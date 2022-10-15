ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goholycross.com

Holy Cross downed by Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Holy Cross men's soccer team was defeated by Harvard 5-0 at Jordan Field. The Crusaders fall to 4-8-3 on the season, while the Crimson improve to 6-4-3 overall. The game was scoreless until late in the first half, when Ale Gutierrez knocked in a pass...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
goholycross.com

Men's hockey set to face American International

The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team is set to hit the road and continue conference play against the American International Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (0-4-0, 0-2-0 AHA):. Last week, the Crusaders...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Field hockey defeats Long Island in double overtime

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's field hockey team shut out the Long Island sharks in double overtime, 1-0. The win sends the Crusaders to 6-8 and the Sharks to 6-9 on the season. Junior forwardAllie McDonough scored the lone goal of the day for the Crusaders. HOW...
WORCESTER, MA
viatravelers.com

10 Best Breweries in Massachusetts

If you’re tired of the same old beers, you actually just might be in luck. Across our great state of Massachusetts, there are over 130 breweries. Many of these craft breweries popped up in an effort to add to the craft beer revolution. When it comes to trying something...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theweektoday.com

Mattapoisett man uninjured in Boston rollover crash

BOSTON — A 67-year-old Mattapoisett man was uninjured in an early-morning tractor-trailer rollover crash, State Police reported. According to police, first responders arrived at the scene under the Boston University Bridge on Storrow Drive around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The unnamed Mattapoisett man was “alert and walking...
BOSTON, MA
92 Moose

5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire

One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
MAINE STATE
Boston

Home sales in Mass. plummet

There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Bridgewater man charged with felony for attempting to stab coworker

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a Bridgewater man has been charged with felony assault after attempting to stab a coworker during a fight that occurred at Café DelBuono on October 15th.  Around 5:15 pm on Saturday, officers responded to Café DelBuono on Commercial Dr in New Hartford to […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495

The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
MANSFIELD, MA
Seacoast Current

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
RAYMOND, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire Airbnb With Heated Pool Makes the Perfect Getaway

We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
NORTH CONWAY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy