Read full article on original website
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Soulful Sunday Jazz event raises funds for Speak Life & Live mentoring and tutoring programs
To commemorate the second annual Soulful Sunday Jazz fundraiser and the six-year anniversary of Speak Life & Live, community members from all across Iredell gathered at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Mooresville for a time of fellowship, music, and fun. The Frank and Linda Johnson Family Trust sponsored this year’s Jazz...
iredellfreenews.com
Local pastor publishes foster and adoption prayerbook
The Rev. Robert W. Lee, raised at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Statesville was instilled with the idea that prayer was important. But it wasn’t until Lee and his wife Stephanie adopted two girls from Catawba County that the pastor turned author really came to understand the power of prayer.
iredellfreenews.com
Fifth Street Ministries to offer Domestic Violence Support Group in Mooresville
Fifth Street Ministries will offer a Domestic Violence Support Group, beginning October 26, in Mooresville. Because healing from this type of trauma requires a safe space to share, this group is open to anyone in the community and is absolutely free. Free individual counseling is also available upon request. Specific...
iredellfreenews.com
Unity High School alumni fund legacy scholarship through Iredell-Statesville Schools Foundation for Excellence in Education
The Unity High School Alumni Association is partnering with the Iredell-Statesville Schools Foundation for Excellence in Education to provide college scholarships to local students in perpetuity. The Unity alumni group recently contributed $25,000 to the foundation to establish the endowed scholarship program. “We’re so very excited about this opportunity to...
Group demanding change of North Carolina high school mascot says school board refuses to respond
"Gaston County school board has refused to meet with us," says Rebecca LaClaire, with Metrolina Native American Association. "With parents, with tribal leaders, with students. So, we're here again just to let them know we're not going to stop."
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners approve sheriff’s plan to add detective to identify threats against I-SS schools
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on Sheriff Darren Campbell’s plan to create a new detective position to focus on investigating threats against Iredell-Statesville Schools’ staff, students and facilities. The need for the new position is driven by what is happening in I-SS schools.
athleticbusiness.com
Town Slaps Local YMCA With Daily Fines for Hosting Farmers Market
Mooresville, N.C., has been levying a daily fine on the local Lowe's YMCA for hosting a farmer's market that the town deems. to be a “full-time retail establishment,” not an “outdoor seasonal sales market." Josh's Farmers Market currently operates in the outside beside Lowe's YMCA. However, as...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Changes to Iredell County Animal Services ordinance raise questions
As the Iredell County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on proposed changes to the animal control ordinance, there is support for the updates to the rules but also questions from some people if more should be done. Kristian Hernandez of Iredell County Animal Services said the goal is...
First BQ.1 COVID-19 case sequenced in Mecklenburg County as bivalent booster demand remains low
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first case of the BQ.1 subvariant of omicron was sequenced in Mecklenburg County. Researchers in the lab at UNC Charlotte regularly sequence a handful of positive tests, reading the viruses genetic code to determine which variants are spreading. The case of BQ.1 was sequenced last...
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Cabarrus County couple
MIDLAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a couple reported missing from a home in Cabarrus County. Authorities said Lillie Mclain Wilson, 72, and Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr, 76, were last seen on Troutman Road in Midland. Both are believed to have dementia or other cognitive disabilities, investigators said.
Lexington businesses prepare for BBQ festival after two-year hiatus
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The 38th annual Lexington BBQ Festival is back this year and set to be bigger than ever after taking a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. The city of Lexington says they have taken a hit economically without the festival. The festival will take place Saturday on...
iredellfreenews.com
Emily Elizabeth Landis
Emily Elizabeth Landis, 39, of Sherrills Ford, N.C., passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, surrounded by her family. Emily was born on May 24, 1983, in Mecklenburg County to Edward Everett Landis Jr. and Glenda Hodges Landis. She enjoyed working as a financial advisor at Suntrust Bank, going on...
Man risks life to save wife after house caught fire in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man risked his own life to save his wife when their home caught fire. Firefighters said the Clarks were seconds from death, but they are now in intensive care at the Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned Ella Clark, 72, and Charles Clark, 73, are in stable condition, but the husband who used his body as a shield for his wife isn’t recovering as fast.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods
They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
iredellfreenews.com
Laura Marie Hall
Laura Marie Hall, 46, of Statesville, N.C., passed away October 14, 2022 in her home. She was born March 30, 1976, in LaSalle County, Ill. Laura was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tank and Laura Bell (Wolfe) Wampler of Streator, Ill.; Floyd and Betty (Neal) Foss of Fort Mill, S.C.; and Henry and Lois Rinehart of Albemarle; and a sister, Kelli Smith of Fort Mill, S.C.
Doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina
Doctors said they've seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer, and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville announces new leaf collection routes, schedule
Loose leaf curbside collection is ramping up for Statesville residents who perform their own yardwork, and this year the city’s Sanitation Division has a new and improved area map and schedule. There will be five service areas instead of the traditional four, and collection will take place across those...
Nurses hike through North Carolina wilderness at night to provide life saving blood transfusion
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Flight nurses carried fresh blood through the darkness to save the life of a hiker who fell off a remote mountain in North Carolina. Just after sunset on Saturday, Burke County Search And Rescue responded to a report of an injured hiker falling approximately 45 feet from the top of Hawksbill Mountain in the Linville Gorge Wilderness area, according to WSOC-TV.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
Comments / 0