Sundays are always a special day for our family. Dad has the day off from work, so it is always our “fun” day. Today was cold in the morning in Norton, MA USA. My little family took an afternoon walk to get some fresh air. I was walking my dog – my son was getting pulled in his wagon by his father. We were almost home, like usual rushing around to make it home for nap time before Sunday dinner. I decided before i got home to try to truly enjoy the outside. Breathe the air, look around. To my surprise, i found an amazing little heart that “needed a home.” It was in a little shrub near a cemetery in our neighborhood. What a GREAT surprise to find!!! It even had dogs on it!! I believe it was left there and meant for me to find. What a great way to put a smile on all of our faces. Also, a great reminder to put your phones down and look around. You’ll be surprised by all you might find. To the wonderful soul who left this there – we thank you. You made our Sunday EXTRA special!!!!!!! We promise to give your ♥️ a wonderful home. It is hanging in my sons room. I am also thankful i am now inspired to become a part of such a wonderful cause. Lets continue to spread the love!!!!!!

3 DAYS AGO