Fans slam the Tennis Channel for switching to pickleball in the middle of Gauff - Andreescu match
Tennis fans were fuming after the Tennis Channel interrupted its coverage of the Andreescu - Gauff match to show off some pickleball. Much has been talked about the sudden rise of pickleball but it's only really been a trend in the US. The sport is emerging at a rape pace Stateside but it's kind of lacking in the rest of the world for now. Perhaps it will catch on as after all Judy Murray, who serves as the Scotland Pickleball Ambassador, issued a warning that the sport is coming for tennis.
"I arrive at the lobby after playing my match at 5 pm and find all my belongings and my wife's in the lobby"- Further chaos at Napoli Cup
The tennis event in Napoli will be remembered by fans and players alike but not for good as we saw many problems. Players complained about the court leading up to it forcing the organizers to hold the qualifiers at a venue that wasn't part of the complex used for the event. They reworked the surface to a better standard but had to postpone the main draw by a day as it only started on Tuesday.
Millman brands Italian Tennis Federation ‘pathetic’ after lack of Seppi wildcard
Australian tennis player voiced support for Andrea Seppi who was not given a chance to say goodbye to tennis on native soil. Seppi recently revealed his retirement from tennis and it's something that many knew was coming but the sudden decision surprised many. Seppi then revealed on social media that he planned on saying goodbye on native soil in Florence or Napoli but both events denied him a wild card entry as the Italian Tennis Federation explained it would have been a 'waste'.
Andreas Seppi denied wildcard for farewell tournament as more spotlight shone on Tennis Napoli Cup
Longtime Italian pro Andreas Seppi retired from tennis abruptly but he did not get a chance to say goodbye in his native Italy. He revealed it in a short statement made on Instagram written in both English and Italian. Seppi explained that he was denied a wild card entry into the main draw as giving it to a retired player would be a 'waste'. The tone of his message clearly indicates his disappointment but the Italian Tennis Federation clearly did not care:
2022 Tennis Napoli Cup Draw including Carreno-Busta, Berrettini and Musetti
The 2022 Tennis Napoli Cup is the first time the event will be held as it was added this year to fill out the calendar. The event is an ATP 250 event and it's going to cover for the hole left by the Chinese tennis events that have been cancelled this year as well. The event drew a pretty strong field despite Rublev pulling out after winning the Gijon Open on Sunday.
VIDEO: Swiatek apologies to Vekic after distracting tactics during San Diego Open Final
Iga Swiatek apologized to Donna Vekic for waving her hand at the net again which was criticised again by tennis fans. Swiatek recently made headlines by flailing her hands while at the net in Cincinnati which many fans thought was too much. The Polish player used it as a distracting tactic which is not unusual in tennis as players have had tricks like that for a long time.
Mischa Zverev on Nadal's changes due to fatherhood: "Tennis or family? It’s not easy to combine the two. For me, family has always come first"
Rafael Nadal recently became a father and Mischa Zverev is sure he will need to change how he approaches tennis. Rafael Nadal recently became a father for the first time in his life and the Spaniard will certainly experience quite a change in his perspective. So far his career has been one of his many priorities in life but all of that becomes secondary now.
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Former tennis star and presenter Sue Barker weighs in on GOAT debate - "The role model he was to kids and his popularity around the world is second to none
Longtime BBC reporter Sue Barker shared her thoughts on the GOAT debate admitting that she enjoyed watching Federer the most. Barker has covered Wimbledon for many years and got the same all the greatest moments the event offered from close up. She watched every year as some of the best like Federer, Nadal and Djokovic battled it out on the green grass of SW19.
"Would be amazing" - Rublev after making a huge step towards ATP Finals in Turin with Gijon victory
Andrey Rublev defeated Sebastian Korda in the Gijon final to lift the trophy and position himself for the ATP Finals. He has not yet officially qualified for the event but winning this trophy was very important, especially with Auger-Aliassime triumphing in Firenze. It was a very solid final for him as he cruised to the trophy without many issues overpowering Korda without much trouble.
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"
Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula celebrate WTA Finals qualification with another final
Coco Gauff and Jessica will play at the WTA Finals in both singles and doubles and they added another final to their tally. The Americans played a really strong doubles event from the start and were heavily favoured in the final against the very solid Schuurs and Krawczyk. They proved they were truly better in the final by winning in two sets and securing the trophy.
Liverpool condemn Man City fans after ‘vile’ chants over stadium disasters
Liverpool condemned Manchester City supporters for singing “vile” songs about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and for vandalising part of Anfield during Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 1-0 win on Sunday.Some of the visiting fans chanted “murderers” and “always the victims, never your fault”, referencing the 39 people who died at Heysel in 1985 and the 97 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives in and after the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield.And Liverpool said in a statement: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The...
Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Alcaraz combines qualities of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal
Carlos Alcaraz recently became the number one player in the world after winning his maiden grand slam at the US Open. The Spaniard is quite a polarizing player capable of both attacking and defending during a rally. He moves well around the court, is really quick and handles pressure as well as you can for such a young age. He's just a very complete player with a huge potential combining good things from Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.
Man City rage at Jurgen Klopp for fanning flames as coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and bus attacked at Liverpool
LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp has been accused by Manchester City of stirring up bad feeling between the clubs ahead of Sunday’s powderkeg clash. The top brass at the Etihad were deeply unhappy with Klopp’s ‘irresponsible’ words in his press conference on Friday. They felt that his...
"Really tight and pretty long" - Swiatek shares thoughts after San Diego Open triumph
Iga Swiatek battled Donna Vekic in the San Diego Open final and she was able to win the match with a furious 3rd-set finish. Swiatek was on top early in the opening set and cruised to a comfortable finish. The opposite happened in the second set as she struggled to handle the serve of Vekic who pushed the Croatian to a 6-3 finish as well. The start of the world promised very exciting tennis but it was a superb display from the world number one who cruised to a 6-0 finish:
"Hopefully, this will be the last time" - Pam Shriver on Swiatek's distraction tactics
Iga Swiatek resorted to distraction tactics in the San Diego Open final against Donna Vekic and once again she was heavily criticized for it. The criticism prompted Swiatek to apologize for it after the match and Pam Shriver hopes she won't be doing it again. While Vekic was not distracted by Swiatek flapping her hands at the net and won the point, Shriver thinks it was a hindrance nonetheless:
Manchester United players show kind gestures of solidarity to fans ahead of Chelsea trip
The majority of Manchester United players gave back their family allocation of tickets for Saturday’s match against Chelsea so the fans could have a higher allocation. The gesture came after United’s clash with Chelsea was confirmed for Saturday, October 22 at 5.30 pm. The date and time were announced only two weeks before the game, leaving supporters with travel and accommodation concerns.
