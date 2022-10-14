ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Comments

WXII 12

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Clemmons apartment

CLEMMONS, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Clemmons. It happened Tuesday around 9:15 a.m. Forsyth County deputies said they responded after reports of a shooting on the 300 block of Hawk Ridge Drive, near Stratford and Kinnamon roads. Upon arrival, deputies said they spoke to an employee of the property.
CLEMMONS, NC
WRAL News

Juvenile stands before judge in double murder case of Orange County teens found dead on ATV path

The 17-year-old accused of murdering two Orange County teens is finally back in North Carolina. The juvenile went before a judge on Tuesday, accused of killing Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, a few weeks ago. Their bodies were found on an ATV path on Sept. 18. More than two weeks later, a suspect was finally in custody. It then took roughly two more weeks to get him back to Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home

RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Woman stabbed to death in Durham; suspect in custody, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed to death in north Durham and a suspect is in custody, police said. Police said the woman was stabbed Tuesday in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Officers say they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon shortly...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
NEW BERN, NC

