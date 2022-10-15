Read full article on original website
Obituary and funeral service: Nancy ‘Nanny’ Spears Williams, 98, of Snellville
Long-time Snellville resident Nancy Spears Williams passed away at home on October 17, 2022. She was 98 years young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carvis P. Williams; her parents, John and Arletta Spears; her seven siblings, John Spears, James Spears, Gerald Spears, Charles T. Spears, Lillius Spears, Nelma Ruth Clements, and Lydia Frye; and her great- grandson, Hunter Todd. She leaves behind her three daughters and their husbands, Martha (Bill) Cooper, Gail (Terry) Guffey, Joan (Keith) Ottinger; 12 grandchildren, Lisa Calder, Andy Cooper, Lori (Larry) Thompson, Leigh Hale, Alex (Madison) Cooper, Micheal (Julie) Walls, Robbie Walls, Chris Walls, Stephanie (Dewayne) Pickens, Matthew (Angie) Todd, Robert (Kristin) Ottinger, Ashley Ottinger; 22 great-grandchildren; nine great-great- grandchildren; and more antique tea sets than we could count.
Obituary and funeral service: Pastor Milton Lee Wood, Sr., 84, of Monroe
Milton Lee Wood, Sr, age 84 of Monroe, passed away on October 14, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1938 to the late Mossie Marie Scott Wood and the late William Lynn Wood. He was preceded in death by his daughter, the late Sadonna Wood Polhill. Surviving are wife,...
Walton County resident receives Hice Headliner Award for work with student athletes
Monroe, GA – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) presented October’s Hice Headliner Award to Jeff Hughes, who serves as an area representative for the Walton County Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Jeff was nominated by a community member to recognize the positive influence he’s having on student athletes, encouraging them to be Godly leaders both in the classroom and in their respective sports.
Public Safety Car Show in Monroe Sunday to benefit Toys for Tots
Once fall hits, Christmas is just around the corner and early signs of the season of giving are already showing. And to make sure that everybody is able to participate, Toys for Tots is gearing up to make sure that no child misses out in 2022. The Georgia Department of...
Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
Breaking: Triple murder-suicide shooting in neighboring Barrow County leaves two dead
BARROW COUNTY – (Oct. 18, 2022) – Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a triple shooting on 181 Celestial Run in Barrow County at around 7:40 p.m. Monday night resulted in the death of two people and the injury of a third. The deceased victims are reported as Leonard Ahearn, 59, of Winder, and Angelique Ahearn, 11. The third victim, who survived, is Rachel Hollifield, 34, also of Winder.
MPD Reports: Man found deceased in his truck; suicide threat; mental health issues and domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – A...
TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe now hiring
There are current job postings for TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on TJX companies career website on Oct. 16, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
Walgreens in Monroe and Loganville is hiring
Walgreens in Monroe and Loganville are hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walgreens career website on Oct. 19, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Walton County, Ga. is hiring
The Walton County Government has several open job postings, including in public safety, public works and several other departments. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Oct. 18, 2022. Please note a job...
URGENT: Walton County Animal Shelter is full, rescues and adopters desperately needed
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 17, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. “The last adoptable kennel run just filled. There are many great dogs...
Breaking: Laboon Road in Walton County closed due to tractor trailer rollover crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a tractor trailer rollover crash on Laboon Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said the crash is at the Pleasant Valley Road intersection and Laboon Road is closed near Peters Cemetery Road. One...
Early voting begins Monday in Walton County
The machines have been tested, the locations finalized and the 2022 midterm elections begin in earnest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Absentee ballots are already being accepted and registered voters can begin casting their ballots at three locations in Walton County. If you are voting by mail and have already...
Breaking: Suspects flee after U-Haul crashes into a house in Loganville area
LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 17, 2022) – A high speed chase through Loganville Sunday night ended when the suspects in a U-Haul truck crashed into a residence and then fled. According to Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for Loganville Police Department, the incident began when Loganville Police officers encountered a theft in process at a.
MPD Reports: Juvenile claims mother tried to stab her; collision between vehicle and motorized wheel chair; children locked out of their home
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Fraud – Cherokee...
