Watch wildfire smoke obscure foothills in Bellingham
This time-lapsed video condenses 40 minutes just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Smoke returns to Whatcom County with unexpected intensity
Keep doors and windows closed; Wednesday forecast uncertain, officials said.
myeverettnews.com
Naval Station Everett Updates Jim Creek Fire Response
An update in this morning from Naval Station Everett on the response to a good-sized brush fire in the area of the Jim Creek Recreation Area. Here’s the latest. Today approximately 31 Navy firefighters and local community responders continue to fight the fire at the Navy’s Jim Creek Recreation Area near Arlington, Wash.
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead
There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
Storm heading toward Whatcom could break dry spell with a vengeance
Meanwhile, an air quality alert for smoky skies was expended.
Have you seen this ship in Bellingham’s harbor? Here’s what it’s doing
The 581-foot-long vessel is expected to be here for at least a week.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island
Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
Whatcom wins in oysters and beer, two Bellingham restaurants reopen
Two gold medals were awarded to Bellingham breweries during a national festival.
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
q13fox.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Bellingham shooting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Bellingham early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 2300 block of Valencia Street on Oct. 16 for reports of an assault involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound and began rendering first aid.
Hiker dies after dead wood fell from a tree in Mount Baker National Forest
Multiple reports of the incident came in from other hikers throughout the day, according to the sheriff’s office.
Man dies in Whatcom County after an apparent paragliding accident
Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report around 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
Stretch of US 2 reopens after crews fly helicopters to attack Bolt Creek Fire hotspots
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. Highway 2 has been reopened after helicopters flew over the Bolt Creek Fire to attack hotspots on Sunday, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The roadway was closed in both directions from mileposts 46 to 49 beginning at 12 p.m....
Margaritas and ice cream to your door, these Bellingham restaurants deliver without apps
These local Bellingham restaurants deliver their orders directly, instead of using services such as Grubhub and DoorDash.
kpug1170.com
Island County Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on two rape charges
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and Island County Sheriff’s sergeant on two separate rape charges. Island County Sheriff Rick Felici says Sgt. John Nieder is the officer who was arrested. He says Nieder has been placed on administrative leave pending an...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bellingham, WA
The northern Washington town of Bellingham has a surprising number of taprooms, bakeries, and restaurants to cater to your every craving. Situated by the coast, this city possesses some of the best seafood restaurants with spectacular views of the San Juan Islands. This area also features 14 breweries and cideries...
Bellingham man suspected of I-5 vehicular homicide, DUI allegedly said he smoked marijuana
Based on field sobriety tests conducted at the scene, the Washington State Patrol believes he was slightly impaired.
