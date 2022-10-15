Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Wisconsin tax burden falls to lowest level in decades
Wisconsin's tax burden hit its lowest level in two decades in 2020, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report looked at new federal data, showing Wisconsin's state and local tax collections rose just 1.7 percent in 2020 — the smallest increase since 2015.
Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and abortion has been a major issue. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said in the Republican primary that he backed a state law dating to 1849 that makes it a felony for doctors to perform nearly all abortions. But last month Michels had changed course and said he would sign a bill granting exceptions in cases of rape and incest. He repeated that position Tuesday during a Q&A at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, but went a step further. “I will never arrest a doctor, as they’re saying,” Michels said. “I’m a reasonable guy.”
spectrumnews1.com
Political insiders weigh in: Could Wisconsin Republicans gain a supermajority this fall?
MADISON, Wis. — The statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate have received a lot of attention, unsurprisingly. However, the local races for state Assembly and Senate could lead to bigger changes come January. Down-ballot races matter more than some might realize. Regardless of what happens in the race...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin’s Could Be Biggest Gubernatorial Race In The Country
With competitive midterm races all across the country, conservatives should not overlook what is quite possibly this year’s most critical gubernatorial race, brewing in Wisconsin. Following a convincing primary win, outsider Tim Michels is keeping pace with the better-funded incumbent. Wisconsin remains vital in the national political landscape. The...
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin Republican budget architects celebrate record surplus
(The Center Square) – The Republicans responsible for crafting the state budget that resulted in Wisconsin's repeated record surpluses are not taking a victory lap. Rep. Mark Born, Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, didn’t speak publicly about the new $4.3 billion budget surplus until The Center Square reached out.
captimes.com
Tim Michels floats possibility of splitting up DNR
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday floated the idea of breaking up the state Department of Natural Resources into two entities: “one that services the business side, one that services the hunter side, the sportsman side.”. The construction executive’s comments came during a Q&A with the Rotary Club...
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded. The two gubernatorial candidates also clashed over abortion, violent crime and a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program. It was their only televised debate of the campaign. It was held at KTTC-TV in Rochester and also carried live by stations in Duluth, Fargo-Moorhead and Mankato, but it was available only by livestream in the Twin Cities. It was their first debate since FarmFest in southwestern Minnesota on Aug. 3. They’ll meet for their final scheduled debate Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio. Here are some key takeaways: GEORGE FLOYD MURDER
Washington ranked No. 11 most energy efficient state in the nation
(The Center Square) – Washington just missed making WalletHub’s list of the top 10 most energy efficient states in the nation, according to new data analysis by WalletHub. The personal finance website examined home and vehicle energy consumption data from government sources for its analysis. Results do not include the noncontiguous states of Alaska and Hawaii due to data limitations.
CBS 58
Tim Michels signals support for dismantling MPS, won't arrest doctors who perform abortions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Republican candidate running against Democratic Governor Tony Evers signaled support for dismantling Milwaukee Public Schools as a potential part of his education plan. During an appearance at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee, Tim Michels called MPS "broken," referencing lagging test scores and floated support for...
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin still has no plans to spend record surplus
What would you do if you had billions in your bank account? For the state of Wisconsin, the answer is nothing. The state’s coffers are more full than ever before. The state surplus is now estimated at $4.3 billion, a record amount. That’s $1.5 billion more than projected just nine months ago. The savings are swelling because of decreased state spending and higher tax collections. So you could argue we have been overtaxed. The money actually belongs to us. But our lawmakers are in no hurry to give it back, or do anything with it. This money could be used to provide rebates to taxpayers, like they have already done in Minnesota. In fact, 17 states with swollen bank accounts thanks in part to federal pandemic relief money, have returned money to taxpayers in some form. But Wisconsin lawmakers haven’t even met to discuss what to do with it. That is because our elected members of the State Legislature are in the middle of their ten-month break, with no plans to return to Madison. When the Governor called them back to discuss his proposal to provide a state income tax credit of an average of $221 to each eligible taxpayer, lawmakers dismissed the idea. But they don’t seem eager to come up with their own plan. If our lawmakers in Wisconsin really want to help battle inflation, they would get to work and stop sitting on this big pile of money and give some of it back.
whby.com
Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Offers His Vision For Wisconsin
With election day just over 3 weeks away, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes joined Outside the Box with Ben Cominos earlier today to answer some questions about his what his vision for Wisconsin looks like. The conversation covered several topics, the first of which was bail reform. The Lt. Gov. believes...
spectrumnews1.com
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
captimes.com
Josh Kaul asks Milwaukee stations not to air AG race attack ad
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sent letters to five Milwaukee-area television stations asking them not to air an ad attacking him, contending the Republican-produced ad “contains multiple assertions that are demonstrably not true.”. The ad, paid for by Wisconsin Freedom PAC, an independent expenditure committee affiliated with...
Record number of Wisconsin school districts ask voters to exceed revenue limits
Three weeks until Election Day and many schools will be asking voters to approve referendums. More than 40 school districts want to exceed their revenue limits set by the state.
Michigan's 8th Congressional District a key battleground
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s newly drawn 8th District is a key battleground for the GOP’s attempt to reclaim a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Vying for the House seat in an area covering Genesee, Bay and Saginaw counties, as well as parts of Tuscola and Midland, counties are Flint Twp. Democrat Dan Kildee and Grand Blanc Republican Paul Junge. Kildee is currently serving as a U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 5th District, winning his first election for the seat formerly held by his uncle Dale Kildee in 2012.
Op-Ed: Iowa is a gold standard example for fiscal responsibility
President Joe Biden and members of Congress should pay more attention to the pro-growth fiscal policies occurring in the states. The federal budget process is a disaster, and the out-of-control spending has led to high inflation. The national debt is approaching $31 trillion and rising. Federal policymakers should look to Iowa as an example for sound fiscal policy. Gov. Kim Reynolds is demonstrating that prudent budgeting and pro-growth tax reforms lead to a stable fiscal foundation and strong economy.
Gov. Whitmer wields vetoes on emergency power limit, deer harvesting bills
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed two GOP plans over the weekend. Whitmer vetoed an eight-bill package that aimed to limit the governor’s emergency powers more than two years after she triggered a 1945 law to declare a state of emergency for as long as she thought necessary.
fox47.com
Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign pushes low-income voters to ballots
BELOIT, Wis. — Dozens joined the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign in marching through the streets of Beloit on Saturday. It was one of two-dozen demonstrations across the country. The group’s goal is to encourage low-income people to vote, saying the nation needs policies and politicians that center on the needs of poor and low-wealth people.
Lamont-Stefanowski gubernatorial matchup a case of déjà vu this fall
Four years ago, Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski faced off in Connecticut’s gubernatorial race. The same scenario is playing out this fall with incumbent Lamont, seeking a second term in office, facing off against Stefanowski, the opponent he defeated four years ago. Also throwing his hat into the ring this fall is independent gubernatorial candidate Robert Hotaling.
Stitt calls for a March special election on legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling for a March vote on legalizing recreational marijuana after a series of legal challenges kept it off the November ballot. The governor issued an executive proclamation Tuesday for the referendum that if approved by voters would legalize possession of up...
