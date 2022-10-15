Pregame Buzz: No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

With kickoff just around the corner, Clemson hits the road for the second week in a row to take on Florida State on their home turf in Tallahassee, Florida for the first time since 2018.

The Tigers enter Saturday’s primetime matchup at Florida State as one of 15 teams that remain undefeated through six games and a dominant 31-3 win over Boston College last weekend.

Clemson’s defense welcomes back its entire starting defensive line that has had at least one starter missing each week prior. The Tigers will have “The Avengers” fully assembled for the first time this season against the Seminoles and will look to make a statement against a 4-2 Florida State offense.

On the offensive side, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei hopes to continue making strides at the helm for the Tigers and put together another dominant performance both on the ground and in the air.

Here’s a look at the pregame buzz surrounding the ACC matchup in Tallahassee on Twitter:

