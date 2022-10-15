Read full article on original website
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
goholycross.com
Holy Cross downed by Harvard
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Holy Cross men's soccer team was defeated by Harvard 5-0 at Jordan Field. The Crusaders fall to 4-8-3 on the season, while the Crimson improve to 6-4-3 overall. The game was scoreless until late in the first half, when Ale Gutierrez knocked in a pass...
goholycross.com
Men's hockey set to face American International
The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team is set to hit the road and continue conference play against the American International Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (0-4-0, 0-2-0 AHA):. Last week, the Crusaders...
goholycross.com
Field hockey defeats Long Island in double overtime
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's field hockey team shut out the Long Island sharks in double overtime, 1-0. The win sends the Crusaders to 6-8 and the Sharks to 6-9 on the season. Junior forwardAllie McDonough scored the lone goal of the day for the Crusaders. HOW...
WBUR
After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' helping him toward recovery
One year has passed since Boston officials declared an encampment near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard a public health crisis. At the time, more than 300 people were living on sidewalks, in tents and under makeshift shelters across about five city blocks. The streets were strewn with human waste, garbage and used hypodermic needles.
Do we have a coyote problem in Massachusetts? An expert weighs in
With the exception of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, every community in Massachusetts has coyotes. As encounters and sightings continue to become more frequent, it’s worth asking: Do we have a coyote problem?. There have been reports of coyotes attacking dogs in places like Concord, Sudbury, and Wayland. A...
viatravelers.com
10 Best Breweries in Massachusetts
If you’re tired of the same old beers, you actually just might be in luck. Across our great state of Massachusetts, there are over 130 breweries. Many of these craft breweries popped up in an effort to add to the craft beer revolution. When it comes to trying something...
theweektoday.com
Mattapoisett man uninjured in Boston rollover crash
BOSTON — A 67-year-old Mattapoisett man was uninjured in an early-morning tractor-trailer rollover crash, State Police reported. According to police, first responders arrived at the scene under the Boston University Bridge on Storrow Drive around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The unnamed Mattapoisett man was “alert and walking...
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
Turkey, deer hunting season begins in western Massachusetts
Two of the biggest hunting seasons begin Monday in western Massachusetts, deer and wild turkey season.
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
NECN
Mass. 2022 Election Guide: Here's Who's on the November Ballot
With less than a month until the Nov. 8 Massachusetts general election, it's time for residents to decide who gets their vote. Voters will choose who will run the Bay State state after Gov. Charlie Baker and who will serve as its top legal officer, among other contested races. The...
A Sports Hub producer was fired despite great ratings. Now host Rich Shertenlieb is paying to bring him back.
In a collision of corporate cluelessness and callousness, longtime “Toucher and Rich” producer Mike Lockhart was fired by Beasley Media, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s parent company, in a round of company-wide layoffs Oct. 7. In a collision of uncommon generosity and an unfortunately necessary precedent, Lockhart is...
Bridgewater man charged with felony for attempting to stab coworker
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a Bridgewater man has been charged with felony assault after attempting to stab a coworker during a fight that occurred at Café DelBuono on October 15th. Around 5:15 pm on Saturday, officers responded to Café DelBuono on Commercial Dr in New Hartford to […]
amherstbulletin.com
Front of former Judie’s Restaurant demolished, with Amherst Oyster Bar on way
AMHERST — Demolition of much of the facade at the former Judie’s Restaurant in recent days may have startled some passing by the downtown location, but the work is about bringing a new tenant to the location, according to a representative for the property owner. As Archipelago Investments...
Three Massachusetts men indicted on illegal gambling and extortion
Three men from Massachusetts are charged in connection with illegal gambling and extortion scheme.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police, firefighters respond to Mercedes on fire on the Massachusetts Pike
On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 3:45pm, Massachusetts State Police and the Southborough Fire Department and EMS responded to a reported car fire on Interstate 90 eastbound. Upon arrival, a Mercedes was found fully engulfed. As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, the state troopers managed the flow of traffic and...
New Hampshire Airbnb With Heated Pool Makes the Perfect Getaway
We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
Massachusetts Ballot Question 5, Medicare for all added to 20 House districts
In addition to four statewide ballot questions, residents of some legislative districts may also see nonbinding ballot questions, including one on whether to establish a single-payer healthcare system in Massachusetts.
