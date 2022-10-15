Read full article on original website
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea - Disappointed, but not surprised!
Another frustrating performance to say the least! How are the lads feeling about the loss?. More importantly, how did Aston Villa fail to score on Sunday?!. Are we ever going to gain any sort of consistency with the current manner of how Steven Gerrard sets his teams up?. What did...
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: No reprieve in the schedule this fall
As most are aware, this is the best start to a season for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League era with a 7-2-1 record through 10 matches. Arsenal sits atop the table, but four points is a negligible gap with so much of the season remaining. From a purely results standpoint, things are going well in North London.
Liverpool Players’ Ballon d’Or Rankings Revealed
It will be no surprise to anyone who followed Liverpool last season that Mohamed Salah was the highest ranking Red in the Ballon d’Or rankings for the 2021-22 season. The Egyptian reached fifth place after scoring 31 goals in Liverpool’s nearly-record making season. The prize was won by...
Manchester City’s Successful Day at the Ballon d’Or
Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.
Joe Gomez Reflects on Liverpool’s “Great Afternoon” Against Man City
The first two months of the 2022-23 season hasn’t gone as Liverpool would have expected, but following up their mid-week demolition of Rangers in the Champions League with their best performance of the season and a 1-0 victory over Manchester City is more than a step in the right direction.
Henderson Calls for “More of the Same” as Liverpool Look To Build Momentum
Last week, when Liverpool dispatched Rangers 7-1 in Champions League action, few Liverpool fans took a great deal of positivity from it. Not with the Reds’ stumbling start to the season and title favourites Manchester City to come on the weekend. That game against City, though, saw Jürgen Klopp’s...
Diogo Jota to Miss World Cup Due to Serious Calf Injury
A serious calf injury suffered against Manchester City will sideline Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota through at least the World Cup in a blow both to Liverpool’s short-term hopes and his nation’s dreams of football glory. It’s a significant blow for the player, and it follows the...
Calvin Ramsay Scores on Liverpool Debut
Calvin Ramsay finally made an appearance in competitive Liverpool action, coming off the bench to score for the Liverpool Under-21s in an EFL Trophy game against Accringston Stanley. Together with fellow Scotsman Ben Doak, Ramsay helped to rally the LFC U21s from a 3-0 deficit, although they fell short of...
Wednesday October 19th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Everton at Newcastle: Predicted Line-Up | Davies and Garner to Start?
It’s been a tough few weeks for Everton and another tricky task awaits as the Blues head up to Newcastle. There are just five league games before the World Cup interlude, so it’s becoming increasingly important for the Blues to get some points under our belts so we’re not left contemplating another relegation battle during the extended break.
Whew! Richarlison tweets injury update, says he’ll return in two weeks
The last we saw of Richarlison, he was limping off the field in the second half of Spurs’ 2-0 win over Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There were later reports that he was “inconsolable” about his injury as it potentially could’ve derailed his World Cup prospects; Richy is currently the top forward option for the Brazil national team.
Swansea City 3-2 Reading: Player Ratings
Glad to see Lumley back in the team today. Regardless of his lack of athletic shot-stopping ability, his attitude on the pitch is key to the way Reading defend this season. That said, his consistent ability to collect the ball from crosses and corners was tested today and came up a little short, with Swansea converting from a corner.
WATCH: Omari Hutchinson puts on a show for Chelsea U21 in dramatic 3-2 EFL Trophy win over Leyton Orient
Chelsea U21 have advanced to the knockout round of the EFL Trophy after a most dramatic 3-2 away win over Leyton Orient last night, securing top spot in the group to boot, ahead of Sutton United who in turn had eliminated Oxford United. The game exploded into life after a...
Lampard highlights Everton progress, areas for improvement
Everton slipped to a 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham yesterday with the hosts scoring twice in the second half to secure all three points. For the Toffees, this was a second straight lacklustre performance especially in the attacking half, taking only four shots and not hitting the target with a single one.
Sky Blue News: Club of the Year, Anfield Fallout, Top 3 KDB, and More...
Manchester City are the winners of the 2022 UEFA Ballon d’Or Club of the Year Trophy!!. Here are all the headlines to get you going for your Tuesday from Sky Blue News. Three things we learnt from the Liverpool defeat - James Fudge - Man City Square. Three things......
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard previews Newcastle, big win for Under-21s
Match preview and predicted lineup ahead of today’s match against Newcastle. Frank Lampard reveals squad fitness news, as Anthony Gordon and Mason Holgate look to make their return. [EFC]. “We are stronger than we were last season. We’re different. At the moment, with the feeling we have, I don’t...
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Wild Win Over Manchester City
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!?!?!? That was by far Liverpool’s best team performance of the season. A midfield and defensive unit that has regularly been shredded looked shockingly competent against the highest scoring attack in the lead. Much maligned players played nearly perfect matches. An attack that has looked disjointed and struggled to convert in key moments roared to life, and Mohamed Salah got the deserved goal when it was most needed.
Manchester City Lose At Anfield: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City suffer defeat at Anfield and are now no longer undefeated. Phil Foden looked to put City ahead early in the second half, only to see his strike ruled out for an Erling Haaland foul after referee Anthony Taylor went to the side monitor. A bit unfair considering the calls all throughout the game.
Onana admits he “must do better” but looks at the positives despite Spurs defeat
Amadou Onana gave an honest appraisal of his missed chance at Tottenham on Saturday, admitting that he has “to do a lot better”, but is determined to look at the positives. Onana blazed over the bar when well placed inside the area after a rapid Everton counter-attack during...
Everton at Newcastle: Match Preview | Another tough test on the road for Toffees
Everton face another tough test on the road as they take on high-flying Newcastle at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening. The Toffees head north looking to avoid a third successive defeat after Saturday’s 2-0 reverse at Tottenham. The game went pretty much as I expected it too. Everton were never going to be too expansive but needed to take their chances if they were to get anything.
