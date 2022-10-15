ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vaucluse. Orange hospital: the emergency room is expanding

Let’s go for 18 months of work at the Orange hospital center carried out in two phases. The first, which has just begun, concerns the expansion and modernization of the emergency reception service and the relocation of the outpatient surgery unit. Next year will come the restructuring of the surgery sector on the second floor. Projects that have involved, for several weeks now, a relocated reception at the entrance to the maternity ward, for all emergencies. Explanations.
DU Coordination of life course and care

Co-graduation with the UNAFORIS certification “Exercising a mission as a referent for social health courses” (RNCP – sheet n°5256) Favoring an interdisciplinary and intersectoral openness, the “coordination of life and care pathways” DU meets the growing needs of professionals to access specific knowledge and skills related to the practices of coordination in the care professions. Career coordination, a pivotal function that meets the new requirements of the health, social and medico-social sectors, now plays a central role in organisations. New expertise centered on the development of personalized support and a concerted and effective collective intervention, the coordination of career paths requires the development of a posture and professional engineering contributing to supporting the expression of people’s aspirations, the decompartmentalization of life paths , transversality and multi-professional cooperation to best support the complexity of needs or situations.
Are sugary cereals healthy food? And the salmon? US proposes to change the rules for healthy foods | Health & Wellness

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA for its acronym in English) of the US Government has just proposed a new definition of what is healthy in food. The new meaning will apply to information that appears on nutrition labels for processed foods. To give two examples of what enters and what leaves this definition, from now on salmon and avocados are considered healthy foods, when before they were not due to their high fat content, and cereals with added sugars, that they did consider themselves healthy, they stop considering themselves that way.

