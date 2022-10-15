Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
SWAC suspends 11 Southern football players for pre-game scuffle against Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Eleven Southern University football players will miss Saturday’s homecoming football game after being suspended by the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The suspension are stemming from a pre-game scuffle that took place before the Southern University and Prairie View football game on October 8. Southern...
theadvocate.com
LSU-Tulane might make for a good game — so why don't they play anymore? There are reasons.
Tulane is off to its best start since 1998, having won six of its first seven games to sneak into The Associated Press Top 25. LSU, coming off an ugly loss to Tennessee, put together its best offensive performance in a 45-35 win at Florida on Saturday in Gainesville. Which...
KSLA
Tulane enters Top 25 college football rankings for first time since 1998
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in 24 years, Tulane University boasts a Top 25-ranked college football team. The Green Wave entered both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll as the No. 25-ranked team in the nation on Sunday (Oct. 16). Coach Willie Fritz’s team ran its record to 6-1 with a 45-31 victory at South Florida on Saturday.
NOLA.com
Karr, Newman keep top spots, Curtis moves up; see area football rankings here
The Cougars, at 6-0 on the field after last week’s win against Jesuit, will face Holy Cross and Rummel before a possible 9-5A title showdown against John Curtis. The Patriots, who won impressively at Acadiana in a matchup of state-ranked teams, will face another state-ranked team, St. Augustine, on Saturday.
NOLA.com
What is going into the Tulane hospital building? University officials detail plans for the space
After LCMC announced plans last week to buy Tulane Medical Center and move most patient services to other hospitals, interest shot up in the specifics of what the university plans to do with the 1.4 million square foot New Orleans health center and parking structures. University officials say plans are...
theadvocate.com
With over 750 punchlines sent in, Check out the WINNER and FINALISTS in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
Wow! We received 759 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! This one could have gone in so many different directions… and it certainly did! Check out the winner and finalists below. Funny stuff, everyone. Nice job. As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do,...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
NOLA.com
New Orleans College Prep to surrender charter for Walter L. Cohen High School
Citing dwindling enrollment, New Orleans College Prep said it will hand over the charter to the historic Walter L. Cohen High School at the end of the school year, the school announced on Tuesday. The New Orleans College Prep, which runs the school that has 160 students in 9th-12th grades,...
whereyat.com
Food With a View
Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Adults believed to be with 5 kids last seen in Cypress have been found in Louisiana with 1 child
EARLIER REPORTING: A Cypress mother and her boyfriend were believed to be with the missing boys, a constable’s office said. A bare-boned Amber Alert issued in Houston turned into an interstate search for five children and three adults, and now the mother and her boyfriend have been charged after they were found in Louisiana with just one of the boys.
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
NOLA.com
East Jefferson football coach resigns six games into his first season
East Jefferson football coach Angel Cardona has resigned from his position “due to personal circumstances beyond his control” six games into his first season. He will remain at the school as a math teacher, according to a letter sent to East Jefferson football families. Ashton Duhe will be...
Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
NOLA.com
New Orleans minister admits defrauding church, parishioners, school of $900,000
Rev. Charles Southall III, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than three decades, admitted Tuesday that he defrauded his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he used for personal gain. Southall, 64, pleaded guilty...
verylocal.com
It’s gumbo and grilled cheese season, y’all
Gumbo and grilled cheese weather has finally arrived! From roughly the 1970s until Katrina, most New Orleans schools served gumbo and grilled cheese about every other week during fall and winter. Only some schools still offer it now, and I’d be lying if I said that serving gumbo and grilled cheese during gumbo season wasn’t a factor in my OneApp choices. Imagine my joy the other day when I picked my son up from school and he told me that’s what was served!
Penthouse in Iconic Skyscraper Most Expensive in New Orleans History
The Four Seasons penthouse is the most expensive real estate deal of its type in the history of New Orleans.
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell won't travel to Argentina for climate conference; to participate virtually
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell won't be traveling to Argentina this week to attend a climate conference in Buenos Aires, and will instead participate in panel discussions virtually, her administration said Tuesday. It's not clear what led to the mayor's change in plans. On Saturday, Cantrell spokesperson Gregory Joseph said...
NOLA.com
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness
Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Stanton, and Age Jr.’s son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were all sentenced on October 13, 2022, by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to multiple terms of life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of a federal witness in a health care fraud case out of the Middle District of Louisiana.
Comments / 0