Read full article on original website
Related
lamarledger.com
Colorado evictions top 3,000 a month, a return to pre-pandemic normal as rental aid comes to an end
Charlene Winn moved from the street to her Lowry apartment five years ago. It wasn’t a palace — a small kitchen and living room, her bedroom, the bathroom — but it was a home, her home. Winn had worked hard to get it: She’d spent four years unhoused, moving from resource to resource, searching for work and an apartment she could afford.
Comments / 0