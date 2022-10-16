Evacuation orders lifted in San Bernardino County after concern over mud and debris flows

An evacuation order was issued Saturday afternoon for some parts of San Bernardino County due to possible mud and debris flows.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents in the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scar areas, Mountain Home Village, Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks and northeast Yucaipa.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said an American Red Cross shelter will be open at Redlands East Valley High School.

The order comes after a woman was found dead in Forest Falls last month when mudslide and debris flows slammed the community.

The evacuation orders were lifted Sunday afternoon, Yucaipa police announced.