Edna, TX

Hallettsville authorities respond to a disturbance at Snappy’s Market Monday night

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 9:35 p.m. on Monday, the Hallettsville Police Department responded to an unknown type of investigation at Snappy’s Market. Upon arrival, officers found an intoxicated, adult male subject. The subject was behaving “disorderly” inside the store. HPD and the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office attempted to place the man in custody, but he physically resisted arrest. After...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
KIXS FM 108

The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998

October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria Fire Department investigating structure fire that spread to travel camper

VICTORIA, Texas — Victoria first responders say a small structure fire spread to a travel camper on a property Tuesday morning in Victoria. Crews responded to the call on Stoney Lane just after 6:45 a.m. The Victoria Fire Department says a small, detached structure caught on fire and spread to the travel camper. Both structures appear to be a total...
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria police department to introduce Midnight Basketball

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department is introducing a new community engagement initiative, Midnight Basketball. Lauren Meaux with the Victoria Police Department joined 25 News Now Karina F. Garcia on Community Crossroads to share the details.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria Police arrest 2 subjects during a traffic stop late Monday night

VICTORIA, Texas – Late Monday night, Victoria Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop leading to the arrest of Brian Buck, 45, and Gina Mahan, 36. During the traffic stop, officers discovered that the license plates on the vehicle did not return to that vehicle. In response, they instructed Buck to exit the vehicle. While exiting the vehicle, officers observed...
VICTORIA, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Highway 111 crash leaves two teens dead Saturday

*Note: This article has been edited for brevity and clarity. Lavaca County Today will continue to update the article as information becomes available. A two-vehicle head-on collision just before noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, left two teenagers dead and sent a third to an Austin hospital, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported Sunday.
YOAKUM, TX
BAY CITY: Authorities search for 18-year-old involved in murder incident

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – The Bay City Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Jerome Clayton Sanford, Jr. for his involvement. Sanford was involved in a recent incident that left a Bay City man dead. According to authorities, the suspect has a violent history and may be armed and dangerous. BCPD believes Sanford could be in the Wharton County area. If...
BAY CITY, TX
Three arrested in drug investigation

Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
VICTORIA, TX
UPDATE: Authorities take 2 suspects, including 1 juvenile, into custody for the murder of Rudy Cantu

Martin Alexander Estrada, 32, of Victoria VICTORIA, Texas – 32-year-old Martin Estrada, of Victoria, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Rudy Cantu. A juvenile has also been located and taken into custody in relation to the murder of Cantu. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance of the U.S....
VICTORIA, TX
2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
43-year-old man dies from fatal gunshot wound

UPDATE: Two suspects were taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department officers and detectives. U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force assisted police. VICTORIA, Texas – A 43-year-old man died from a fatal gunshot wound after being found by officers Tuesday evening. Victoria Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
VICTORIA, TX

