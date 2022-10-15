ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Local pastor publishes foster and adoption prayerbook

The Rev. Robert W. Lee, raised at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Statesville was instilled with the idea that prayer was important. But it wasn’t until Lee and his wife Stephanie adopted two girls from Catawba County that the pastor turned author really came to understand the power of prayer.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Unity High School alumni fund legacy scholarship through Iredell-Statesville Schools Foundation for Excellence in Education

The Unity High School Alumni Association is partnering with the Iredell-Statesville Schools Foundation for Excellence in Education to provide college scholarships to local students in perpetuity. The Unity alumni group recently contributed $25,000 to the foundation to establish the endowed scholarship program. “We’re so very excited about this opportunity to...
STATESVILLE, NC
athleticbusiness.com

Town Slaps Local YMCA With Daily Fines for Hosting Farmers Market

Mooresville, N.C., has been levying a daily fine on the local Lowe's YMCA for hosting a farmer's market that the town deems. to be a “full-time retail establishment,” not an “outdoor seasonal sales market." Josh's Farmers Market currently operates in the outside beside Lowe's YMCA. However, as...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Changes to Iredell County Animal Services ordinance raise questions

As the Iredell County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on proposed changes to the animal control ordinance, there is support for the updates to the rules but also questions from some people if more should be done. Kristian Hernandez of Iredell County Animal Services said the goal is...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Emily Elizabeth Landis

Emily Elizabeth Landis, 39, of Sherrills Ford, N.C., passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, surrounded by her family. Emily was born on May 24, 1983, in Mecklenburg County to Edward Everett Landis Jr. and Glenda Hodges Landis. She enjoyed working as a financial advisor at Suntrust Bank, going on...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man risks life to save wife after house caught fire in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man risked his own life to save his wife when their home caught fire. Firefighters said the Clarks were seconds from death, but they are now in intensive care at the Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned Ella Clark, 72, and Charles Clark, 73, are in stable condition, but the husband who used his body as a shield for his wife isn’t recovering as fast.
GASTONIA, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods

They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Laura Marie Hall

Laura Marie Hall, 46, of Statesville, N.C., passed away October 14, 2022 in her home. She was born March 30, 1976, in LaSalle County, Ill. Laura was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tank and Laura Bell (Wolfe) Wampler of Streator, Ill.; Floyd and Betty (Neal) Foss of Fort Mill, S.C.; and Henry and Lois Rinehart of Albemarle; and a sister, Kelli Smith of Fort Mill, S.C.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

City of Statesville announces new leaf collection routes, schedule

Loose leaf curbside collection is ramping up for Statesville residents who perform their own yardwork, and this year the city’s Sanitation Division has a new and improved area map and schedule. There will be five service areas instead of the traditional four, and collection will take place across those...
STATESVILLE, NC
WOKV

Nurses hike through North Carolina wilderness at night to provide life saving blood transfusion

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Flight nurses carried fresh blood through the darkness to save the life of a hiker who fell off a remote mountain in North Carolina. Just after sunset on Saturday, Burke County Search And Rescue responded to a report of an injured hiker falling approximately 45 feet from the top of Hawksbill Mountain in the Linville Gorge Wilderness area, according to WSOC-TV.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC

