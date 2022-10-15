Damn. We have deteriorated to sarcasm and jokes about people being shot and killed. It is disgusting that we bo longer mourn dead children but look to be the first to blame it on a political party or make a joke to get likes. We need to recognize that this just devastated 3 families and caused physical and emotional pain that may last entire lifetimes. What is it gonna' take for this world to be less hateful-both when we choose not to use a gun in an argument and in commenting on use of deadly weapons???
SINCERE CONDOLENCES to the victims, their Families and Friends. This is what happens when there is poor to no parenting and when democRATS and rinos "defund the Police," and won't allow Police to do their CONSTITUTIONAL DUTIES AND JOBS, crime and violence SKYROCKET because of it.
kids have and adults no respect this country is going to hell I was taught at 7 years old to use a gun grandparents are trying to raise the children make these people go to church when they do this bring back public hangings. the government is really messed up if they take our guns only outlaws will have them they won't give people pain medicine that need it but the Streets are full of them people are dying
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Comments / 20