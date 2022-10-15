ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
The Laker/Lutz News

‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says

Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Child Fatally Shot At Tampa Restaurant

According to WFLA News Channel 8, A juvenile was shot and killed at a McDonald’s in Tampa. Police said they responded to a call at the location on North Armenia avenue after someone was reported shot Tuesday night. The child sadly died at the scene. There was a heavy police presence at the location for hours. The gender and age of the victim has not been released. There is also no information available on the suspect because the investigation is still ongoing. We will keep you updated as more comes in.
TAMPA, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a report of a theft at a residence on Ransom Road near Mena. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 289 near Cove in reference to a possible suicidal person. October 11, 2022. Deputies responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence on...
POLK COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Juvenile shoots dog with found gun at New Port Richey home

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Mitchell Ranch Road for a shooting Monday afternoon. According to deputies, a juvenile accessed an unsecured firearm and shot a dog. It is unclear on the condition of the dog that was shot. Deputies said, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We hope to get more information on this incident Tuesday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy