Melbourne, FL

Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – It was a beach day for this large alligator. Kyle Hussey was on Melbourne Beach the morning of Oct. 14 when he spotted an animal that isn’t usually found on the beach, an alligator. [TRENDING: Batter up: Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida

Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
ORLANDO, FL
Driftwood Capital Breaks Ground on Element Melbourne Beach

MELBOURNE, Florida—Driftwood Capital announced it has broken ground on the Element by Westin, a new 130-key extended-stay hotel located on oceanfront property in Melbourne, Florida; the hotel will be known as Element Melbourne Beach. The property is being built on the 2.56-acre site of a former parking lot located adjacent to The Crowne Plaza Melbourne, another property owned and operated by Driftwood Capital. It is the first Marriott-branded hotel in Melbourne Beach.
MELBOURNE, FL
All-New Route from Melbourne Orlando International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul On Sun Country Airlines Set Next February

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced the addition of an all-new route to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, onboard Sun Country Airlines. Flights to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will begin in February 2023 onboard the airline’s fleet of 737s.
MELBOURNE, FL
Arrests In Brevard County: October 13, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Police: Florida woman, 87, hit, killed by motorcyclist while trying to cross Melbourne road

MELBOURNE Fla. - An 87-year-old woman was hit and killed by a motorcyclist while trying to cross a road Sunday night, according to the Melbourne Police Department. In a news release, officers said they responded to the area of Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. regarding the crash and found the woman – identified as Gerda Difeo, of Melbourne, – seriously hurt.
MELBOURNE, FL
Central Florida Gas Station Investigated After Drivers Complain of Bad Gas

A gas station in central Florida was told to stop selling gas after at least six customers said contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incidents took place at a Chevron station on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, with drivers purchasing the gas on October 10 and 11. One customer, retired mechanic Greg Schebel, told the station his pickup truck barely made it home.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida driver kills woman walking on sidewalk after losing control of truck, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida woman was killed and another person was injured after police say a driver lost control of his vehicle, drove onto the sidewalk and hit them. Melbourne police say this happened Tuesday night in the area of Front Street between New Haven Ave. and Melbourne Ave. When officers arrived, they say they found two pedestrians with life-threatening injuries.
MELBOURNE, FL
1 dead, another seriously injured in Melbourne pedestrian crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian crash in Melbourne. According to police, it happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Front Street between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue. Investigators believe a Ford pickup truck was traveling north...
MELBOURNE, FL
D-SNAP pre-registration starts today in Orange, and next Monday in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties

Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can pre-register beginning today, Monday, Oct. 17, D-SNAP. That’s disaster relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. D-SNAP is for low-income families who may not have SNAP benefits. They could receive the monthly maximum for their household...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Pursuit on Beachline ends in arrest in Orange County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted person has been arrested following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the arrest happened in the westbound lanes of the Beachline near Dallas Boulevard after law...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

