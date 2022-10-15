Seth Green says Bill Murray threw him in a trash can backstage at 'SNL' when he was 9 and Bill was 31. Allegations about Bill Murray's inappropriate behavior are starting to pile up. In her new memoir, Geena Davis writes that the comic coerced her into massaging him and screamed at her on the set of 1990's "Quick Change." And Puck recently reported Bill paid a $100,000 settlement to a production staffer who accused him of straddling and kissing her on the set of "Being Mortal" earlier this year. Now, Seth Green says Bill once "dangled" him over a trashcan by the ankles, then threw him in it, backstage at "Saturday Night Live" when Seth was 9 and Bill was 31. The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum was participating in a skit on "SNL" and was in the green room watching TV when Bill walked in, Seth recalled on YouTube's "Good Mythical Morning." "He saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat," Seth said. "And I was like, 'That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly, e** off.' And he was like, 'That's my chair.'" Seth's mom apparently suggested her son give up the seat "since he's the Bill Murray." Seth didn't want to. "And I go — I've never been more indignant … 'Are you this much of a jerk? You're this rude to tell a [kid] to get out of your [chair]? … What is this power play?'" Seth recalled. "He picked me up by my ankles… he dangled me over a trash can and he was like, 'The trash goes in the trash can,'" he continued. "And I was screaming, and I swung my arms wildly. … He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried." Seth recalled thinking at the time, "I've never been so embarrassed in my life." He said cast members Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky tried to cheer him up before the show by telling him: "'Hey, everybody knows Bill's a d***, you know? He's hosting the show. He's probably really, like, nervous about it.' You be a pro …" Bill, 72, has yet to respond to multiple outlets' requests for comment.

4 DAYS AGO