ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
big10central.com

Wisconsin football loses talented receiver to transfer portal

The University of Wisconsin football team lost a third player to the transfer portal in the past eight days with receiver Markus Allen announcing his decision to leave the program. Allen, a redshirt freshman from Dayton, Ohio, was a four-star prospect in UW’s 2021 recruiting class according to Rivals, and...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

BadgerExtra team looks ahead to Purdue-Wisconsin matchup

BadgerExtra football beat reporter Colten Barthomew and columnist Jim Polzin discuss the current state of the Wisconsin football program and preview the Purdue Boilermakers. Injuries played a big part in keeping Stephan Bracey Jr. from the field. The Badgers receiver now will pursue other opportunities. Four players who missed Saturday's...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Julia Orzol, Kelly Sheffield recap Wisconsin's win over Michigan

The Wisconsin volleyball team rode a double-double performance from sophomore Julia Orzol to a win over No. 24 Michigan in four sets Sunday at the UW Field House in Madison. Wisconsin volleyball's Julia Orzol helps close out Michigan for sixth straight win. The sophomore from Poland was feeling especially confident...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy