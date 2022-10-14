Read full article on original website
Authorities seize items in Vermont woods connected to ‘person of interest’ in murder of N.H. couple
Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested as a fugitive last week after allegedly violating probation in Utah. Police in South Burlington, Vermont last week seized items while searching in a wooded area following the arrest of a “person of interest” in the homicides of a Concord, New Hampshire couple earlier this year.
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
Maine man falls from cliff in NH, hiker rescued from Mt. Cardigan
Both men were injured after slipping and falling. New Hampshire Fish and Game officers rescued a climber and a hiker over the weekend after they were injured from slips and falls in the White Mountains. The first rescue happened Saturday when a hiker slipped on wet rocks and moss on...
New Hampshire Fish and Game investigating after bear kills pet pig in Franklin
FRANKLIN, N.H. — A New Hampshire family is mourning the loss of their pet pig after a bear broke into its pen in Franklin. New Hampshire Fish and Game is investigating the incident. “We all became pretty attached to him in the short time we had him,” said owner...
Middle Granville man dies in Fort Ann rollover
A 79-year-old Middle Granville man died Tuesday afternoon after his car flipped near State Route 22 in Fort Ann.
AG: Man arrested in Vermont is ‘person of interest’ in unsolved murder of New Hampshire couple
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Chittenden...
Fair Haven man arrested in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 37-year-old man from Fair Haven was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Saturday. Authorities were dispatched to Cumberland Farms to check on a person possibly under the influence of drugs at around 12:00 a.m. Police say they located Randy Klinger when they arrived. Klinger was...
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New Hampshire
A discount retail chain popular for its bargain prices on home essentials, seasonal decorations, and decor is set to open another new store location in New Hampshire this month. Read on to learn more.
Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
Rutland man facing numerous charges
RUTLAND — A 33-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they attempted to locate Nathan Stevens at an address on Evergreen Ave at around 9:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, Stevens left the home and took off on foot. After a...
Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire
PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
Police: VT woman falls asleep, drives into river
A Vermont woman totaled her car Tuesday night after Vermont State Troopers say she fell asleep at the wheel and drove into the Mettawee River.
Vermont Brook's ‘Offensive' Name Is Changed After Months of Discussion
The name of a small waterway in southeastern Vermont has been changed after a state committee determined the previous name was a relic of history that needed to be thrown out to ensure a welcoming atmosphere to everyone. The Vermont Board of Libraries, which is in charge of what to...
Drunk driver crashes, runs from police in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they heard what sounded like a crash in the area of North Main Street and Crescent Street at around 2:40 a.m. While responding to the area, multiple calls came in, with witnesses stating a...
Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000
The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
Press Invited To N.H. Prison Play Featuring Inmate Who Tried To Have Woman Murdered
CONCORD – Some members of New Hampshire’s press corps were invited to Thursday’s special event at the state prison in Concord, a play featuring Kyle Buffum, the man convicted of trying to have a woman murdered in a brutal attack. Buffum appears to be the featured player,...
Man arrested on warrant in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they located and arrested Michael Durkee on Grove Street at around 6:30 p.m. Durkee was wanted for a violation of probation stemming from original charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and violation of probation.
Vermonter allegedly does 121 mph, runs from police
A 20-year-old man from Wallingford is facing multiple charges following an incident in Danby on October 8.
Man caught with 2,400 bags of fentanyl in Bellows Falls
BELLOWS FALLS — A 27-year-old man from Massachusetts will face multiple charges following an incident that began in Westminster. On September 29, a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-91 at around 11: 10 p.m. Police say the vehicle fled from...
Suspect in 1989 Danby double homicide cold case arrested
A suspect of a 33-year-long double homicide cold case was arrested Thursday morning.
