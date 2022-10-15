The Food and Drug Administration (FDA for its acronym in English) of the US Government has just proposed a new definition of what is healthy in food. The new meaning will apply to information that appears on nutrition labels for processed foods. To give two examples of what enters and what leaves this definition, from now on salmon and avocados are considered healthy foods, when before they were not due to their high fat content, and cereals with added sugars, that they did consider themselves healthy, they stop considering themselves that way.

