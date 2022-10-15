ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KSLA

Tulane enters Top 25 college football rankings for first time since 1998

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in 24 years, Tulane University boasts a Top 25-ranked college football team. The Green Wave entered both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll as the No. 25-ranked team in the nation on Sunday (Oct. 16). Coach Willie Fritz’s team ran its record to 6-1 with a 45-31 victory at South Florida on Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE
whereyat.com

Food With a View

Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
SLIDELL, LA
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Adults believed to be with 5 kids last seen in Cypress have been found in Louisiana with 1 child

EARLIER REPORTING: A Cypress mother and her boyfriend were believed to be with the missing boys, a constable’s office said. A bare-boned Amber Alert issued in Houston turned into an interstate search for five children and three adults, and now the mother and her boyfriend have been charged after they were found in Louisiana with just one of the boys.
CYPRESS, TX
NOLA.com

East Jefferson football coach resigns six games into his first season

East Jefferson football coach Angel Cardona has resigned from his position “due to personal circumstances beyond his control” six games into his first season. He will remain at the school as a math teacher, according to a letter sent to East Jefferson football families. Ashton Duhe will be...
METAIRIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud

Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
verylocal.com

It’s gumbo and grilled cheese season, y’all

Gumbo and grilled cheese weather has finally arrived! From roughly the 1970s until Katrina, most New Orleans schools served gumbo and grilled cheese about every other week during fall and winter. Only some schools still offer it now, and I’d be lying if I said that serving gumbo and grilled cheese during gumbo season wasn’t a factor in my OneApp choices. Imagine my joy the other day when I picked my son up from school and he told me that’s what was served!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike

Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness

Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Stanton, and Age Jr.’s son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were all sentenced on October 13, 2022, by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to multiple terms of life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of a federal witness in a health care fraud case out of the Middle District of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE

