Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears DownBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man Killed Crossing Bronx River ParkwayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NBC Connecticut
Technology Unveiled to Deter Wrong Way Drivers in Connecticut
State transportation officials showed off new technology meant to deter wrong way drivers from getting on the highway. This comes as the state sees a big spike in the number of deaths caused by wrong way crashes. Police gave us a demonstration of how the new technology works. As a...
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
Westchester County residents demand better bus service
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long wait times and infrequent evening service are just some of the complaints from Westchester residents who rely on the public bus to get around the county. Residents say it’s time to leave behind the old and welcome the new after the same company has operated the bus for five […]
What Metro-North still does wrong
Metro-North does a lot right. But there is always room for improvement.
Metro-North train strikes tractor-trailer in Naugatuck; service suspended
Substitute bus service is being provided on the Waterbury Branch in both directions between Waterbury and Beacon Falls.
Update On Scary Crash that Closed Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
More details have emerged from a scary crash today on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge that brought massive police activity and huge traffic delays. Here's what we know so far. "Stay away from Newburgh Beacon Bridge, tons of police activity", warned an East Fishkill resident at around 2pm. Comments came flooding in. "Head on collision eastbound. People are reporting that it was a result of a car chase...", said one commenter. "I84 is closed Eastbound in the area of Rt 9W", warned another. A new traffic update added details.
9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
Parts of I-84 Closed After Wrong-way High-speed Chase & Crash Near Bridge
Update: We've learend the shocking reason for this chase/accident. One man is accused of trying to kill his girlfriend. CLICK HERE for more information. Heavy traffic and closures are being reported after a reported high-speed chase and wrong-way crash on or near a bridge in the Hudson Valley. Update: NY...
Norwalk photos and video: Car fire on Leonard Street
NORWALK, Conn. — Smoke billowed Saturday over Central Norwalk and flames were visible from West Avenue. It was a car fire at Sciaudone’s garage on Leonard Street; Mark Burton took videos and sent them to NancyOnNorwalk. The Norwalk Fire Department “did a fast thorough job,” said Burton, who...
ctexaminer.com
Accessory Apartments Suddenly the Talk of the Town in Stamford
STAMFORD – Accessory apartments are the talk of the town. They are discussed online, at social events, at grocery stores and across backyard fences, Lynn Villency Cohen said. “You would think that anything about zoning would be yawn-boring, but this is eliciting emotions,” Villency Cohen said. “It is absolutely...
Bloomfield officer struck by car fleeing traffic stop
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield police officer suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car Monday. Police said the police officer initiated a traffic stop just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive on a black Honda Accord with a misused license plate. The driver, identified by police […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Maher, Boucher discuss economy in state's 26th Senate District
WILTON — The two candidates facing off for the state's 26th Senate District differ on both the state's current fiscal outlook, as well as what can be done to bolster it. Republican Toni Boucher and Democrat Ceci Maher already discussed their views on gun control and some of the fixes they would make to affordable housing laws in the state.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Possible Break-In
2022-10-17@11:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Police are investigating a possible break-in at Chaves Bakery on Kings Highway East. Entry was made according to radio reports. I’ll leave the dough and bread puns for our viewers. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
wiltonbulletin.com
'I don't mind more taxpayers': CT governor cites influx of new residents as proof of economic comeback
STAMFORD — As Connecticut voters prepare to decide in about three weeks whether to re-elect him to a second term, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont reiterated at a business conference Monday many of his arguments for keeping the job — among them, his assertion that the state has rediscovered its economic vitality during his nearly four years as the state’s chief elected official.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Bridgeport voters are ready for change
For generations, it’s been an open secret that Bridgeport voters suffer under a system of absentee ballot abuse. Political operatives abuse the AB process by targeting, lying to, and manipulating young, elderly, disabled, low-income and Spanish-speaking voters for the purpose of controlling their votes. Some people in our political class care more about winning elections than they do about voting rights or the law. Our local democracy is broken.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: A chance for change in New Haven schools
Our school system is on the verge of collapse. Learning is at an all-time low. Teachers are leaving the system in droves. Student order has all but disappeared in many of our schools. The federal and state money we received during the pandemic will soon be drying up, leading us...
New Haven Independent
New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery
ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Electrical Car Fire After Crash
2022-10-18 @3:00PMish–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire–Firefighters fought a stubborn electrical car fire at Gurdon and Summit Street. A witness told me the electrical car was rear-ended, possibly due to sun glare which was apparent in the video. The car then veered onto Gurdon Street where it hit a school bus waiting at the stop sign.Bridgeport FD posted on their Facebook page: Bridgeport, CT Fire Department responds to three car MVA with one vehicle on fire.
Woman Who Owns Danbury Grocery Store Sentenced For $400K Tax Offense
An owner of a Fairfield County grocery store was sentenced for a tax fraud offense that caused the IRS a loss of more than $400,000. Lizbel Sanchez, of Brookfield, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $400,000 fine, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Darien Woman Charged With DUI After Running Red Light In New Canaan, Police Say
A 59-year-old woman was accused of driving in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit. An officer saw a vehicle fail to obey a red traffic signal while traveling on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan, nearly striking another vehicle at the intersection with Silvermine Road at about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
