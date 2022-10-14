The 17-year-old accused of murdering two Orange County teens is finally back in North Carolina. The juvenile went before a judge on Tuesday, accused of killing Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, a few weeks ago. Their bodies were found on an ATV path on Sept. 18. More than two weeks later, a suspect was finally in custody. It then took roughly two more weeks to get him back to Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO