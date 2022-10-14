Judge Clifton Graves and composer Joel Thompson. Lucy Gellman Photos. The first time composer Joel Thompson read James Baldwin’s “To Be Baptized,” he could feel the words rattling through him. If one really wishes to know how justice is administered in a country, one does not question the policemen, the lawyers, the judges, or the protected members of the middle class, Baldwin wrote. One goes to the unprotected — those, precisely, who need the law's protection most! — and listens to their testimony.

