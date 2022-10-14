Read full article on original website
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
click orlando
JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – It was a beach day for this large alligator. Kyle Hussey was on Melbourne Beach the morning of Oct. 14 when he spotted an animal that isn’t usually found on the beach, an alligator. [TRENDING: Batter up: Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in...
A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
Alligator Reef Club to Change Address of Upcoming Melbourne Location
The restaurant plans to finally open its doors by the end of November or beginning of December.
WESH
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida
Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
Lodging
Driftwood Capital Breaks Ground on Element Melbourne Beach
MELBOURNE, Florida—Driftwood Capital announced it has broken ground on the Element by Westin, a new 130-key extended-stay hotel located on oceanfront property in Melbourne, Florida; the hotel will be known as Element Melbourne Beach. The property is being built on the 2.56-acre site of a former parking lot located adjacent to The Crowne Plaza Melbourne, another property owned and operated by Driftwood Capital. It is the first Marriott-branded hotel in Melbourne Beach.
spacecoastdaily.com
All-New Route from Melbourne Orlando International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul On Sun Country Airlines Set Next February
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced the addition of an all-new route to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, onboard Sun Country Airlines. Flights to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will begin in February 2023 onboard the airline’s fleet of 737s.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 13, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Florida woman, 87, hit, killed by motorcyclist while trying to cross Melbourne road
MELBOURNE Fla. - An 87-year-old woman was hit and killed by a motorcyclist while trying to cross a road Sunday night, according to the Melbourne Police Department. In a news release, officers said they responded to the area of Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. regarding the crash and found the woman – identified as Gerda Difeo, of Melbourne, – seriously hurt.
wfit.org
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
NBC Miami
Central Florida Gas Station Investigated After Drivers Complain of Bad Gas
A gas station in central Florida was told to stop selling gas after at least six customers said contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incidents took place at a Chevron station on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, with drivers purchasing the gas on October 10 and 11. One customer, retired mechanic Greg Schebel, told the station his pickup truck barely made it home.
fox35orlando.com
Florida driver kills woman walking on sidewalk after losing control of truck, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida woman was killed and another person was injured after police say a driver lost control of his vehicle, drove onto the sidewalk and hit them. Melbourne police say this happened Tuesday night in the area of Front Street between New Haven Ave. and Melbourne Ave. When officers arrived, they say they found two pedestrians with life-threatening injuries.
Police: 1 dead after truck strikes 2 people on Brevard County sidewalk
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A woman died and another person was hurt Tuesday night after a pickup truck collided with them on a sidewalk, Melbourne police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to Front Street between New Haven and Melbourne avenues for reports of two people who had been struck by a vehicle.
WESH
1 dead, another seriously injured in Melbourne pedestrian crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian crash in Melbourne. According to police, it happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Front Street between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue. Investigators believe a Ford pickup truck was traveling north...
cw34.com
Beached on the Treasure Coast: 50 packages of cocaine, each valued at $34,000
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspicious cargo that washed ashore in Vero Beach earlier this month has been identified as cocaine. Police report Homeland Security picked up 50 individually wrapped packages of the drug for further investigation and destruction, and were told each package was valued at $34,000.
spacecoastdaily.com
UPDATE: Melbourne Police Release Identity of Pedestrian Killed in Motorcycle Crash
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police released the identity of the pedestrian killed by a motorcycle Sunday, October 2, near Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive. The identity of the pedestrian is 87-year-old Gerda DiFeo from Melbourne. Police say they reported to the crash around 8:20 p.m....
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration starts today in Orange, and next Monday in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can pre-register beginning today, Monday, Oct. 17, D-SNAP. That’s disaster relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. D-SNAP is for low-income families who may not have SNAP benefits. They could receive the monthly maximum for their household...
cw34.com
Woman posed as fake medical instructor, defrauded women out of $130K
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Vero Beach woman accused of defrauding 37 people of more than $93,000 has been arrested. She posed as an instructor at Grace Medical Training, which she owned, charging her students moneybut it was all a hoax. The students attended classes for 10 months,...
click orlando
Pursuit on Beachline ends in arrest in Orange County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted person has been arrested following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the arrest happened in the westbound lanes of the Beachline near Dallas Boulevard after law...
