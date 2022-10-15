Read full article on original website
Battle, Rock Bridge volleyball fall on road
Battle volleyball let an early lead slip away as it fell to host Jefferson City 3-2 on Tuesday. The Spartans jumped out to an early lead, winning the first set 25-17 and coming back to take the second set 25-23. However, Battle could not maintain its early momentum. It dropped...
CC women's soccer's winning streak on the line against Stephens
The Columbia College women's soccer team has won eight straight matches ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Stephens College. Kickoff between the Cougars and Stars is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Battle High School in Columbia.
Missouri women's golf takes seventh at Mississippi tournament
Missouri women’s golf finished seventh out of 11 teams in The Ally tournament Tuesday at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi. The Tigers combined to shoot 299 in the final round and finished with a three-day score of 43-over 907.
Tough conditions highlight first day of MSHSAA state golf tournaments
Audrey Rischer knows second place at the state tournament all too well. She has finished as the runner-up in the MSHSAA Class 3 golf tournament in 2021 and Class 2 tourney in 2020, and the Tolton star finds herself back in the same spot after shooting 6-over 77 on Monday — the first of two days of the Class 3 Championships at Columbia Country Club.
MU men's golf finishes sixth at Quail Valley Invitational
Missouri men’s golf wrapped up the Quail Valley Invitational on Monday in Vero Beach, Florida, placing sixth overall in the tournament. Two Tigers placed in the top 10 — Antonio Safa (6-under 66 on day, 13-under 203 overall) in fifth and Jack Lundin (71 on day, 9-under 207 overall) in ninth.
MU women's basketball picked to finish 12th in SEC; Frank named preseason second-team all-conference
Missouri women’s basketball was picked to finish 12th in the Southeastern Conference preseason media poll at SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Alabama. The Tigers are projected to finish above Auburn and Vanderbilt as coach Robin Pingeton looks to build on a 2021-22 season that left Missouri on the bubble and ultimately on the outside looking in to the NCAA Tournament.
Again, Drinkwitz laments MU's costly penalties
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz again lamented the negative plays and penalties that have repeatedly killed the Tigers’ offense this season. “If you look at key moments and opportunity games, penalties have kept us from contributing from a loss to a win,” Drinkwitz said. “And so we have got to get those cleaned up. They’re drive-killers for us offensively.”
MU volleyball overcomes Auburn for first SEC victory
In a season of uncertainty, it was almost fitting that Missouri volleyball would have a more than an uncertain ending to its first win in SEC play. After Riley Buckley’s dump kill for the match’s final point brought the team out to the court in celebration, the call was soon overturned and put the set into extras. In a back-and-forth series of hustle plays, Missouri ended up on top 29-27 after a game-sealing ace from Skylar Buckley.
Transfer cornerback Clarke speaks on natural transition from Miami to MU
Marcus Clarke was optimistic he’d play this year. Transferring to Missouri one week into the season, the cornerback wasn’t sure he’d be eligible to touch the field on Saturdays. Clarke had to go through compliance, wait for approval from athletic director Desire Reed-Francois and find constant stability in home life with his daughter.
What to watch for as Missouri prepares for Vanderbilt
Missouri exits its bye week with a chance to move one game closer to .500. Vanderbilt comes to town for Homecoming, and the Commodores, while improved from the past couple years, still haven’t won a Southeastern Conference game since they beat Missouri in 2019. Coming out of the bye...
Turnovers and mistakes hurt MU rugby as Jayhawks top Tigers
As a brisk morning turned into a warm Saturday, a crowd gathered to see the Tigers men’s rugby team fall to the Jayhawks 41-12. The game, which was Missouri’s alumni day, was a tighter contest than the score reflected.Despite the score line, Missouri and Kansas shared the ball fairly evenly, with the Tigers dominating play for large sections of the game. However, the Tigers could do little by way of scoring despite getting painfully close to the try line on multiple occasions.
Missouri men's golf competes in Florida
Missouri men's golf competed in Day 1 of the Quail Valley Invitational on Sunday in Vero Beach, Florida. The Tigers shot a combined score of -11, which earned them a third-place finish. Through the first 18 holes, Alfons Bondesson leads Missouri shooting five-under 7.
No bumpers: Senior bowler takes on 50 years at the lanes
On Monday afternoons, seniors fill nearly all of the lanes at AMF Town and Country Lanes. Voices are raised to be heard over the constant crashing of bowling balls and falling pins. The Senior Sunshine Bowling League’s winter session lasts from August until April. To ensure fairness, new teams are chosen at the end of each summer by picking names ranked by skill from four different hats. The league is made up of approximately 18 teams of four or five members. Over the years, veteran bowlers in the league get to know most of the members.
Go COMO bus services adjusted due to MU homecoming
With homecoming events happening at MU throughout the week, there will be temporary changes to the weekend Go COMO bus service. The homecoming parade starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The parade goes through Hitt Street, East Broadway and ends on South Fifth Street. With the parade starting in the morning, the regular Saturday bus routes will start at noon, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
Flu season hits mid-Missouri, following national trends
Six cases of influenza in Columbia accounted for nearly half of all cases in mid-Missouri at the beginning of the month. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 13 cases of influenza in mid-Missouri from Oct. 2-8, signaling the start of flu season and following national trends. The state department published its first weekly influenza surveillance report for the 2022-2023 season, which documents statewide flu data, this month.
Tuesday morning temperature ties record low from 1952
Columbia tied a record low temperature on Tuesday morning. The morning temperature dropped to 25 degrees, matching a record low set in 1952, said Alex Elmore, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Freeze warnings were issued across the state Monday night.
Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators
Roman Leapheart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leapheart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leapheart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
Community groups hope to correct misinformation about the Opportunity Campus
In the October edition of Inside Columbia magazine, publisher Fred Parry wrote an editorial titled "Good Intentions, Poor Planning," in which he presents misleading information about the Opportunity Campus designed to address the needs of unsheltered people. Although this was an editorial, he still has a responsibility to check his facts. Moreover, any article that includes the phrase “I’m a Christian…however…” may benefit from additional thought.
8th annual suicide prevention walk honors lives lost, provides resources
For six years, Missy Belshe has participated in Columbia’s suicide prevention walk. But this year was different for her.
Experts and nonprofits join efforts against poverty in Columbia
Gardening at home might be a hobby for many, but for low-income families in Columbia, urban gardens also serve as an innovative solution to improve their livelihoods. Giving families the resources to harvest their fruits and vegetables from home is a unique model of “blending social work and gardening,” said Adam Saunders, co-founder of Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture in the first Innovation in Winning the War on Poverty Conference in Columbia.
