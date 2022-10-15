Read full article on original website
Your unknown celebs that you grew to love on Strictly
HRVY - just thought he’d be annoying based on how he spells his name lol but he was my 2020 favourite in the end, plus I loved how he got Janette to the final!. Rhys - he radiated positivity even after facing a few DOs (apart from Halloween week when you could tell his confidence was knocked). Plus his AT lives in my mind rent free.
Strictly Come Dancing's Tony Adams reveals "home truths" backstage talk Katya Jones gave him before routine
Strictly Come Dancing's Tony Adams has revealed a "home truths" backstage talk that his professional dancer partner Katya Jones gave to motivate him before their latest performance. The duo performed an American Smooth to 'With A Little Help from My Friends' by Joe Cocker – earning them their highest score...
Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec share who they are still in touch with since leaving main show
Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have revealed who they have stayed in touch with since leaving the main series. Janette stepped down as a professional on the BBC show last year to host spin-off It Takes Two with Rylan Clark, while Aljaž's final series as a pro was last year.
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed How Her Husband Felt About Being Portrayed as a Cheater in Her Songs
Loretta Lynn wrote famous songs that made her longtime husband sound like a cheater. And she once revealed how he felt about that.
Jason Sudeikis allegedly discovered Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles tryst on Apple Watch
Jason Sudeikis reportedly found out about ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde’s romance with Harry Styles on a forgotten Apple Watch. The couple’s former nanny alleged in a new interview with Daily Mail that the “Ted Lasso” star uncovered the relationship details on a tech device Wilde left behind while filming “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Styles.
Dolly Parton’s Sister, Stella, Explains Why She Calls Herself a ‘Loner’ in Her Family
Stella Parton believes she’s the family “loner” because she had to pave her way to success with less “talent” than her megastar older sister, Dolly. Stella is one of 13 siblings, most of who went into show business. And while Dolly may be the most well-known of the Partons, Stella has been extremely successful in her own right.
Victoria Beckham sparks breakup rumors after removing tattoo dedicated to David Beckham, plus more celeb news
Victoria Beckham addresses David Beckham divorce rumors. Victoria Beckham's been married to David Beckham for 23 years and she plans to keep it that way, despite the latest round of rumors to the contrary. Last month, photos of the designer showed she no longer has David's initials tattooed on her left wrist, a change some outlets took as evidence the two might be calling it quits. But as Victoria told Hoda Kotb on "Today" on Thursday (Oct. 13), the truth is a bit less dramatic. "I had these tattoos a long, long time ago," she explained. "And they just weren't particularly delicate. My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos and the children do and they're very fine. And they've had them created by the most phenomenal artists, but mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and just not looking as pretty," she continued. "They just didn't look so nice. It doesn't mean anything more than that. I think that the media started to speculate was I leaving my husband," she added. "No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It's as simple as that."
Gwen Steffani, Ex Gavin Rossdale Spotted Spending Time With Son, Guitarist Opens Up About Co-Parenting
Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale were spotted supporting their son at his flag football game, working their way around co-parenting despite having different love interests. According to reports, Stefani went all-in to support her son, Apollo's flag football game by showing up complete with a foldable lawn chair!
'Buffy' alum says Bill Murray called him trash and dropped him in a trash can when was just 9 years old, plus more celeb news
Seth Green says Bill Murray threw him in a trash can backstage at 'SNL' when he was 9 and Bill was 31. Allegations about Bill Murray's inappropriate behavior are starting to pile up. In her new memoir, Geena Davis writes that the comic coerced her into massaging him and screamed at her on the set of 1990's "Quick Change." And Puck recently reported Bill paid a $100,000 settlement to a production staffer who accused him of straddling and kissing her on the set of "Being Mortal" earlier this year. Now, Seth Green says Bill once "dangled" him over a trashcan by the ankles, then threw him in it, backstage at "Saturday Night Live" when Seth was 9 and Bill was 31. The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum was participating in a skit on "SNL" and was in the green room watching TV when Bill walked in, Seth recalled on YouTube's "Good Mythical Morning." "He saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat," Seth said. "And I was like, 'That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly, e** off.' And he was like, 'That's my chair.'" Seth's mom apparently suggested her son give up the seat "since he's the Bill Murray." Seth didn't want to. "And I go — I've never been more indignant … 'Are you this much of a jerk? You're this rude to tell a [kid] to get out of your [chair]? … What is this power play?'" Seth recalled. "He picked me up by my ankles… he dangled me over a trash can and he was like, 'The trash goes in the trash can,'" he continued. "And I was screaming, and I swung my arms wildly. … He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried." Seth recalled thinking at the time, "I've never been so embarrassed in my life." He said cast members Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky tried to cheer him up before the show by telling him: "'Hey, everybody knows Bill's a d***, you know? He's hosting the show. He's probably really, like, nervous about it.' You be a pro …" Bill, 72, has yet to respond to multiple outlets' requests for comment.
Ralph Macchio’s Son Couldn’t Believe It When He Saw His Dad In A Teen Magazine For The First Time
The world may know and love Ralph Macchio since the 80s, but his kids had no idea their dad was famous, let alone cool, let alone a heartthrob. The Cobra Kai star, 60, visited Good Morning America on Monday, and recounted the moment his son, who was five years old at the time, saw his dad in teen magazines for the very first time, and his response is hilarious.
How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing
Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
Olivia Newton-John Tribute Evening - BBC2
Really enjoyed seeing the clips from the early part of her career. She might have made a lot more money from Grease and the fame it brought, but as a result musically I think she bombed for the best part of 45 years. Those gentle country ballads suited her perfectly. Why someone dug out that clip of that duet with Billy Bragg I do not know. It was truly awful. Surprising if they didn't have an original version of the song to show.
Meghan Markle's Podcasting Is Really "Proficient" Compared to Kate and William's Radio Appearance, Royal Commentator Says
Last week, a special radio segment with Prince William and Princess Kate was released almost at the exact same time as Meghan Markle's newest podcast episode. Appearing on BBC Radio 1, the Prince and Princess of Wales spoke about the importance of taking care of our mental health on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.
No more Matt. Who's next in danger?
I’m thinking James too - his foxtrot could easily be a dull number (I don’t think it’ll be on Hamza’s level). Again nobody is safe, now both Fleur and Kym fell in the DO with decent but middle of the leaderboard territory scores. I think James...
Corrie's Stu
Anyone else find this Stu storyline with Bridget and Lucy in Coronation Street boring, or is it just me? I can't stand Stu, I wish he would just leave. Duller than dishwater. It amazes me the writers think we'd care about a brand new character's historic conviction and any of his even newer family members.
I feel Hamza will win
I know its early days but im getting Bill Bailey vibes. Someone who was pegged as a terrible/comedy dancer from the announcement turning into someone who can really dance and to top it all off he comes across as a really loveable and genuine guy where as I feel his rivals won't be as universally loved as him as we can already see people like Fluer and Kym in the dance off, I feel Will being over confident will grate on people and Helen hasn't had the best press with there being a new story about her every other day.
Emmerdale: How do you rate the 50th Anniversary episode?
I've yet to see the episode myself. I have taped it & am wondering what everyone thought? Been thinking maybe I should binge watch it at the end of the week. Was it any good? Should I bother?. I enjoyed it, but for the big anniversary ep, there wasn't too...
Hollyoaks (Tony)
Finally, Tony Hutchinson is getting a story, about time. Nick Pickard is a fantastic and sexy actor, so I am glad he is getting his own story at last. Tony is one of my favourite character on Hollyoaks, so, I am please about this.
How can Harry take the Netflix dollar when they so cruelly exploit his own family?
I must confess I am not a huge fan of The Crown. I watched the first few series more out of professional duty than anything else, and found it irritatingly one dimensional, reductive and exhaustingly cliched, little more than a high-budget soap. Unlike other shows about the Royal Family, which either seek to satirise or stylise their existence, The Crown is mawkish and exploitative.
Hollyoaks' Eric Foster shows true colours as dark misogyny storyline continues
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. On tonight's (October 13) episode of Hollyoaks, viewers watched Eric Foster's chilling misogyny storyline continue to play out. Tony hadn't realised yet how twisted Eric has become in his hatred of women, and so, when Eric offered to help him out at The Dog he agreed. However,...
