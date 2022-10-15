According to WFLA News Channel 8, A juvenile was shot and killed at a McDonald’s in Tampa. Police said they responded to a call at the location on North Armenia avenue after someone was reported shot Tuesday night. The child sadly died at the scene. There was a heavy police presence at the location for hours. The gender and age of the victim has not been released. There is also no information available on the suspect because the investigation is still ongoing. We will keep you updated as more comes in.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO