sampaoli is coming off a win at Mallorca to end a six-match winless streak in all competitions. Third-placed Atlético Madrid, which has struggled in the Champions League but has won three in a row in the Spanish league, hosts Rayo Vallecano. Athletic Bilbao, coming off a home loss against Atlético, visits Getafe.
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham interested as Weston McKennie set to exit Juventus

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus set to move...
FOX Sports

France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation

LONDON (AP) — France star N’Golo Kante was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury. Kante hasn't played a game for his club or country since Chelsea's 2-2 draw with...
BBC

Uefa's organisation of Champions League final a failure, panel finds

The organisation of May's Champions League final by European football's ruling body Uefa was "an abject failure", a panel of experts has said. Fans were robbed and tear-gassed outside Liverpool and Real Madrid's game at Paris's Stade de France and kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes. Organisers initially blamed fake...

