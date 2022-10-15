Emily Blunt amps up the glamour in a black halterneck gown as she attends the premiere of her revenge drama The English during the 66th BFI London Film Festival

Emily Blunt cut a glamorous figure as she walked the red carpet at The English world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Saturday.

The actress, 39, looked statuesque as she posed in a black ruched floor-length dress, with the garment accentuating her hourglass figure.

Screen star Emily's halter neck ensemble was complemented by the chunky bracelets she wore on her wrists in the same colour of her gown.

The star also accessorised with some gold bangles to match the drop earrings she chose.

She opted for a make-up palette of natural hues to show off her pretty features as she attended the event.

Emily, who plays Cornelia Locke in the film, was joined by actor Chaske Spencer, 47, who takes on the role of Eli Whipp.

All dressed up: Emily's dress was shown to be backless as she turned to walk along the red carpet, with the star wearing a pair of black heels

The pair posed alongside one another on the red carpet, with Chaske wearing a black suit and matching tie.

He completed his look by wearing a crisp white shirt and smart black shoes as he stood arm-in-arm with Emily at the bash.

Television series The English, which will air on BBC in the UK and Prime Video in the US, was written and directed by award-winning Hugo Blick, who also wrote Amazon's spy thriller The Honourable Woman.

Emily plays a lady thrown into the wild landscape of mid-America in the late 19th Century, who joins forces with an ex-cavalry scout to reach the new town of Hoxem, all the while embroiled in a tale of love and revenge.

Uppity Victorian Lady Cornelia Locke ,who is a fish out of the water in the rough American West, encounters terrifying obstacles to reach her destination.

Emily was ecstatic to bump into her co-star Steve Wall at the bash, with the actor, whose character is yet to be named, appears in all six episodes.

The actress put her hand to her face as she spotted him on the red carpet before heading over to greet him.

He wore a navy blue suit, with the pair hugging on the red carpet at the event.

She was also seen hugging Stephen Rea who wore a smart black suit for the premiere.

The English will premiere on 10 November on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.