Social Circle, GA

Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Nancy ‘Nanny’ Spears Williams, 98, of Snellville

Long-time Snellville resident Nancy Spears Williams passed away at home on October 17, 2022. She was 98 years young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carvis P. Williams; her parents, John and Arletta Spears; her seven siblings, John Spears, James Spears, Gerald Spears, Charles T. Spears, Lillius Spears, Nelma Ruth Clements, and Lydia Frye; and her great- grandson, Hunter Todd. She leaves behind her three daughters and their husbands, Martha (Bill) Cooper, Gail (Terry) Guffey, Joan (Keith) Ottinger; 12 grandchildren, Lisa Calder, Andy Cooper, Lori (Larry) Thompson, Leigh Hale, Alex (Madison) Cooper, Micheal (Julie) Walls, Robbie Walls, Chris Walls, Stephanie (Dewayne) Pickens, Matthew (Angie) Todd, Robert (Kristin) Ottinger, Ashley Ottinger; 22 great-grandchildren; nine great-great- grandchildren; and more antique tea sets than we could count.
SNELLVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County resident receives Hice Headliner Award for work with student athletes

Monroe, GA – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) presented October’s Hice Headliner Award to Jeff Hughes, who serves as an area representative for the Walton County Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Jeff was nominated by a community member to recognize the positive influence he’s having on student athletes, encouraging them to be Godly leaders both in the classroom and in their respective sports.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Public Safety Car Show in Monroe Sunday to benefit Toys for Tots

Once fall hits, Christmas is just around the corner and early signs of the season of giving are already showing. And to make sure that everybody is able to participate, Toys for Tots is gearing up to make sure that no child misses out in 2022. The Georgia Department of...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Triple murder-suicide shooting in neighboring Barrow County leaves two dead

BARROW COUNTY – (Oct. 18, 2022) – Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a triple shooting on 181 Celestial Run in Barrow County at around 7:40 p.m. Monday night resulted in the death of two people and the injury of a third. The deceased victims are reported as Leonard Ahearn, 59, of Winder, and Angelique Ahearn, 11. The third victim, who survived, is Rachel Hollifield, 34, also of Winder.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe now hiring

There are current job postings for TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on TJX companies career website on Oct. 16, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Walgreens in Monroe and Loganville is hiring

Walgreens in Monroe and Loganville are hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walgreens career website on Oct. 19, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County, Ga. is hiring

The Walton County Government has several open job postings, including in public safety, public works and several other departments. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Oct. 18, 2022. Please note a job...
Monroe Local News

Early voting begins Monday in Walton County

The machines have been tested, the locations finalized and the 2022 midterm elections begin in earnest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Absentee ballots are already being accepted and registered voters can begin casting their ballots at three locations in Walton County. If you are voting by mail and have already...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Suspects flee after U-Haul crashes into a house in Loganville area

LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 17, 2022) – A high speed chase through Loganville Sunday night ended when the suspects in a U-Haul truck crashed into a residence and then fled. According to Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for Loganville Police Department, the incident began when Loganville Police officers encountered a theft in process at a.
LOGANVILLE, GA

