Columbus, OH

buckeyesports.com

Johnson And Harrison Midseason All-Americans

The Associated Press announced its list of midseason All-Americans Tuesday, and two Ohio State players were featured. Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and third-year offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. were both selected by the organization for the honor. Harrison has been a favorite target of third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State

Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

2024 Four-Star Guard John Mobley Jr. Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State earned its first commitment from the 2024 class on Sunday, landing the services of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. (6-0, 150). Mobley ranks as the No. 7 point guard and No. 43 overall player in the class, according to 247Sports’ composite score. He chose the Buckeyes over LSU, Xavier, USC, Arizona State and Creighton, which he took an official visit to on Sept. 6.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Ranks No. 14 In AP Preseason Poll

After earning a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and making a trip to the Sweet Sixteen last season, Ohio State women’s basketball was held in high regard by the Associated Press in its preseason poll. The Buckeyes slotted in as the No. 14 team in the country...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Welcome To Week 7: Iowa

Ohio State enjoyed a week of rest after jumping out to a 6-0 start to the season. The Buckeyes devastated opponents during the first half of their campaign, outscoring their adversaries by a combined total of 293-94 across their first six games. Although Ohio State has walked through the first...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

MVL Football Standings

Here are the Muskingum Valley League football standings through nine weeks. Overall record is listed first, then divisional record. Standings are based on divisional record. Cross-over games don’t count towards standings. Big School Division. 1. Sheridan (8-1, 5-0, Clinched title outright) 2. Tri-Valley (7-2, 3-1) 3. Maysville (5-4, 2-2)
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine

After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Covid-19 upended Columbus incentives for office employers like Nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Nationwide allowed half its employees to work from home permanently, it cut off its own eligibility for city of Columbus incentives on those jobs. The Columbus-based financial services giant didn’t cut jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman confirmed. Meanwhile, a short-term state law change allowed municipalities to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus native inducted in the Ranger Hall of Fame

FORT BENNING, GA—Sergeant Major (Retired) Joe Clark, a Crawford County native, was inducted into the prestigious Ranger Hall of Fame on July 13, 2022, at Fort Benning, GA. for meritorious service in both peacetime and while conducting combat operations in multiple theaters throughout his career with the 75th Ranger Regiment, US Army Special Operations Command, and US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).
BUCYRUS, OH
wosu.org

Central Ohio real estate

According to a new report funded by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, Greater Columbus needs to double home construction over the next decade to meet demand. Our real estate experts join us to discuss the latest developments regarding the Ohio housing market. Guests:. Todd Helpbringer, president of Helpbringer...
COLUMBUS, OH

