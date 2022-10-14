Read full article on original website
Related
Man in Alamance County accused of indecent exposure near day care
HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Alamance County on Friday in connection to an indecent exposure incident, according to a Haw River Police Department news release. Around 2:30 p.m., a woman was driving down East Main Street when she saw a man standing at the gate of a day care and […]
WXII 12
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Clemmons apartment
CLEMMONS, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Clemmons. It happened Tuesday around 9:15 a.m. Forsyth County deputies said they responded after reports of a shooting on the 300 block of Hawk Ridge Drive, near Stratford and Kinnamon roads. Upon arrival, deputies said they spoke to an employee of the property.
'Just shocked': Durham pharmacy robbed at gunpoint for second time
A brazen robbery terrorized some workers in Durham when a business owned by two sisters was robbed at gunpoint for a second time.
Sanford police make arrest in Greenland Drive homicide
DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, of Scott Avenue in Sanford, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin.
WXII 12
Three fights broke out at a high school, one student left injured
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Three fights broke out atEastern Guilford High School on Tuesday leaving one student injured, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. One deputy said the fight started as an argument among 4 female students on the bus, on the way to school. According to the...
Orange County seeking to try 17-year-old double murder suspect as adult
The 17-year-old accused of killing two high school students in Orange County could be tried as an adult, the Orange County DA says.
Juvenile stands before judge in double murder case of Orange County teens found dead on ATV path
The 17-year-old accused of murdering two Orange County teens is finally back in North Carolina. The juvenile went before a judge on Tuesday, accused of killing Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, a few weeks ago. Their bodies were found on an ATV path on Sept. 18. More than two weeks later, a suspect was finally in custody. It then took roughly two more weeks to get him back to Orange County.
Suspect in custody after woman fatally stabbed in Durham
Durham Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon. One person is in custody.
cbs17
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home
RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
Parents of Raleigh mass shooting suspect release statement
The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman that took the lives of five people and injured two others in Thursday's Raleigh mass shooting have issued a written statement.
Father arrested for threatening government official after his daughter was arrested for bringing contraband to her son in jail
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A grandson, a mother, and now a grandfather are behind bars. A mother and son were already incarcerated when a grandfather made a threat against a government official in Alamance County Tuesday, according to deputies. Detention Center investigators were notified of the threats and conducted...
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stoneville Shooting Death
On Monday, October 17, 2022 at around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that an individual had been shot at 133 Wimbish Rd. Stoneville, N.C. Upon their arrival, Deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, 34, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Burroughs was located outside, near...
Asheboro man charged with statutory rape, kidnapping in Moore County, sheriff says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man was arrested following an investigation in Moore County. According to Sheriff Ronnie Fields, they received a report about a statutory rape on Sept. 12. The report alleges that the victim had met the suspect through an online chat. On Friday, after an investigation, Sebastion Scott Swanson, 22, […]
Dispatch calls reveal how law enforcement tracked North Carolina mass shooting suspect
Dispatch calls out of Johnston County are painting a picture of how an alleged 15-year-old shooter spanned almost two miles while killing five people and injuring two more.
cbs17
Woman stabbed to death in Durham; suspect in custody, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed to death in north Durham and a suspect is in custody, police said. Police said the woman was stabbed Tuesday in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Officers say they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon shortly...
Cash stolen from NC Family Dollar in daytime armed robbery
Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting suspect's medical condition improves, brother's funeral planned for Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in last week’s Raleigh mass shooting has improved, the 15-year-old boy’s mother told WRAL News. Austin Thompson was moved Monday night to the pediatric intensive care unit at WakeMed, according to his mother, Elise Thompson. The boy had previously been listed in critical condition.
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 man in custody: Police
The man who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
'It is a concern': 1 person injured after armed, masked suspects break into Raleigh home: Police
Three masked men forced their way into a home in Raleigh and attacked the man who lives there.
Comments / 12