CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the announcement about Officer Robert Bakker is included in the most recent quarterly report of the city’s Office of Inspector General. The agency says an internal investigation by the police department was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which Bakker agreed not to dispute the allegations against him. Bakker’s ties to the group were first reported in the media two years ago. Bakker has acknowledged he took part in a Proud Boys group chat but that he’s never been a member of the group.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO