Passing: Bert Cottle, former mayor of Valdez and Wasilla
Bert L. Cottle, former mayor of Valdez and also former mayor of Wasilla, has died, Must Read Alaska has learned. He passed early Wednesday morning. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a statement: “My family and I are sad to hear of the passing of our dear friend Bert Cottle. My administration is thankful for all the work Bert did for Alaska. Bert was truly one of the good guys. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
Ranked-choice voting likely to be important in North Anchorage House race
In a newly redrawn House district, Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system is poised to be critical to the election outcome. Two highly experienced Democrats are running to unseat the Legislature’s youngest member for the seat representing the northern tier of Anchorage. The seat is now held by Republican David Nelson, 26, a lieutenant in the […] The post Ranked-choice voting likely to be important in North Anchorage House race appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
2 mountains formerly known as Suicide Peaks gets new Dena’ina name
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The renaming of Anchorage’s North and South Suicide Peaks has officially been approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names in a unanimous vote that occurred on Oct. 13. The new name, Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, is derived from the Dena’ina language meaning “heaven’s breath” or “breath from above.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Grand Jury Indicts Evangelista on 2016 Murder
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage grand jury recently indicted 39-year-old Jose Evangelista on two counts of second-degree murder in a six-year-old case. Evangelista is charged with the shooting death of Jose Gonzalez on July 16, 2016. Gonzalez was reported missing by his coworkers. The missing persons case was investigated...
alaskasnewssource.com
Body of Bethel man missing since September found
Elders and Youth Conference is underway at Dena'ina Center. Business owners, residents discuss issues of transiency in downtown Palmer. Business owners, like Wes Artz who owns the Palmer Bar downtown, have been growing frustrated by the transient individuals yelling at pedestrians, panhandling, and leaving used needles in public areas.
alaskalandmine.com
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature
Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
alaskasnewssource.com
Shock, sadness expressed by parents, teachers at Anchorage schools facing closures
The District says closing schools is more about increasing efficiencies than it is saving money. It says combining schools could also have benefits for students. The Alaska Zoo asks that the fish be no older than two years, sealed, unsmoked, and unseasoned. Any species of fish are accepted, as different animals consume different kinds including salmon, halibut, cod, and hooligan.
alaskasnewssource.com
Elders and Youth Conference is underway at Dena’ina Center
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 39th Elders and Youth Conference got underway in Anchorage Monday morning. The statewide event is bringing 1,000 attendees and more than 100 speakers from around the state to the Dena’ina Center for the next three days. The Elders and Youth Conference traditionally happens right...
Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility
The Alaska Division of Elections has no plans to investigate the residency of Anchorage Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong, a division official said Monday. Last week, political writer Jeff Landfield identified social media posts by Armstrong that appeared to indicate that she moved to Alaska in June 2019. Landfield later published copies of fishing […] The post Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Notes from the trail: Kelly Tshibaka is on a get-out-the-vote tour around Alaska
Alaska Day: Oct. 18 is Alaska Day, a day off for state employees, except for public safety and first responders. The rest of us will be on duty because it’s three weeks exactly until Nov. 8. Candidates will be out there looking for voters. Above, Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka...
alaskasnewssource.com
Business owners, residents discuss issues of transiency in downtown Palmer
Elders and Youth Conference is underway at Dena'ina Center. Legislation to increase charges for drug dealers introduced. If passed, the legislation would increase the charge for dealers of illicit drugs that directly lead to overdose. The bill is meant to go after fentanyl dealers in Alaska. The efforts include protecting safety, punishing offenders and deterring those who do harm to others.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man indicted for 2016 cold-case homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been indicted on two charges connected with the shooting death of Jose Gonzalez on July 16, 2016. Assistant Attorney General Erin McCarthy reported Monday that 39-year-old Jose Evangelista was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder for the death of Gonzalez in a case that had gone cold up until Alaska State Troopers found human remains in Turnagain Pass in 2021, and were able to identify the remains as Gonzalez through DNA testing by the FBI Laboratory.
alaskasnewssource.com
Injured fisherman rescued in Canadian waters
alaskasnewssource.com
2 Native artists display work at Alaska Pacific University
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Inside the ConocoPhillips Gallery at Alaska Pacific University, you will see and hear the imagination of an artist. Joe Senungetuk was born in Wales and has lived in Nome, Fairbanks, and around the state. He is an Inupiaq artist and Elder in residence at APU’s art program.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly leaders condemn racist testimony about Alaska Natives
The Anchorage Assembly leadership is formally condemning racist public testimony made during last week’s Assembly meeting. Last Tuesday, a man named David Lazer testified on an ordinance that would have designated the former Golden Lion hotel as a temporary emergency shelter. Lazer said he’d traveled from Hatcher Pass — well beyond the municipality’s boundaries — and claimed the city’s homelessness problem is being driven by Alaska Native people.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage child psychiatric hospital scrutinized in federal inspectors’ investigation
One of Alaska’s only providers of psychiatric treatment for children is under increased scrutiny after reports of patients escaping a hospital, write-ups by federal regulators for various “deficiencies” and lawsuits alleging patients were sexually abused. North Star Behavioral Health operates three campuses in Anchorage and is the...
ktoo.org
A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody
Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions. “I want to know what their procedures are and how they intend on fixing them, so this...
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood.
