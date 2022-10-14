Read full article on original website
Hallettsville authorities respond to a disturbance at Snappy’s Market Monday night
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 9:35 p.m. on Monday, the Hallettsville Police Department responded to an unknown type of investigation at Snappy’s Market. Upon arrival, officers found an intoxicated, adult male subject. The subject was behaving “disorderly” inside the store. HPD and the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office attempted to place the man in custody, but he physically resisted arrest. After...
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
2 People Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Yoakum (Yoakum, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Yoakum on Saturday. The crash happened on SH 111 4½ miles east of Yoakum at around 11:30 a.m.
Vehicle burglary suspect wanted in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Crime Stoppers seek help for solving a vehicle burglary on August 16th. The suspect stole a handgun from a vehicle parked at the hotel on 6700 Block of NE Zac Lentz Pkwy. Though he stole from one car, he pulled the handles of several cars. Security cameras show that the suspect is a black man with...
Victoria Fire Department investigating structure fire that spread to travel camper
VICTORIA, Texas — Victoria first responders say a small structure fire spread to a travel camper on a property Tuesday morning in Victoria. Crews responded to the call on Stoney Lane just after 6:45 a.m. The Victoria Fire Department says a small, detached structure caught on fire and spread to the travel camper. Both structures appear to be a total...
Victoria police department to introduce Midnight Basketball
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department is introducing a new community engagement initiative, Midnight Basketball. Lauren Meaux with the Victoria Police Department joined 25 News Now Karina F. Garcia on Community Crossroads to share the details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Victoria Police arrest 2 subjects during a traffic stop late Monday night
VICTORIA, Texas – Late Monday night, Victoria Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop leading to the arrest of Brian Buck, 45, and Gina Mahan, 36. During the traffic stop, officers discovered that the license plates on the vehicle did not return to that vehicle. In response, they instructed Buck to exit the vehicle. While exiting the vehicle, officers observed...
Highway 111 crash leaves two teens dead Saturday
*Note: This article has been edited for brevity and clarity. Lavaca County Today will continue to update the article as information becomes available. A two-vehicle head-on collision just before noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, left two teenagers dead and sent a third to an Austin hospital, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported Sunday.
BAY CITY: Authorities search for 18-year-old involved in murder incident
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – The Bay City Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Jerome Clayton Sanford, Jr. for his involvement. Sanford was involved in a recent incident that left a Bay City man dead. According to authorities, the suspect has a violent history and may be armed and dangerous. BCPD believes Sanford could be in the Wharton County area. If...
College Station Police Arrest Colorado County Man On Drugs And Weapon Charges
Weekend arrests in the Northgate district by College Station police includes a Colorado County man who was blocked by a bar doorman from entering because he had a handgun. According to the CSPD arrest report, 19 year old old Kaycon Wilson of Columbus was searched after an officer smelled marijuana.
Three arrested in drug investigation
Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities take 2 suspects, including 1 juvenile, into custody for the murder of Rudy Cantu
Martin Alexander Estrada, 32, of Victoria VICTORIA, Texas – 32-year-old Martin Estrada, of Victoria, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Rudy Cantu. A juvenile has also been located and taken into custody in relation to the murder of Cantu. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance of the U.S....
Powerball Surpasses Half a Billion – Let’s Revisit 2022 Top Prize Wins in Victoria
As far as I know, there has been three top-prize scratch jackpot wins in Victoria this year. Back in July, a $1,000,000.00 scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series.
2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
43-year-old man dies from fatal gunshot wound
UPDATE: Two suspects were taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department officers and detectives. U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force assisted police. VICTORIA, Texas – A 43-year-old man died from a fatal gunshot wound after being found by officers Tuesday evening. Victoria Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
New details released in case against 41-year-old woman
VICTORIA, Texas – A Victoria County grand jury indicted Lauren Kaffie on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records show Kaffie is accused of trying to hit a woman with her vehicle. The incident happened on or around September 5, 2022. Court documents show Kaffie is...
