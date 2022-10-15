Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Nancy ‘Nanny’ Spears Williams, 98, of Snellville
Long-time Snellville resident Nancy Spears Williams passed away at home on October 17, 2022. She was 98 years young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carvis P. Williams; her parents, John and Arletta Spears; her seven siblings, John Spears, James Spears, Gerald Spears, Charles T. Spears, Lillius Spears, Nelma Ruth Clements, and Lydia Frye; and her great- grandson, Hunter Todd. She leaves behind her three daughters and their husbands, Martha (Bill) Cooper, Gail (Terry) Guffey, Joan (Keith) Ottinger; 12 grandchildren, Lisa Calder, Andy Cooper, Lori (Larry) Thompson, Leigh Hale, Alex (Madison) Cooper, Micheal (Julie) Walls, Robbie Walls, Chris Walls, Stephanie (Dewayne) Pickens, Matthew (Angie) Todd, Robert (Kristin) Ottinger, Ashley Ottinger; 22 great-grandchildren; nine great-great- grandchildren; and more antique tea sets than we could count.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Pastor Milton Lee Wood, Sr., 84, of Monroe
Milton Lee Wood, Sr, age 84 of Monroe, passed away on October 14, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1938 to the late Mossie Marie Scott Wood and the late William Lynn Wood. He was preceded in death by his daughter, the late Sadonna Wood Polhill. Surviving are wife,...
accesswdun.com
Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedication set Friday in Cleveland
When Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was killed in 1999 by a drunk driver, the visitation was one of the largest in Clarkesville’s history with people lined up down the street for hours to get inside the funeral home. The video of the first DUI arrest...
10NEWS
Georgia police officer dies in accident at his home, department says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers of the Henry County Police Department has died, authorities said. Senior Officer George Padgett was killed in a accident at his home on the night of Oct. 14, the department said in a social media post. Padgett joined the police...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
Monroe Local News
The LPD 8th Annual Donut Dash in support of Special Olympics is Saturday, Oct. 22
The Loganville Police Department will be hosting the 8th Annual Donut Dash for Walton County Special Olympics on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Loganville High School. ALL PROCEEDS will go to support the Walton County Special Olympics. Except for the two-year break due to COVID-19, this event has raised a significant amount each year for the Special Olympics. This is the first time back since 2019 and officials are looking forward to a great response this year. As is the case every year it has taken place, a number of special athletes will also be there to participate.
iheart.com
Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date
A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
2 People Died In A Three-Car Crash In Lamar County (Lamar County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported a three-car crash on Highway 36 East in Lamar County around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. The victims were identified as Kevin Sims, 34, and Christain Sims, 35. The Butts County Couple were heading for a football game.
Monroe Local News
Public Safety Car Show in Monroe Sunday to benefit Toys for Tots
Once fall hits, Christmas is just around the corner and early signs of the season of giving are already showing. And to make sure that everybody is able to participate, Toys for Tots is gearing up to make sure that no child misses out in 2022. The Georgia Department of...
Monroe Local News
Walgreens in Monroe and Loganville is hiring
Walgreens in Monroe and Loganville are hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walgreens career website on Oct. 19, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Mattie's Call issued for runaway teen diagnosed with mental disorders
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing teenage girl diagnosed with several mental disorders. Established by the Georgia General Assembly in 2006, Mattie’s Call is an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons. According to...
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
Monroe Local News
TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe now hiring
There are current job postings for TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on TJX companies career website on Oct. 16, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
accesswdun.com
Hall County authorities release name of murdered homeless man
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was found dead behind a business on Atlanta Highway despite being unable to contact the man’s relatives. The body of Hung Van Le, 61, was found on Oct. 2. According to a press release from...
Developer envisions ‘mini version of Avalon’ in Atlanta’s Southside
One Atlanta developer plans to bring a “northside quality development” south of I-20.
accesswdun.com
2 dead, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide in Barrow County
A 59-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl died and a woman was injured following an apparent murder-suicide in Barrow County Monday night. Deputies were dispatched to 181 Celestial Run at around 7:40 p.m. after a caller said that she was on the phone with Rachel Hollifield,34, of Winder when she heard gunshots before the line went quiet.
Former Covington Salvation Army employee arrested for misuse of ARPA funds
COVINGTON, Ga. — An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible...
CCSD names interim principal for Whit Davis
The Clarke County School District says Dr. Vickie Randolph is the interim principal at Whit Davis Elementary School. Randolph will begin her new job on November 1, taking over for the departing Dr. Dan McGuire, who is leaving Athens for a job with the state Department of Education in Atlanta. Randolph has spent the past year in the Clarke County School District’s Division of Instructional Services and School Performance.
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/18: 2022 Endorsement Issue
THE DAY CHAPEL at the State Botanical Gardens in Athens is a special event facility on the garden’s 313 acre campus. The Day Chapel, completed in 1994, was the third major building constructed at the State Botanical Garden. Funding was provided by the family of Cecil B. Day Sr., founder of Day’s Inns, in his memory. This site hosts special events from weddings, meetings and concerts. See more about the Botanical Gardens in the Georgia Tidbit below.
