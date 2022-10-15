Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Related
Bloomfield officer struck by car fleeing traffic stop
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield police officer suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car Monday. Police said the police officer initiated a traffic stop just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive on a black Honda Accord with a misused license plate. The driver, identified by police […]
Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On North Branford Roadway
A Connecticut man was killed during a serious three-car crash. The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:45 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 1 in North Branford in the area of Forest Road. According to the North Branford Police, officers responded to the area of Forest Road (Route 22)...
NBC Connecticut
Technology Unveiled to Deter Wrong Way Drivers in Connecticut
State transportation officials showed off new technology meant to deter wrong way drivers from getting on the highway. This comes as the state sees a big spike in the number of deaths caused by wrong way crashes. Police gave us a demonstration of how the new technology works. As a...
zip06.com
Police: Northford Resident Victim in Fatal Crash
NORTH BRANFORD: On Sunday, Oct. 16, North Branford Police Department (NBPD) shared the identity of Northford resident Jeffrey Defranseco, 40, who died as a result of a three-vehicle accident in town on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Our heart goes out to Jeffrey’s family, friends and loved ones,” NBPD posted, in an...
19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later. […]
newstalknewengland.com
Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI
On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
Teen dies in Waterbury crash
Both drivers were hospitalized, one for non-life-threatening injuries. The 19-year old operator succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. His identity has not been released.
Darien Woman Charged With DUI After Running Red Light In New Canaan, Police Say
A 59-year-old woman was accused of driving in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit. An officer saw a vehicle fail to obey a red traffic signal while traveling on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan, nearly striking another vehicle at the intersection with Silvermine Road at about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes
SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
sheltonherald.com
Suspect in North End burglaries arrested, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man wanted for a spate of recent North End burglaries has been arrested. Rajiv Holness, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree burglary and seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief among several warrants Monday, according to Bridgeport police. Bonds were set at a combined $150,000. Holness is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Eyewitness News
DOT to demonstrate wrong-way driving deterrents in Southington tonight
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Tuesday night, it planned to demonstrate some new tactics designed to stop wrong way crashes. Along a ramp to Interstate 84 west in Southington, there’s...
milfordmirror.com
Darien man, 'beloved' Westport teacher, killed in I-95 crash in Old Lyme, police say
OLD LYME — A Darien man who was a "beloved" teacher in Westport was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 Saturday night, according to state police. Matthew Weber, resident state trooper in Old Lyme, said in a report that the crash occurred between exits 70 and 71 around 7:25 p.m.
Newington PD Searches For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
Police issued an alert about a 12-year-old girl from Connecticut who went missing over the weekend. Maekaeli Barnes left her home at some point on the night of Sunday, Oct. 16, the Newington Police Department in Hartford County reported. Police did not provide any information about her possible destination. Authorities...
DoingItLocal
Seymour News: Missing Person
2022-10-17@9:00PMish–#Seymour CT– First responders are looking for a missing person in the Shelton Street area. The person is thought to be on foot in the area and area towns are providing all-terrain off-road vehicles to aid in the search.
9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
Old Lyme crash kills Darien man
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Esther Jimenez, 24, of 138 Columbus Circle, was charged Oct. 11 with fourth degree larceny. Jolanta M. Gogola, 43, of 40 Sandstone Road, was charged Oct. 11 with risk of injury, second degree reckless endangerment. Esmeralda Jimenez, 24, of 138 Columbus Circle, was charged Oct. 11 with fourth degree larceny...
Crash on I-95 north leaves one man dead
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Darien man died in a car crash on I-95 north Saturday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. A preliminary report from state police says at around 7:30 a.m. a Honda Accord was stopped in the left lane heading northbound between exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme. A […]
Black bear attacks 10-year-old boy in Connecticut backyard
The 250-pound animal wandered into a residential backyard on Sunday.
Comments / 0