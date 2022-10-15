Istanbul fire: Horror pics show high-rise block of flats completely engulfed in flames

HORROR videos have emerged of a high-rise block of flats in Istanbul completely engulfed in flames.

The blaze could be seen ripping through the 24-storey building, sending smoke billowing across the city.

Videos are emerging online of the horror high-rise blaze in Turkey Credit: Twitter - @dogukanyilmaaz

Local media is reporting the fire started in the lower levels, and made its way up the building through the siding Credit: Getty

Multiple videos have been shared on Twitter tonight, showing the column fire consuming most floors of the skyscraper.

It was said to be unfolding in the Fikirtepe area of Istanbul.

Videos also showed swarms of emergency response vehicles surrounding the burning tower, and crowds gathering to watch.

Local media Oda TV reported the fire broke out on the building's lower floors and quickly reached the top floor through the siding.

It reported residents were being evacuated as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Despite the flames appearing to consume much of the building, firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze relatively quickly.

Ekrem İmamoğlu, the Mayor of Istanbul, also took to social media to post about the fire.

He said firefighters managed to get it under control, and the evacuation was carried out "without any loss of life".

İmamoğlu said the cause of the fire would be determined once an investigation was completed.