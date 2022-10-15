SEMELSBERGER, EDWARD J., 67, Hastings, passed away October 17, 2022. Born October 1, 1955, in Spangler, the son of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Haluska) Semelsberger. Survived by children, E.J. (Suzie) Semelsberger, Portage; and Meghan (Adam) Michaels, Cresson; and five grandchildren. Brother of Beth (Metro) Mazurak Jr., Hastings; Joseph (Lisa) Semelsberger, Englewood, FL; and Jeff (Kathy) Semelsberger, Hastings. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Formerly employed as a Heavy Equipment Oiler for Cooney Bros. Coal. Former member of Hastings Fireman’s Club. Family and friends will be received from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 21, at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria; and beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Hastings, with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Thaddeus Rettger, OSB, celebrant. Committal, church cemetery.

HASTINGS, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO