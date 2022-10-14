ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

PhillyBite

Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fair Haven man arrested in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 37-year-old man from Fair Haven was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Saturday. Authorities were dispatched to Cumberland Farms to check on a person possibly under the influence of drugs at around 12:00 a.m. Police say they located Randy Klinger when they arrived. Klinger was...
RUTLAND, VT
WMUR.com

Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash

BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
BOW, NH
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man facing numerous charges

RUTLAND — A 33-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they attempted to locate Nathan Stevens at an address on Evergreen Ave at around 9:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, Stevens left the home and took off on foot. After a...
RUTLAND, VT
WGME

Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire

PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
PITTSFIELD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Drunk driver crashes, runs from police in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they heard what sounded like a crash in the area of North Main Street and Crescent Street at around 2:40 a.m. While responding to the area, multiple calls came in, with witnesses stating a...
RUTLAND, VT
Boston Globe

Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000

The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
LUDLOW, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they located and arrested Michael Durkee on Grove Street at around 6:30 p.m. Durkee was wanted for a violation of probation stemming from original charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and violation of probation.
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man caught with 2,400 bags of fentanyl in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS — A 27-year-old man from Massachusetts will face multiple charges following an incident that began in Westminster. On September 29, a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-91 at around 11: 10 p.m. Police say the vehicle fled from...
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT

