WBBJ
Union University’s class of 1963 holds reunion
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local university holds a class reunion marking more than half a century. Forty to 50 members of the Union University graduating class of 1963 held a reunion Tuesday evening on campus and celebrated with an alumni dinner. Former Union President Dr. Hyran Barefoot was one...
WBBJ
Union University celebrates American Pharmacist Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university hosted a ceremony, inviting city officials to shed light on a particular department. “We are celebrating the Union University American Pharmacists Month. Union University has a great pharmacy program, amongst many other great programs, and so it’s an honor to be out here and celebrate with them and the new generation of pharmacists that they’re training,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.
WBBJ
Two annual events to honor veterans in November
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two annual events are honoring veterans in early November. A news release says that the 10th Celebrating Our Veterans Program is set for Friday, Nov. 11, and will feature the 129th Army Band as special guests. It is being held at Englewood Baptist Church on North...
WBBJ
‘Spooktacular’ community event to return on Oct. 29
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jackson Recreation and Parks, along with the Madison County Parks Department, will host a trunk-or-treat later this month. The Spooktacular Community Event will be held at Leeper Lane Park on Oct. 29. Boo-tastic celebrations will begin at 5 p.m. and will feature a no-carve...
WBBJ
City hosts first Neighborhood Academy meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held the first meeting for its new Neighborhood Academy. The Neighborhood Academy meeting is held once a month for six months. The goal is to educate the public about the city’s various departments, how they work, and how local government operates.
radionwtn.com
Pelican Festival This Weeend At Reelfoot Lake
Tiptonville, Tenn.–The annual Pelican Festival will be held Friday through Sunday this weekend at Reelfoot Lake. There will be plenty of opportunities for everyone to see and photograph the pelicans through the weekend, including several bus, pontoon and photography tours. PELICAN FESTIVAL SCHEDULE. FRIDAY OCTOBER 21, 2022. Vendors Open...
WBBJ
Players make some racket at a Jackson tournament
JACKSON, Tenn. —It’s tennis time in West TN with Jackson hosting a local tournament. “We enjoy doing the tournaments. It’s really nice, and people are so complimentary of our facility at the tennis center. They say this is so nice and we’ll come back. That is what we are trying to do. We are trying to promote tennis for everybody,” said Linda Swope, Treasurer of JWTTA.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 18, 2022
Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Edna Darlene Gimple, 73, Finley Road Dexter, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Born August 19, 1949, in Poplar Bluff, MO, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Buhler and Nova Brown of Dexter, KY.
WBBJ
The Ned sponsors pumpkin carving contest for all ages
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center is sponsoring a pumpkin carving contest for all ages. In time for the Halloween season, The Ned invites residents to submit their most creative designs to be displayed on Halloween night. One winner will be selected from...
WBBJ
Local hero honored with surprise retirement party
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — After 45.5 years serving his community, one honorable First Responder has retired. Fire Chief Chester Bryson Owens Sr. of Humboldt, was surprised by his family with a special retirement party. The Fire Chief was surprised to be surrounded by so many loved ones who traveled both...
radionwtn.com
Groundbreaking Today For $150M Sinova Global Plant In Tiptonville
Tiptonville, Tenn.–Governor Bill Lee and other state and local officials broke ground today for construction of a Sinova Global facility in Tiptonville, a $150M state-of-the-art manufacturing plant that will produce 140 new jobs. The Company is constructing a modern silicon metal manufacturing facility (known as Sinova Silicon) on a...
WBBJ
Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans. Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts. LeVox visited the...
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
WBBJ
Passport available for downtown Jackson businesses
JACKSON, Tenn. — Downtown Jackson is giving you the chance to fill your “passport” by shopping local. Starting on Nov. 1, many downtown businesses will be giving out stamps for the city’s Downtown Jackson Passport. “There are so many new businesses that are here and that...
WBBJ
Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The November midterm elections are right around the corner, with early voting kicking off this week. Beginning Wednesday, October 19, Tennesseans can cast their votes early and beat the Election Day crowds. The ballot will include candidates for Governor, State Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee...
WBBJ
Auditions opening for ‘A Christmas Carol: Scrooge’ by Jackson Theatre Guild
JACKSON, Tenn. — You could be part of a timeless holiday classic in Jackson this December. The Jackson Theatre Guild is opening auditions for its upcoming production “A Christmas Carol: Scrooge.”. Written by Charles Dickens and adapted by Larry Quiggins, the show is co-directed by Billy Worboys and...
KFVS12
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held at site of new $150M plant in Tiptonville
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Sinova Global will break ground at the site of their new $150 million facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee on Monday, October 17. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter Lake County Mayor Danny Cook,...
WBBJ
Jackson mayor takes a stroll in Country Club Estates
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders of the City of Jackson met with constituents in a very unique way. Monday was another one of Mayor Scott Conger’s “Scott’s Strolls” in another area of the Hub City. This time, Conger, along with city department heads, strolled through Country...
WBBJ
Exotic Pets return to the Jackson Fairgrounds
JACKSON, Tenn.–Exotic Pets come to the Hub City!. The fairgrounds hosted the Exotic Pet Expo, a 2 day event, that began Saturday morning. “We have our Exotic Pet Expo here at the fairgrounds. We’ve been doing this for several years. There’s all kinds of animals here,” said Dustin Bickerstaff, Event coordinator. “Hedgehogs, snakes, lizards, birds, all kinds of different animals that you don’t normally see in this area, or even at some zoos, you don’t really see them.”
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
