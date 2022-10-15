ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Local ex-reporter draws ire for turn to political pitchman

The outrage over former ABC-7 chief political reporter Charles Thomas' ads for gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has spread to his former colleagues. Why it matters: Chicago journalists don't usually attack one another publicly. Context: Thomas retired in 2017, but he's back with a new series of local ads called "Real...
CHICAGO, IL
wglc.net

Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the announcement about Officer Robert Bakker is included in the most recent quarterly report of the city’s Office of Inspector General. The agency says an internal investigation by the police department was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which Bakker agreed not to dispute the allegations against him. Bakker’s ties to the group were first reported in the media two years ago. Bakker has acknowledged he took part in a Proud Boys group chat but that he’s never been a member of the group.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Controversial Chicago Priest Suspended Amid Abuse Allegation

An outspoken and controversial Chicago priest has been removed from his ministry for the second time in less than two years, after being accused again of sexual abuse. Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina Parish was first removed by the Chicago archdiocese in January of 2021 after three men alleged that Pfleger had abused them years ago when they were minors. But a five-month investigation determined the claims were unfounded , and Pfleger was reinstated.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thanks to glitch, more than 3,500 Chicago water customers using AutoPay are billed more than once

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Check your bank account - especially if you use AutoPay for your Chicago water bill.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, a huge error has double- or even triple-charged customers. Late Tuesday, the city said about 3,580 AutoPay/SelectPay customers have been impacted. The city says a technical glitch in the auto-billing is to blame – which left water customers doing double takes on their bank accounts. One of those customers was Luis Diaz. He checks every bill – whether in the mail or online – especially his Chicago water bill. "Every two months...
CHICAGO, IL
chainstoreage.com

Second Bloomie’s location set to open in Chicago

“Bloomies is a new take on Bloomingdale's,” says the department store chain’s CEO Tony Spring—and now Chicagoland is ready to take it in. Bloomingdales will open its second, smaller-format Bloomie's store next month at the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie after debuting the concept in Fairfax, Va.’s Mosaic District last year.
CHICAGO, IL
igbnorthamerica.com

Bally’s reaches deal with unions over Chicago casino

Casino operator Bally’s Corporation has announced that it has signed a multi-project labor agreement (PLA) with a consortium of trade union organizations regarding the construction of its Bally’s Chicago casino. Bally’s signed the deal with the Chicago & Cook County Building & Construction Trades Council (CCBT) and the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago cop suspended after lying about being Proud Boys member

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is being suspended for more than 100 days after lying about being a part of a far right extremist group. Officials say Robert Bakker was on a Proud Boys group chat, and helped organize meet-ups in Chicago. The Inspector General's Office says he lied...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy