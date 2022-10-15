ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
writeforcalifornia.com

Cal football loses everything at Colorado

Sure, there's always the bizarro Cal loss where everything goes wrong, like losing three times in one minute to Notre Dame. Those have become so routine they've become episodes in a comedy. And they are the type of losses every college football program experiences. Then there's the reality check loss,...
BOULDER, CO
calbears.com

Bears Advance To Regional Doubles Final

STANFORD, Calif. – Cal women's tennis sophomores Katja Wiersholm and Jessica Alsola secured their spot in Tuesday's doubles final and qualified for the upcoming ITA National Fall Championships with a straight-set victory in Monday's semifinals at the ITA Northwest Regional Championships. The second-seeded Golden Bears defeated Stanford's fifth-seeded Alexis...
STANFORD, CA
calbears.com

Alsola, Wiersholm Win ITA Regional Title

STANFORD, Calif. – Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm captured the doubles title at the ITA Northwest Regional Championships on Tuesday at the Taube Family Tennis Center. The California women's tennis duo, seeded second in the tournament, defeated Portland's seventh-seeded Sally Pethybridge and Iva Zelic, 6-2, 6-3. The two Golden Bears also came away from the Farm with a doubles berth in the Nov. 2-6 ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego by virtue of winning Monday's semifinal.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

October 29 Cal-Oregon Game To Kick Off At 12:30 PM

BERKELEY – Cal's Pac-12 home game against Oregon on Saturday, October 29 will kick off from FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium at 12:30 pm PT. FOX or FS1 will televise the contest with that announcement to be made at a later date. The first 10,000 fans will receive their own limited-edition Cal bobblehead of seven-time Pro Bowler and Golden Bear football legend Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Reach ITA Regional Doubles Semis

STANFORD, Calif. – Two Cal women's tennis doubles teams advanced to the Monday semifinals after winning twice each on Sunday in the ITA Northwest Regional Championships at the Taube Family Tennis Center. Cal's Erin Richardson and Makenna Thiel posted a big win in the round of 16, upsetting the...
STANFORD, CA
sentinelcolorado.com

Softball: 2022 Class 5A state tournament bracket, schedule

AURORA | Pairings and time schedule for the 2022 Class 5A state softball tournament that runs Oct. 21-22, 2022, at the Aurora Sports Park. All games will be played at Complex B. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports....
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy