Support the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer at Big Rochester Event
Fun Goats and Goblins Event is Back in Southeast Minnesota
25 Best Halloween Costumes at Rochester on Tap – Vote For Your Favorite!
Intense ‘Goth Castle’ for Sale 90 Minutes from Rochester
Amazing 12-Year-Old Minnesotan’s Dream Continues Years After He Died
He was just a 12-year-old kid in Southeast Minnesota who loved making people smile. Hunter Biermeier was a kid at my church and I will never forget when I heard the news that he had passed away from an ATV accident. But Hunter's dream of bringing smiles to others has not disappeared. In fact, because of Hunter, more kids are being comforted today thanks to the Hugs From Hunter Foundation and a huge event is happening in Rochester on October 29th that will help keep the smiles coming.
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
Rochester Firefighters Battle Garage Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department was in action this morning battling a garage fire. The fire was reported around 10:30 AM in a detached garage at 821 11th Street Northwest. A news release says the responding firefighters found the structure on fire with heavy smoke in the neighborhood.
Rochester Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Assaulting Resident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police arrested a Rochester man Sunday in connection with a reported burglary and assault that occurred the prior week. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday accuse 44-year-old Richard Dalton of forcing his way into a southeast Rochester home on October 14. A witness in the home at the time of the incident told Rochester police that Dalton broke down the home’s back door, asked where the woman who lives there was, then chased her out of the residence.
Mayo Clinic Celebrates ‘Topping Off’ of $120M Research Center
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A "topping off" ceremony was held today to mark a significant milestone in a major downtown Rochester construction project. Mayo Clinic leaders were joined by Rochester community leaders in the signing of a commemorative beam before it was installed at the very highest point of the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen building at the intersection of Third Street and 4th Avenue Southwest. The "topping off" ceremony is a long-held tradition that celebrates when a building or other structure under construction reaches its full elevation.
Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
15+ Vendors And Medical Experts At Free Event In Rochester Monday
1 in 8 women in the United States are going to hear "breast cancer" as a diagnosis. My mom in Iowa is one of those women. I've also got a handful of friends who have been blasted with chemo, zapped with radiation, and/or had surgery to remove breast cancer from their bodies as well. In fact, there was a good 6 months where it seemed like I heard of a new friend in Minnesota being diagnosed every other week. And most of those individuals found out they had breast cancer because of a routine mammogram.
Urgent: These Rochester Winter Parking Rules Start November 1
Rochester Public Schools Enrollment Slightly Above Projection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board was presented last night with a report on the school district's official enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year. Under state law, the official headcount is taken on October 1. On that date, there were 17,729 students enrolled in the Rochester Public Schools. The number was 87 above the projected enrollment of 17,642 students, which is a variance of only half of a percentage point.
Rochester Resident Rescued from Sunday Night House Fire (Update)
Update: 10-17 9:20 a.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says an officer got a 74-year-old man out of his house during a kitchen fire Sunday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the man's neighbor called in the blaze around 8:45 p.m. The neighbor reported seeing smoke coming...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
Cash, Checks, Cards Taken in Southwest Rochester Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police are investigating a burglary that was reported in southwest Rochester Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the homeowners reported that someone appeared to have entered their garage and stole cash, financial cards and a checkbook from a vehicle parked inside the garage in the 1,700 block of Walden Ln. Southwest. The homeowners also reported their vehicles were rummaged through.
Rochester Man Sentenced For Drug Bust in UMR Student Housing Unit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 20-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to five years probation for a drug bust that occurred earlier this year in a downtown Rochester apartment complex used by the University of Minnesota-Rochester for student housing. The criminal complaint against Ronald John Christenson says Rochester police...
Rochester School Principal to Receive Prestigious National Award
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The principal of the Lincoln K-8 Choice School in Rochester will be traveling to Washington DC in a few weeks to receive a prestigious national honor. James Sonju is among the nine recipients this year of the Terrel H. Bell Award For Outstanding School Leadership....
Jewelry Reported Stolen in Rochester Home Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary that was reported Saturday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to a residence 1600 block of 5th Ave. Southeast Saturday. The residents reported someone forced open the home’s sliding glass door between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
