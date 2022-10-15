Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Related
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Nancy ‘Nanny’ Spears Williams, 98, of Snellville
Long-time Snellville resident Nancy Spears Williams passed away at home on October 17, 2022. She was 98 years young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carvis P. Williams; her parents, John and Arletta Spears; her seven siblings, John Spears, James Spears, Gerald Spears, Charles T. Spears, Lillius Spears, Nelma Ruth Clements, and Lydia Frye; and her great- grandson, Hunter Todd. She leaves behind her three daughters and their husbands, Martha (Bill) Cooper, Gail (Terry) Guffey, Joan (Keith) Ottinger; 12 grandchildren, Lisa Calder, Andy Cooper, Lori (Larry) Thompson, Leigh Hale, Alex (Madison) Cooper, Micheal (Julie) Walls, Robbie Walls, Chris Walls, Stephanie (Dewayne) Pickens, Matthew (Angie) Todd, Robert (Kristin) Ottinger, Ashley Ottinger; 22 great-grandchildren; nine great-great- grandchildren; and more antique tea sets than we could count.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Pastor Milton Lee Wood, Sr., 84, of Monroe
Milton Lee Wood, Sr, age 84 of Monroe, passed away on October 14, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1938 to the late Mossie Marie Scott Wood and the late William Lynn Wood. He was preceded in death by his daughter, the late Sadonna Wood Polhill. Surviving are wife,...
accesswdun.com
Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedication set Friday in Cleveland
When Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was killed in 1999 by a drunk driver, the visitation was one of the largest in Clarkesville’s history with people lined up down the street for hours to get inside the funeral home. The video of the first DUI arrest...
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
Monroe Local News
Walgreens in Monroe and Loganville is hiring
Walgreens in Monroe and Loganville are hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walgreens career website on Oct. 19, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
addictedtovacation.com
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
Monroe Local News
TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe now hiring
There are current job postings for TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on TJX companies career website on Oct. 16, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
Monroe Local News
Public Safety Car Show in Monroe Sunday to benefit Toys for Tots
Once fall hits, Christmas is just around the corner and early signs of the season of giving are already showing. And to make sure that everybody is able to participate, Toys for Tots is gearing up to make sure that no child misses out in 2022. The Georgia Department of...
wuga.org
Mokah Jasmine Johnson addresses housing crisis in Athens
On the first day of early voting, Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, spoke on the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall to address the housing crisis in Athens. “We must demand for the Georgia General Assembly to end the statewide ban on rent control. There...
Red and Black
Seasonal events in and around Athens this fall
Autumn is in full swing in Athens and many people are looking for ways to celebrate the season before it slips away. The Red & Black has compiled a list of seasonal events in and around Athens for locals and students to participate in this fall. Washington Farms. Located just...
Monroe Local News
Walton County, Ga. is hiring
The Walton County Government has several open job postings, including in public safety, public works and several other departments. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Oct. 18, 2022. Please note a job...
wbhfradio.org
White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth
On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville schools announce hiring of armed security guards
Students in Gainesville will see a new addition when they arrive to school Tuesday morning as armed guards will now be positioned at each of the Gainesville City Schools. At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, it was announced that ten armed security guards had been hired by the school system. Each elementary and middle school was assigned one armed guard, with two assigned to Gainesville High School.
1 killed, 9 injured in head-on collision in Hall County
A Duluth man was killed and nine people, including four children, were injured in a head-on collision just south of Clermont in Hall County, officials said.
Mother tried to request mental health assistance before son was shot by neighbor in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A mother who called 911, hoping to get her son help, said he was suffering a mental health crisis and threatened people in a Gainesville neighborhood with knives. She wanted someone to respond and transport him to a facility for help. However, the 911 dispatcher told her they couldn't do that.
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
Athens LGBTQ+ community dedicates crosswalk on National Coming Out Day
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, with a new look. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Tuesday, the city dedicated a new rainbow crosswalk near the entrance to College Square Plaza at Clayton Street and College Avenue. Organizers have been working...
accesswdun.com
2 dead, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide in Barrow County
A 59-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl died and a woman was injured following an apparent murder-suicide in Barrow County Monday night. Deputies were dispatched to 181 Celestial Run at around 7:40 p.m. after a caller said that she was on the phone with Rachel Hollifield,34, of Winder when she heard gunshots before the line went quiet.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
2 People Died In A Three-Car Crash In Lamar County (Lamar County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported a three-car crash on Highway 36 East in Lamar County around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. The victims were identified as Kevin Sims, 34, and Christain Sims, 35. The Butts County Couple were heading for a football game.
Comments / 0