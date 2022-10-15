ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Monroe Local News

Walton County resident receives Hice Headliner Award for work with student athletes

Monroe, GA – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) presented October’s Hice Headliner Award to Jeff Hughes, who serves as an area representative for the Walton County Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Jeff was nominated by a community member to recognize the positive influence he’s having on student athletes, encouraging them to be Godly leaders both in the classroom and in their respective sports.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

CCSD names interim principal for Whit Davis

The Clarke County School District says Dr. Vickie Randolph is the interim principal at Whit Davis Elementary School. Randolph will begin her new job on November 1, taking over for the departing Dr. Dan McGuire, who is leaving Athens for a job with the state Department of Education in Atlanta. Randolph has spent the past year in the Clarke County School District’s Division of Instructional Services and School Performance.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

The LPD 8th Annual Donut Dash in support of Special Olympics is Saturday, Oct. 22

The Loganville Police Department will be hosting the 8th Annual Donut Dash for Walton County Special Olympics on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Loganville High School. ALL PROCEEDS will go to support the Walton County Special Olympics. Except for the two-year break due to COVID-19, this event has raised a significant amount each year for the Special Olympics. This is the first time back since 2019 and officials are looking forward to a great response this year. As is the case every year it has taken place, a number of special athletes will also be there to participate.
LOGANVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Roswell graduate overcomes odds to become successful commercial diver

ROSWELL, Ga. - You might not have heard of the Swift School before. It's a small private school in Roswell specifically for children with dyslexia and other speech needs. One of their graduates has taken on a pretty interesting career, exploring the world underwater as a commercial diver. Ronin Molina-Salas...
ROSWELL, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 10/18: 2022 Endorsement Issue

THE DAY CHAPEL at the State Botanical Gardens in Athens is a special event facility on the garden’s 313 acre campus. The Day Chapel, completed in 1994, was the third major building constructed at the State Botanical Garden. Funding was provided by the family of Cecil B. Day Sr., founder of Day’s Inns, in his memory. This site hosts special events from weddings, meetings and concerts. See more about the Botanical Gardens in the Georgia Tidbit below.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Former Campbell High School student still in limbo over discipline hearing

The former Campbell High School student who completed his GED and entered trade school after his expulsion is still waiting for a resolution with the Cobb County School District. At the Sep. 15 meeting, the school board voted 5-1 to remand the matter back to the disciplinary hearing officer. Charisse...
addictedtovacation.com

16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta

Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County, Ga. is hiring

The Walton County Government has several open job postings, including in public safety, public works and several other departments. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Oct. 18, 2022. Please note a job...
flagpole.com

Classic City Eats and More Food News

CLASSIC CITY EATS (1290 Greensboro Hwy., in Watkinsville, 706-705-6434): The first thing you need to know about this restaurant is that it’s not, in fact, in the Classic City of Athens, but in Watkinsville, fairly close to that city’s downtown. Here’s the story: It opened originally in 2015 on Baxter Street, across from the library, as a location of Champy’s World Famous Fried Chicken, a Chattanooga-based restaurant with a Mississippi Delta persona. The chain served fried chicken, Delta hot tamales, 40s of beer, blues and a nightlife-y atmosphere. In early 2020, the owners of the Athens branch decided to create their own thing, renaming the restaurant Classic City Eats and tinkering with it a little. A year later, they moved it to Watkinsville into a formerly industrial building, expanded the menu and kept the name. Sports memorabilia, including many signed jerseys, made the trip. The vibe is both similar (a big bar takes up a sizable chunk of the large space; fried stuff still makes up a lot of the menu) and different (white walls make it a lot easier to see what’s going on; there’s a well-stocked game room with skee-ball and the like to keep your kiddos occupied and, therefore, a family-friendly feeling).
WATKINSVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Early voting begins Monday in Walton County

The machines have been tested, the locations finalized and the 2022 midterm elections begin in earnest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Absentee ballots are already being accepted and registered voters can begin casting their ballots at three locations in Walton County. If you are voting by mail and have already...
WALTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy