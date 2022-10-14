The Lakeland Lakers played host to the NJCAA's 2nd ranked team in the country in DIII and lost 3-0. The scores of the game were 17-25, 5-25, and 19-25. The Lakers played with good energy in games 1 and 3 as they put themselves in a position to take both of those games. In game 1, they were tied at 10 and playing well before the Express went on a little run to go up 3 points. From there the teams went back and forth until the Express finally lengthened their lead and closed out the win. In game 2, the Lakers made many unforced errors to dig themselves into an early hole that they could not recover from. In game 3, the Lakers held an early 8-3 lead before the Express clawed back to tie it at 8. The teams then exhanged points and were tied at 17. Lakeland then made a couple of unforced errors while the Express recorded a couple of strong kills to close out the match.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO