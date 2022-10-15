Read full article on original website
Local ex-reporter draws ire for turn to political pitchman
The outrage over former ABC-7 chief political reporter Charles Thomas' ads for gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has spread to his former colleagues. Why it matters: Chicago journalists don't usually attack one another publicly. Context: Thomas retired in 2017, but he's back with a new series of local ads called "Real...
fox32chicago.com
Protesters expected to rally in Chicago, demanding accountability for Jan. 6
CHICAGO - Protesters want their voices heard in the Jan. 6 investigation. They are scheduled to gather Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Federal Plaza. They will be joining protests in more than 70 cities across the country. Chicago activists will be demanding accountability for former President Donald Trump and his...
Protesters in Chicago form human chain across Michigan Ave. to bring awareness to protests in Iran
The group formed a human chain across Michigan Avenue to draw attention to the lives lost in the ongoing protests in Iran.
CPD officer charged in Jan 6 attack turns down plea deal from prosecutors
Photos in the complaint allegedly show Officer Karol Chwiseiuk inside the Capitol, even inside a senator's office, along with text messages that allegedly reveal he used racial slurs.
Chicago's Top Doctor Addresses Concerns After High Levels of Weed Killer Ingredient Found on Plants Across Illinois, Midwest
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
History made after Illinois State Treasurer returns $11M to Chicago man's family
CHICAGO - History was made this week after the Illinois State Treasurer's office returned $11 million to the estate of a Chicago man who died of natural causes in 2016. Treasurer Michael Frerich said it is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the history of the nation. Little...
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.
wglc.net
Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the announcement about Officer Robert Bakker is included in the most recent quarterly report of the city’s Office of Inspector General. The agency says an internal investigation by the police department was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which Bakker agreed not to dispute the allegations against him. Bakker’s ties to the group were first reported in the media two years ago. Bakker has acknowledged he took part in a Proud Boys group chat but that he’s never been a member of the group.
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.
Rogers Park was the only Chicago neighborhood, and one of only two Illinois locations, to make Money.com's list of the top 50 places to live in the nation. Coming in at sixteen is the suburb of Naperville.
Former St. Adalbert parishioners protest removal of 'La Pieta' from church
Former parishoners gathered at Saint Adalbert's Church in Pilsen Tuesday, where crews were removing a religious statue from that shuttered church.
Dozen CPD officers receive suspension notifications for May 2020 melee with protesters
Nearly two and a half years after a major scuffle between Chicago police and protesters, the city has settled a federal lawsuit and CPD is taking disciplinary action.
fox32chicago.com
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
Granddaughter helms doc about legendary Chicago numbers boss: 'It's a great gangster film'
Edward Jones was a legendary African American who built a $25 million empire as the brains and brawn behind Policy, an illegal racketeering syndicate in the 1930s and ’40s.
Abortion Funds See Surge in Demand as Out-of-State Patients Flood Illinois
Demand for abortions in Illinois is surging, and so are requests for help. In the first three months of 2022, Chicago Abortion Fund (CAF) said 80% of its callers were from out of state. "In 2018, we supported less than 200 people. Now, we hear from that many people in...
Workers Stop Removal Of Pilsen Church Statue After Neighbors Protest: ‘It Belongs To Them, Not To The Archdiocese’
PILSEN — Archdiocese of Chicago workers temporarily halted efforts to remove a beloved statue from a former Catholic church Pilsen neighbors fought years to save after an hours-long protest. Former parishioners demonstrated outside St. Adalbert Church, 1650 W. 17th St., as workers moved to remove a replica of Michelangelo’s...
wmay.com
Controversial Chicago Priest Suspended Amid Abuse Allegation
An outspoken and controversial Chicago priest has been removed from his ministry for the second time in less than two years, after being accused again of sexual abuse. Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina Parish was first removed by the Chicago archdiocese in January of 2021 after three men alleged that Pfleger had abused them years ago when they were minors. But a five-month investigation determined the claims were unfounded , and Pfleger was reinstated.
Thanks to glitch, more than 3,500 Chicago water customers using AutoPay are billed more than once
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Check your bank account - especially if you use AutoPay for your Chicago water bill.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, a huge error has double- or even triple-charged customers. Late Tuesday, the city said about 3,580 AutoPay/SelectPay customers have been impacted. The city says a technical glitch in the auto-billing is to blame – which left water customers doing double takes on their bank accounts. One of those customers was Luis Diaz. He checks every bill – whether in the mail or online – especially his Chicago water bill. "Every two months...
chainstoreage.com
Second Bloomie’s location set to open in Chicago
“Bloomies is a new take on Bloomingdale's,” says the department store chain’s CEO Tony Spring—and now Chicagoland is ready to take it in. Bloomingdales will open its second, smaller-format Bloomie's store next month at the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie after debuting the concept in Fairfax, Va.’s Mosaic District last year.
igbnorthamerica.com
Bally’s reaches deal with unions over Chicago casino
Casino operator Bally’s Corporation has announced that it has signed a multi-project labor agreement (PLA) with a consortium of trade union organizations regarding the construction of its Bally’s Chicago casino. Bally’s signed the deal with the Chicago & Cook County Building & Construction Trades Council (CCBT) and the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop suspended after lying about being Proud Boys member
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is being suspended for more than 100 days after lying about being a part of a far right extremist group. Officials say Robert Bakker was on a Proud Boys group chat, and helped organize meet-ups in Chicago. The Inspector General's Office says he lied...
