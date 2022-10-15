Read full article on original website
Ex-WWE Official Was “Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Go Back”
A former longtime WWE official has opened up on ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes returning to WWE in early 2022 and admits they were “shocked” by the move. AEW in 2022 does not have its troubles to seek. Former Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and his wife and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes left the company early in the year with The American Nightmare making a huge return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.
The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale
One of WWE’s biggest icons, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has recently commented on the possibility of the company being sold and what he would hope to see from a buyer. Over the past few years, speculation about WWE being sold has been rife. This was fuelled several months ago by Co-CEO Nick Khan who said they would listen to “credible offers” although they weren’t actively looking to sell the company.
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Rename Women’s Titles
Ronda Rousey thinks that WWE should change the names of their women’s titles. As the Smackdown Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey isn’t shy about voicing her opinion. Rousey regained the Smackdown Women’s Title from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th. It’s the second time that Rousey has won the Smackdown Women’s Title in 2022 because she also beat Charlotte Flair to win it at WrestleMania Backlash in May.
Sami Zayn Hilariously Does Roman Reigns Moves At WWE Live Event (VIDEO)
As the Honorary Uce in WWE’s The Bloodline group, Sami Zayn is constantly trying to impress “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns even at live events. That’s because the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns leads the group that also contains the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, their younger brother Solo Sikoa and the Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.
WWE Stars Were “Held Hostage” In Saudi Arabia
Dave Meltzer has claimed that WWE stars were indeed “held hostage” to some extent when the company couldn’t fly them home after a show in Saudi Arabia in 2019. The 2019 edition of Crown Jewel took place in October 2019 and emanated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Former UFC star Cain Velasquez and boxing supremo Tyson Fury were both on the card in a show headlined by The Fiend Bray Wyatt winning the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins.
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
The John Report: The WWE Raw Deal 10/17/22 Review
This week’s WWE Raw featured an appearance from Brock Lesnar, The Miz facing Dexter Lumis, the return of Elias and Seth “Freakin” Rollins defending the US Title against Matt Riddle. This is the Raw Deal for episode #1534 of Monday Night Raw. It’s taking place at the...
‘Money Was An Issue’: Dutch Mantell Addresses Canceled Hulk Hogan TNA Rivalry
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the Hulk Hogan-Jeff Jarrett rivalry in 2003 that was canceled. Lasting from 2009 to 2013, Hogan’s run in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling was memorable, but there’s also another thing that he’s known for with the company. Hogan would briefly be with New...
Triple H Will Miss WWE Raw Due To COVID-19
There will be an important person missing WWE Raw on October 17th because Triple H is dealing with the COVID-19 virus. It has been reported by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson that WWE’s Chief Content Offer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will miss the October 17th episode of Monday Night Raw from Oklahoma City.
WWE In Major Shake Up Of Big Shows In 2023
It looks like WWE will be making major changes to its event schedule in 2023 in terms of premium live events according to a new report. WWE has broken new ground internationally in recent years with their presentation of shows billed as on a par with WrestleMania from Saudi Arabia. In 2022, the company returned with a huge stadium show in the UK for the first time in 30 years when Clash at the Castle took place in Cardiff, Wales. Now it looks like even more changes are afoot.
Update On Becky Lynch Return From Injury
Becky Lynch has been out of action since SummerSlam and a recent update has provided some insight into her recovery. At SummerSlam on July 30th in Nashville, Becky Lynch challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title in a WrestleMania 38 match. Just like at WrestleMania, Belair beat Lynch to put an end to a rivalry that lasted about one year.
Tag Team Match Added To WWE Crown Jewel
The O.C. and The Judgment Day are officially booked for Crown Jewel. Taking on the Alpha Academy for their official in-ring return on October 17, 2022’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) would get the victory. Following the match, the duo would celebrate with their faction mate AJ Styles in the ring. However, their celebration would be cut short by The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley), who challenged The O.C. to a bout at World Wrestling Entertainment’s upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 5, 2017.
Ex-WWE Star Remarks On Her “Degrading” Gimmick
A former female WWE Superstar has opened up on what she calls her “degrading” and “distasteful” gimmick while part of the company. Back in 2010 former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes was trying to prove her worth to the team of Layla and Michelle McCool in an effort to join their group. Mendes was seen jumping rope on WWE television and performing other exercises to try and impress LayCool.
WWE Hall Of Famer Expected To Return As A Manager
A WWE Hall of Famer is expected to return to an on-screen role with the company as the manager of a current WWE Superstar. PWInsider has reported that WWE Hall of Famer JBL is scheduled to be at the next few Raw shows “in some capacity” according to the chatter at the recent SmackDown in New Orleans.
AEW To Begin Filming Behind-The-Scenes Docuseries
All Elite Wrestling is stepping into the documentary business with a new behind-the-scenes show that will feature the talent of AEW. All Elite Wrestling recently celebrated three years of their main show Dynamite, which airs Wednesdays on TBS although there’s a special Tuesday episode this week. The company also has AEW Rampage on TNT on Fridays.
Ex-WWE Referee Wants Vince McMahon Back For Big Send Off
A former WWE referee has said that they hope Vince McMahon can return to WWE screens so the former Chairman can “get the right send-off he deserves.”. The subject of life after Vince McMahon for WWE had been the subject of much conjecture for many years as ultimately time comes for us all – even Vince McMahon. At 76 years old in July 2022, McMahon did what almost nobody expected and walked away from the company he had run for forty years as he announced his retirement.
Ace Steel Gone From AEW
A new report has indicated that suspended AEW producer Ace Steel has been released by the company following the backstage fight at All Out. All Out should have been a big occasion for CM Punk as he returned to pay-per-view following his foot injury and recaptured the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley. However, the celebrations quickly turned sour as Punk took his opportunity at the post-show press conference to settle a few scores.
AEW Full Gear Main Event Announced
The next time AEW comes live on pay-per-view will be in November with Full Gear and that show now has its main event following Dynamite. It was a huge night of title action on Dynamite on Tuesday in Cincinnati with no fewer than four championships on the line. Death Triangle retained their Trios Championship against Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, with Toni Storm also seeing off her challenger, Hikaru Shida, to retain the Interim AEW Women’s World Title.
The Kingdom Debut On AEW
The Kingdom are All Elite. Composed of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanelis Bennet, The Kingdom made their debut on AEW during last Friday night’s Rampage, starting a feud with FTR in the process. After FTR and Shawn Spears scored a victory over Brian Cage and Gates of...
Kenny Omega Stopped From Sending Triplemania Message
Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was apparently stopped from sending a message in for Triplemania by legal issues, according to Konnan. Kenny Omega apparently remains suspended by AEW due to the fallout after the All Out pay-per-view in September. An alleged fight took place backstage for which Omega, The Young Bucks, CM Punk, and company producer Ace Steel were suspended, although the company has not confirmed this.
