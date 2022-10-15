Read full article on original website
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Baltimore Times
MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors, presented by Coca-Cola
NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 – North Carolina Central junior quarterback Davius Richard was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today. Howard University junior defensive back Kenny Gallop, Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Week, while Morgan State’s Keith Jenkins, Jr. was named both Rookie of the Week and Specialist of the Week, and North Carolina Central sophomore Torricelli Simpkins III earned Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.
Which is the best college in North Carolina? We have a new ranking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
Goldsboro, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Goldsboro, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The North Duplin High School soccer team will have a game with Rosewood High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
Henderson, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Henderson, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Granville Central High School soccer team will have a game with Vance County High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
cbs17
Worker dies after forklift flips at Wake Forest construction site
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed Limber Antonio Velazquezlopes, 30, working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died.
wraltechwire.com
Who is hiring in Triangle? These 40 firms are looking for 4,000 people
RALEIGH – There are the more than 4,000 jobs available at these 40 Triangle-area firms, despite job openings falling on the majority of the job boards tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. The number of open positions has remained stable in recent weeks with...
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
cbs17
Wilson to launch ‘sip and stroll’ in downtown social district next week
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Wilson is joining others, including Raleigh, by soon launching a downtown social district that will allow relaxed rules for drinking alcohol in certain areas and times. The social districts, which are also called “sip and stroll” areas, are growing among towns and...
cbs17
I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
cbs17
Driver crashes in Raleigh after I-40 chase topping 150 mph, NC troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed in Raleigh after a 150 mile per hour chase on Interstate 40 out of Durham County late Monday night, officials said. The incident began around 11 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 283, which is at the Interstate 540 interchange in Durham County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
cbs17
New food & beverage destination coming to North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new food and beverage destination will be coming to the North Hills Innovation District (NHID). Kane Realty announced the plans for a 6,000-square-foot destination that will also include an outdoor seating area. Stacey Buescher, Kane’s managing director of operations, shared how this new space...
Here’s what we know about Raleigh, NC shooting after 5 killed, including a police officer
Here’s the latest on the Raleigh shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood, off the Neuse River Greenway.
