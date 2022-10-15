ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Pregame Buzz: No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

By Abigail Angalet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8pGk_0iajVeH500

With kickoff just around the corner, Clemson hits the road for the second week in a row to take on Florida State on their home turf in Tallahassee, Florida for the first time since 2018.

The Tigers enter Saturday’s primetime matchup at Florida State as one of 15 teams that remain undefeated through six games and a dominant 31-3 win over Boston College last weekend.

Clemson’s defense welcomes back its entire starting defensive line that has had at least one starter missing each week prior. The Tigers will have “The Avengers” fully assembled for the first time this season against the Seminoles and will look to make a statement against a 4-2 Florida State offense.

On the offensive side, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei hopes to continue making strides at the helm for the Tigers and put together another dominant performance both on the ground and in the air.

Here’s a look at the pregame buzz surrounding the ACC matchup in Tallahassee on Twitter:

List

3 defensive keys to a Clemson win at Florida State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBfRv_0iajVeH500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy