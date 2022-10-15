ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Emily Blunt amps up the glamour in a black halterneck gown as she attends the premiere of her revenge drama The English during the 66th BFI London Film Festival

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Emily Blunt cut a glamorous figure as she walked the red carpet at The English world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Saturday.

The actress, 39, looked statuesque as she posed in a black ruched floor-length dress, with the garment accentuating her hourglass figure.

Screen star Emily's halter neck ensemble was complemented by the chunky bracelets she wore on her wrists in the same colour of her gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ef2IW_0iaht7DJ00
In style: Emily Blunt, 39, showcased her chic sense of style as she walked the red carpet at The English world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Saturday

The star also accessorised with some gold bangles to match the drop earrings she chose.

She opted for a make-up palette of natural hues to show off her pretty features as she attended the event.

Emily, who plays Cornelia Locke in the film, was joined by actor Chaske Spencer, 47, who takes on the role of Eli Whipp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpkiz_0iaht7DJ00
Fashion focus: The actress looked statuesque as she posed in a black ruched floor-length dress, with the garment accentuating her hourglass figure

Be red carpet ready like Emily in a Saint Laurent dress

Saint Laurent black maxi dress

Browse the collection...

Wow! Emily Blunt looked ravishing at the London Film Festival dressed in this all-black, full Saint Laurent look! Doesn't she look stunning or what?

Emily's maxi, halter-neck dress comes straight from the Fall 2022 collection and features ruching throughout the body with a simple silhouette and svelte fit. She completed this with some bangles to make the most glam fashion statement at this event...

Sadly, this dress is not available yet to buy. You can however, use our link to take a closer look at this dress and the rest of Saint Laurent's 2022 collection here.

If you're loving this dress as much as we do then we encourage you to take a look at our carousel where we have options from Nili Lotan, River Island and more!

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

Be red carpet ready like Emily in a Saint Laurent dress

Saint Laurent black maxi dress

Browse the collection...

Wow! Emily Blunt looked ravishing at the London Film Festival dressed in this all-black, full Saint Laurent look! Doesn't she look stunning or what?

Emily's maxi, halter-neck dress comes straight from the Fall 2022 collection and features ruching throughout the body with a simple silhouette and svelte fit. She completed this with some bangles to make the most glam fashion statement at this event...

Sadly, this dress is not available yet to buy. You can however, use our link to take a closer look at this dress and the rest of Saint Laurent's 2022 collection here.

If you're loving this dress as much as we do then we encourage you to take a look at our carousel where we have options from Nili Lotan, River Island and more!

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1nC6_0iaht7DJ00
All dressed up: Emily's dress was shown to be backless as she turned to walk along the red carpet, with the star wearing a pair of black heels

The pair posed alongside one another on the red carpet, with Chaske wearing a black suit and matching tie.

He completed his look by wearing a crisp white shirt and smart black shoes as he stood arm-in-arm with Emily at the bash.

Television series The English, which will air on BBC in the UK and Prime Video in the US, was written and directed by award-winning Hugo Blick, who also wrote Amazon's spy thriller The Honourable Woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWDtl_0iaht7DJ00
Strike a pose: Emily, who plays Cornelia Locke in the film, was joined by actor Chaske Spencer, 47, who takes on the role of Eli Whipp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tk3Ce_0iaht7DJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDyBJ_0iaht7DJ00
Dapper chap: He completed his look by wearing a crisp white shirt and smart black shoes as he stood arm-in-arm with Emily at the bash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFEL0_0iaht7DJ00
All smiles: The pair could be seen grinning as they stood in each other's arms on the red carpet at the bash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdBqh_0iaht7DJ00
Natural beauty: She opted for a make-up palette of natural hues to show off her pretty features as she attended the event

Emily plays a lady thrown into the wild landscape of mid-America in the late 19th Century, who joins forces with an ex-cavalry scout to reach the new town of Hoxem, all the while embroiled in a tale of love and revenge.

Uppity Victorian Lady Cornelia Locke ,who is a fish out of the water in the rough American West, encounters terrifying obstacles to reach her destination.

Emily was ecstatic to bump into her co-star Steve Wall at the bash, with the actor, whose character is yet to be named, appears in all six episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQdRv_0iaht7DJ00
Old pal: Emily was ecstatic to bump into her co-star Steve Wall at the bash, with the actor, whose character is yet to be named, appears in all six episodes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20inJN_0iaht7DJ00
Delighted: The actress put her hand to her face as she spotted him on the red carpet before heading over to greet him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3sJ8_0iaht7DJ00
Hanging out: She was also seen hugging Stephen Rea who wore a smart black suit for the premiere
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKe9r_0iaht7DJ00
Glitterati: Emily added a touch of glamour to her chic look by wearing a pair of glistening earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Amj9_0iaht7DJ00
Dramatic! First-look images for BBC's thrilling new Western were released in August, offering a glimpse of Emily's transformation into a prim Aristocrat

The actress put her hand to her face as she spotted him on the red carpet before heading over to greet him.

He wore a navy blue suit, with the pair hugging on the red carpet at the event.

She was also seen hugging Stephen Rea who wore a smart black suit for the premiere.

The English will premiere on 10 November on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRoiO_0iaht7DJ00
On screen: The English will premiere on 10 November on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Julianne Moore To Lead Sky & AMC Period Drama ‘Mary & George’ About Mary Villiers, Son George & Royal Court Intrigue In Jacobean England — Mipcom Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Julianne Moore is set to lead Sky and AMC period-drama series Mary & George, about powerful royal family favourites Mary Villiers and her son George. Based on a true story, the eight-part limited series is created by DC Moore, whose credits include Killing Eve, Temple and Not Safe For Work. Julianne Moore will play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who in 17th Century England moulded her beautiful son, George, to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled, and influential...
Daily Mail

'We stayed up all night': George Clooney, 61, FINALLY details his first meeting with Amal, 44, in Italy and how they fell in love through letter writing.... after a friend predicted they would wed

George Clooney is happily married to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney with whom he shares two children, twins Alexander and Ella who are age five. And on Tuesday the 61-year-old Ocean's 11 actor was looking back at how his love story began when he stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show.
KENTUCKY STATE
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Variety

Dan Levy Sets Film Directorial Debut With ‘Good Grief’ at Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy is making his feature film directing debut with “Good Grief,” a bittersweet comedy set at Netflix. The movie will star Levy, Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”), Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”), Celia Imrie (“Better Things”), Arnaud Valois (“Spring Blossom”), David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) and Jamael Westman (West End’s “Hamilton”). In addition to directing and starring in the film, Levy also wrote the screenplay. “Good Grief” centers on Marc Dreyfus, who chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies unexpectedly, Marc...
Daily Mail

Mom of Jeffrey Dahmer victim featured in Netflix series says sales of Halloween costumes, which include props like glasses, drills, and wigs of the serial killer are 'exploiting families' - and that victims' loved ones should get all of the profits

The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims has said that Halloween costumes impersonating the Milwaukee serial killer are insensitive to the families of his victims. Shirley Hughes, 85, the mother of Dahmer's 12th victim Tony Hughes, has criticized the Netflix show for re-victimizing the family of those he killed and misrepresenting the circumstances around the death of her deaf son.
MILWAUKEE, WI
SFGate

‘The English’ Star Emily Blunt Leaves Her Mark on Cannes

Emily Blunt left her mark on Cannes, and not just with her acclaimed performances. The actor, in town for the pre-Mipcom premiere of the first episode of her six-part series “The English,” also left a handprint in wet concrete, joining the likes of Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep or David Lynch.
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: U.K. Picks Farsi-Language ‘Winners’ as International Feature Submission

The British Academy has selected Winners, the Farsi-language drama from British-Iranian writer/director Hassan Nazer as the U.K.’s submission for next year’s international feature award at the Oscars. Fully financed in Scotland with support from Creative Scotland and qualified British through the cultural test, Winners was shot entirely in Iran with 100 percent Farsi dialogue and was post-produced in Scotland.  It premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in August this year, where it won the audience award. More from The Hollywood ReporterMIPCOM: 2022 Diversify TV Award Winners RevealedLupita Nyong'o on the Intense Shoot for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and the...
Daily Mail

Inside the stunning ranch rented for Meghan's photo shoot: A relaxed American house with plush curtains and Sicilian lemon trees where the Duchess sat down with Variety magazine

The Duchess of Sussex gave royal fans a glimpse into her daily life as she sat down for an interview in Montecito, California where she lives with with Prince Harry, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet in a new interview. Meghan Markle, 41, posed for a photoshoot in the garden of...
MONTECITO, CA
Deadline

Studiocanal & ‘Star Wars’ Art Director Underway On All-Female Shark Thriller ‘Something In The Water’; ‘Ten Percent’ & ‘Outlander’ Stars Among Cast — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Filming is underway in the Dominican Republic on Studiocanal’s all-female shark survival thriller Something In The Water, which will be directed by Justice League and Star Wars: Episode VII art director Hayley Easton Street. The movie will follow a dream wedding which turns into a nightmare when five girlfriends must fight for their lives in open water. Written by Cat Clarke (Ten Percent) and produced by Julie Baines (Triangle), the film’s cast of rising actors includes Hiftu Quasem (Ten Percent), Lauren Lyle (Outlander), Natalie Mitson(The Last Bus), Nicole Rieko Setsuko (Only One Gets Out Alive), and Ellouise Shakespeare-Hart (Ten Percent).   Studiocanal is handling sales on the movie and will continue talks with buyers at the AFM. The project has gone through...
The Guardian

Shapeshifting witches, hallucinogenic fog and sinister forests: Sitges film festival has it all

‘Apparently the economy was more important than breathing,” says an astronaut, peering out of her space station window as planet Earth is enveloped by a cloud of lethal gas. This is the absorbing sci-fi chamber piece Rubikon, directed by Austria’s Leni Lauritsch, her first foray into this genre. There was no problem breathing, though, at the 55th edition of the Sitges international fantastic film festival of Catalonia, just south of Barcelona, where the gentle sea breeze never fails to dispel the allergic sneezing that plagues me in cities.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

660K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy