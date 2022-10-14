Read full article on original website
Related
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Hickory, NC USA
It was found at the Ollie’s in hickory North Carolina it’s means a lot to us because we were going through a rough time and finding that heart really put a smile on our faces. Thank you ❤️
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Woodstock, VA USA
Hello! My daughter found a beautiful quilted heart during our visit to the Woodstock Post Office last week! She was anxious about an upcoming test at school, and this beautiful strawberry heart certainly made her day! Thank you so much for putting a smile on her face with this kind gesture!!
Comments / 0