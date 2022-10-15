ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Nancy ‘Nanny’ Spears Williams, 98, of Snellville

Long-time Snellville resident Nancy Spears Williams passed away at home on October 17, 2022. She was 98 years young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carvis P. Williams; her parents, John and Arletta Spears; her seven siblings, John Spears, James Spears, Gerald Spears, Charles T. Spears, Lillius Spears, Nelma Ruth Clements, and Lydia Frye; and her great- grandson, Hunter Todd. She leaves behind her three daughters and their husbands, Martha (Bill) Cooper, Gail (Terry) Guffey, Joan (Keith) Ottinger; 12 grandchildren, Lisa Calder, Andy Cooper, Lori (Larry) Thompson, Leigh Hale, Alex (Madison) Cooper, Micheal (Julie) Walls, Robbie Walls, Chris Walls, Stephanie (Dewayne) Pickens, Matthew (Angie) Todd, Robert (Kristin) Ottinger, Ashley Ottinger; 22 great-grandchildren; nine great-great- grandchildren; and more antique tea sets than we could count.
SNELLVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Walgreens in Monroe and Loganville is hiring

Walgreens in Monroe and Loganville are hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walgreens career website on Oct. 19, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
addictedtovacation.com

16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta

Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe now hiring

There are current job postings for TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on TJX companies career website on Oct. 16, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Public Safety Car Show in Monroe Sunday to benefit Toys for Tots

Once fall hits, Christmas is just around the corner and early signs of the season of giving are already showing. And to make sure that everybody is able to participate, Toys for Tots is gearing up to make sure that no child misses out in 2022. The Georgia Department of...
MONROE, GA
wuga.org

Mokah Jasmine Johnson addresses housing crisis in Athens

On the first day of early voting, Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, spoke on the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall to address the housing crisis in Athens. “We must demand for the Georgia General Assembly to end the statewide ban on rent control. There...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Seasonal events in and around Athens this fall

Autumn is in full swing in Athens and many people are looking for ways to celebrate the season before it slips away. The Red & Black has compiled a list of seasonal events in and around Athens for locals and students to participate in this fall. Washington Farms. Located just...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County, Ga. is hiring

The Walton County Government has several open job postings, including in public safety, public works and several other departments. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Oct. 18, 2022. Please note a job...
wbhfradio.org

White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth

On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
ACWORTH, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville schools announce hiring of armed security guards

Students in Gainesville will see a new addition when they arrive to school Tuesday morning as armed guards will now be positioned at each of the Gainesville City Schools. At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, it was announced that ten armed security guards had been hired by the school system. Each elementary and middle school was assigned one armed guard, with two assigned to Gainesville High School.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

2 dead, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide in Barrow County

A 59-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl died and a woman was injured following an apparent murder-suicide in Barrow County Monday night. Deputies were dispatched to 181 Celestial Run at around 7:40 p.m. after a caller said that she was on the phone with Rachel Hollifield,34, of Winder when she heard gunshots before the line went quiet.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA

