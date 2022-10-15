Read full article on original website
Denver's $2 billion sidewalk build-out plan: Yes or no?David HeitzDenver, CO
Get your scare on at 5 spooky Halloween bars in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
I-70 paving project moves to westbound lanesHeather WillardJefferson County, CO
Why voting yes on DougCo's 5A won't mean higher taxes after 2023Suzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
writeforcalifornia.com
Cal football loses everything at Colorado
Sure, there's always the bizarro Cal loss where everything goes wrong, like losing three times in one minute to Notre Dame. Those have become so routine they've become episodes in a comedy. And they are the type of losses every college football program experiences. Then there's the reality check loss,...
calbears.com
Bears Advance To Regional Doubles Final
STANFORD, Calif. – Cal women's tennis sophomores Katja Wiersholm and Jessica Alsola secured their spot in Tuesday's doubles final and qualified for the upcoming ITA National Fall Championships with a straight-set victory in Monday's semifinals at the ITA Northwest Regional Championships. The second-seeded Golden Bears defeated Stanford's fifth-seeded Alexis...
calbears.com
Alsola, Wiersholm Win ITA Regional Title
STANFORD, Calif. – Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm captured the doubles title at the ITA Northwest Regional Championships on Tuesday at the Taube Family Tennis Center. The California women's tennis duo, seeded second in the tournament, defeated Portland's seventh-seeded Sally Pethybridge and Iva Zelic, 6-2, 6-3. The two Golden Bears also came away from the Farm with a doubles berth in the Nov. 2-6 ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego by virtue of winning Monday's semifinal.
calbears.com
October 29 Cal-Oregon Game To Kick Off At 12:30 PM
BERKELEY – Cal's Pac-12 home game against Oregon on Saturday, October 29 will kick off from FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium at 12:30 pm PT. FOX or FS1 will televise the contest with that announcement to be made at a later date. The first 10,000 fans will receive their own limited-edition Cal bobblehead of seven-time Pro Bowler and Golden Bear football legend Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints.
calbears.com
Bears Reach ITA Regional Doubles Semis
STANFORD, Calif. – Two Cal women's tennis doubles teams advanced to the Monday semifinals after winning twice each on Sunday in the ITA Northwest Regional Championships at the Taube Family Tennis Center. Cal's Erin Richardson and Makenna Thiel posted a big win in the round of 16, upsetting the...
sentinelcolorado.com
Softball: 2022 Class 5A state tournament bracket, schedule
AURORA | Pairings and time schedule for the 2022 Class 5A state softball tournament that runs Oct. 21-22, 2022, at the Aurora Sports Park. All games will be played at Complex B. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports....
Weather service issues more details on Bay Area weekend rain forecast
The SF Bay Area's fog spell is over. What's next in the forecast? Maybe light spotty rain.
SFist
Bullet From 'Big Gun' In Sunday Night Shooting Crashes Through Home of Former Mayor's Family
Well, this is crazy! The son and daughter-in-law of former SF Mayor Frank Jordan heard the sound of glass shattering in their bedroom Sunday night as they were putting their kids to bed. And it was apparently a stray bullet that had traveled a half-mile from a shooting near Jefferson Square Park.
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
sfstandard.com
You’ve Seen the Doggie Diner Heads. But Have You Seen JFK Drive’s New Beer Garden or Played Its Pianos?
The small section of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park that’s been closed to vehicular traffic has been reborn as “JFK Promenade”—and ahead of November’s dueling ballot propositions over its future, one organization hopes to draw as many people out to play on it as possible.
