Billings, MT

myeverettnews.com

Naval Station Everett Updates Jim Creek Fire Response

An update in this morning from Naval Station Everett on the response to a good-sized brush fire in the area of the Jim Creek Recreation Area. Here’s the latest. Today approximately 31 Navy firefighters and local community responders continue to fight the fire at the Navy’s Jim Creek Recreation Area near Arlington, Wash.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead

There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Skagit Breaking

Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island

Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
BURLINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Bellingham shooting

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Bellingham early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 2300 block of Valencia Street on Oct. 16 for reports of an assault involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound and began rendering first aid.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Island County Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on two rape charges

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and Island County Sheriff’s sergeant on two separate rape charges. Island County Sheriff Rick Felici says Sgt. John Nieder is the officer who was arrested. He says Nieder has been placed on administrative leave pending an...
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Bellingham, WA

The northern Washington town of Bellingham has a surprising number of taprooms, bakeries, and restaurants to cater to your every craving. Situated by the coast, this city possesses some of the best seafood restaurants with spectacular views of the San Juan Islands. This area also features 14 breweries and cideries...
BELLINGHAM, WA

