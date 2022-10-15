Read full article on original website
Malia and Sasha Obama show off their distinct style while out in LA
Malia and Sasha Obama have become Gen-Z style icons. The sisters were spotted out over the past week separately in Los Angeles as they carried out different activities. Malia was photographed on a social outing, spending some time at Soho House, in Los Angeles. She was wearing green pants with a white crop top and vest that she paired with some stylish boots. A few days before, Malia was spending time in New York with her boyfriend Dewit Eklund, right around the time for Fashion Week in the city.
A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana
People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
Michelle Obama looks stunning in a pink power suit
Michelle Obama knows how to make an entrance. The former first lady was one of the speakers at the Albie Awards in New York City. She was photographed at the event and at the after-party while wearing a pink power suit that instantly made her into one of the evening’s highlights.
Runaway Love: En Vogue Member Marries Her Longtime Beau and Best Friend
Wedding bells were ringing in September for this singer and her best friend. En Vogue member, Rhona Bennett, married her longtime friend, Shantiel Simon, in a private wedding on September 9, at Chateu Elan Winery and Resort. According to Essence, the newlyweds met in their freshman music class after Rhona...
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Megan Thee Stallion Performed in a Bold Cutout Bodysuit and Corset Belt
Megan Thee Stallion remained loyal to her stage uniform for her performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The "Ungrateful" singer took the stage in a shimmering lavender bodysuit boasting a prominent chest cutout, which allowed for a glimpse at the purple bra she wore underneath. Choosing to forgo statement jewelry, Megan opted for a pair of sparkly studs instead. She layered a corset belt in a matching metallic lavender shade and connected her garters to knee-high zippered socks, fashioned in the same leather material. To finish, a pair of brown fishnet tights and white sneakers kept the look practical and cool. The 27-year-old star matched her eyeshadow to the purple palette and parted her dark, wavy hair in a side part.
Refinery29
I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome
When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct
The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
Rihanna Returns To Social Media With A Savage Instagram Post
Like a true baddie, Robyn Rihanna Fenty returns to Instagram like she never left and it’s hella clear she’s about that “Work, work, work, work, work” and of course, the Bajan sensation looks TF GOOD. A video clip of a sexy, thicker, curvier Rihanna blessed IG...
Hailey Bieber’s Ab-Baring Dress Brings a Summer Trend Into Fall
It may officially be fall, but Hailey Bieber is still in a summer mindset. At least, the design of her dress was at last night’s Academy Museum Awards in Los Angeles. The model wore a slinky Saint Laurent gown that had a twisted strapless bustline—but it was the ab-exposing cutout at the stomach that turned heads.
Kate Hudson rocks several chic outfits during her first day at the London Film Festival while promoting Knives Out 2
Kate Hudson showed off several fashionable outfits during the first day of the London Film Festival on Sunday morning. In a new Instagram video, the 43-year-old star uploaded footage of herself walking into the frame, then sitting down and walking off while changing outfits a few times. The clip began...
Kate Hudson Brought Waist-Length Mermaid Waves to the Red Carpet
It's a little over a month before the Knives Out sequel, A Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, makes its way to our screens, and star Kate Hudson has been on a press tour in preparation for the film's release at the end of November. That tour included a press conference at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival on October 16, where Hudson, who plays Birdie Jay in the film, turned heads with stunning waist-length mermaid waves.
boldsky.com
FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari Gives Maharani Vibes At Gaurang Shah Show
The beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari made an ethereal showstopper for ace designer Gaurang Shah's show FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022. Clad in a quintessential Indian golden lehenga outfit, Aditi oozed Maharani vibes at the Label Gaurang show!. Keep reading to find out about Aditi Rao Hydari's traditional golden...
