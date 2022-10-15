ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Malia and Sasha Obama show off their distinct style while out in LA

Malia and Sasha Obama have become Gen-Z style icons. The sisters were spotted out over the past week separately in Los Angeles as they carried out different activities. Malia was photographed on a social outing, spending some time at Soho House, in Los Angeles. She was wearing green pants with a white crop top and vest that she paired with some stylish boots. A few days before, Malia was spending time in New York with her boyfriend Dewit Eklund, right around the time for Fashion Week in the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama looks stunning in a pink power suit

Michelle Obama knows how to make an entrance. The former first lady was one of the speakers at the Albie Awards in New York City. She was photographed at the event and at the after-party while wearing a pink power suit that instantly made her into one of the evening’s highlights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Performed in a Bold Cutout Bodysuit and Corset Belt

Megan Thee Stallion remained loyal to her stage uniform for her performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The "Ungrateful" singer took the stage in a shimmering lavender bodysuit boasting a prominent chest cutout, which allowed for a glimpse at the purple bra she wore underneath. Choosing to forgo statement jewelry, Megan opted for a pair of sparkly studs instead. She layered a corset belt in a matching metallic lavender shade and connected her garters to knee-high zippered socks, fashioned in the same leather material. To finish, a pair of brown fishnet tights and white sneakers kept the look practical and cool. The 27-year-old star matched her eyeshadow to the purple palette and parted her dark, wavy hair in a side part.
Refinery29

I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome

When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
Tyla

Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct

The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
MadameNoire

Rihanna Returns To Social Media With A Savage Instagram Post

Like a true baddie, Robyn Rihanna Fenty returns to Instagram like she never left and it’s hella clear she’s about that “Work, work, work, work, work” and of course, the Bajan sensation looks TF GOOD. A video clip of a sexy, thicker, curvier Rihanna blessed IG...
Glamour

Kate Hudson Brought Waist-Length Mermaid Waves to the Red Carpet

It's a little over a month before the Knives Out sequel, A Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, makes its way to our screens, and star Kate Hudson has been on a press tour in preparation for the film's release at the end of November. That tour included a press conference at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival on October 16, where Hudson, who plays Birdie Jay in the film, turned heads with stunning waist-length mermaid waves.

