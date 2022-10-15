NBC’s ‘La Brea’ is a time travel show where a group of people lands in prehistoric times when a sinkhole opens up in LA. At first, it appears to be an isolated incident, but as time passes, it becomes clear that there is an entirely different set of events that has kickstarted the opening of such portals in different parts of the world. The people who are thrown into the past have no idea how they landed themselves in such a situation, while their family and friends work tirelessly to bring them back home. In the midst of all this, a mysterious scientist named Rebecca Aldridge turns out to be the only person who knows more than she lets on. At the end of Season 1, she reveals the presence of a modern building in 10,000 BC. What is this place and what does it mean for the people stuck in the past? Here’s what you should know.

20 HOURS AGO